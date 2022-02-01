DigiLens ARGO™ Now Certified for Use with Leading Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Microsoft Intune

The latest addition to the DigiOS solutions ecosystem will allow ARGO customers to manage and secure DigiLens AR/XR devices from one central location









SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigiLens Inc., a leading nanotechnology innovator in waveguide display technologies and XR smartglasses, announces that its flagship Augmented Reality (AR) device, the DigiLens ARGO™, has been certified for use with Microsoft Intune, a leading cloud-based MDM solution.

MDM solutions allows organizations to manage and secure mobile devices used by their employees. Solutions like Microsoft Intune provides crucial control over device settings and application access, as well as the enforcement of robust security policies, safeguarding sensitive data through features like encryption and remote wipe capabilities.

Microsoft Intune (part of Microsoft Endpoint Manager) offers support for AOSP (Android Open Source Program) device management. Intune has rapidly become the standard for enabling enterprise customers to collaborate remotely with frontline workers on the job.

DigiOS is one of the first AOSP-based operating system (OS) enabled for spatial computing on XR devices. DigiOS builds upon the core capabilities of Android and makes them accessible for headworn XR devices like ARGO. Features like dual displays for true 3D spatial experiences; natural user interactions utilizing voice, gaze and hardware scroll buttons are built into DigiOS.

DigiLens is a full licensee of the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform, giving them the advantage to utilize the entire platform capabilities from the source code and up. DigiOS is compatible with some of the leading industry standards and platforms for developing spatial applications. The DigiLens Developer portal provides access to DigiOS SDKs, OTAs (over-the-air updates), and APIs which enables partners and customers to develop spatial solutions for ARGO and to stay up to date with the latest capabilities.

Intune joins ArborXR as part of DigiLens’ expanding list of MDM solutions that enable enterprise customers to provision, configure, and secure DigiLens devices.

