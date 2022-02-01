Telestream Introduces AI-Powered Tools for Rapid Content Delivery at NAB Show 2024

NEVADA CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As media proliferates across a growing number of platforms – including OTT streaming services, social media video channels, direct-to-consumer offerings, interactive content experiences, and traditional linear TV – the media and entertainment industry faces unprecedented broadcast and video production challenges, pushing traditional media processing to its limits. Addressing these challenges requires solutions capable of handling this new landscape of media ingest and delivery, which includes managing diverse formats, ensuring compatibility across numerous platforms, and meeting varying standards for quality and accessibility, all while streamlining the process to accommodate the accelerated production and distribution timelines demanded by today’s content-hungry audiences.





At NAB Show 2024 in West Hall (#W1501), Telestream will introduce a new AI-powered suite of media processing tools engineered to transform how media professionals ingest, enhance, and deliver content, optimizing every step for speed, quality, and efficiency across the media production lifecycle.

Navigating the Remote Production Challenge

The industry’s shift to remote production presents significant challenges for media companies, particularly in accessing high-resolution, mezzanine content. Telestream’s GLIM as a Service, a new cloud-based solution, addresses this challenge by offering instant playback of content in any format through a web browser. This service streamlines remote content access, eliminating the need for extensive downloads or specialized playback hardware. By enabling quicker access and simplifying the production process, GLIM as a Service not only accelerates production workflows but also significantly reduces operational costs by eliminating the reliance on physical hardware and streamlining content review and approval processes.

Transforming Live Capture in the Cloud

As the demand for live content intensifies, media companies are under mounting pressure not only to quickly capture and process live feeds for quick broadcasting, but also to navigate the complexity of setting up and maintaining live capture systems within distributed and remote work environments. Telestream is introducing a new cloud-based Live Capture as a Service offering that is designed to simplify the live capture of content from any location in real-time, allowing production teams to bypass the traditional hurdles of remote setup and maintenance. With this solution, media companies can overcome the limitations of traditional physical infrastructure, facilitating a faster transition from live capture to broadcast and optimizing production workflows. This new flexibility not only accelerates content delivery but also empowers companies to capture and monetize additional content, unhindered by the physical constraints of onsite infrastructure.

Telestream Chief Product Officer Mike Gilson highlights the benefits of this new solution: “The growing need for live content underscores the urgency for faster, more flexible production processes. Live Capture as a Service transforms live content capture by providing cloud-based, instant access, freeing media companies from the limitations of physical infrastructure. This breakthrough not only streamlines production but also opens up opportunities for media companies to capture and monetize more content, meeting audience demand for high-quality, timely media experiences more efficiently.”

Elevating Quality Control with Qualify QC

Delivering high-quality content that adheres to stringent standards and formats is increasingly challenging for content distributors. Telestream is excited to unveil updates to Qualify QC to address these challenges.

What’s New:

IMF Compliance: Enhanced with Netflix Photon support, ensuring Interoperable Master Format (IMF) packages meet critical industry standards.

Enhanced with Netflix Photon support, ensuring Interoperable Master Format (IMF) packages meet critical industry standards. Harding FPA Test: Incorporates detection capabilities for potentially epileptic content, prioritizing viewer safety.

Incorporates detection capabilities for potentially epileptic content, prioritizing viewer safety. DolbyE Presence and Dolby Vision Validation: Verifies the inclusion of DolbyE audio and the accuracy of Dolby Vision metadata, guaranteeing top-notch audiovisual experiences.

Verifies the inclusion of DolbyE audio and the accuracy of Dolby Vision metadata, guaranteeing top-notch audiovisual experiences. Rude Word Detection: A new tool to screen and flag unsuitable language, ensuring content suitability for all audiences.

These enhancements to Qualify QC reflect Telestream’s commitment to advancing quality control processes, making it simpler for media professionals to deliver content that is not only compliant but also of the highest quality and viewer experience.

New AI-Powered Tools Eliminate Bottlenecks and Accelerate Media Processing Workflows

In today’s multi-platform media environment, the rapid delivery of high-quality content across various platforms is a necessity. However, media companies are encountering significant challenges that impede their ability to process media swiftly and meet the demands for quick content turnaround. Cumbersome manual workflows are fraught with errors and inefficiencies, dragging down production speed. Achieving consistent quality across extensive content volumes presents a formidable task, further compounded by the time-intensive nature of creating and synchronizing captions and subtitles. Such delays in content release limit accessibility and global reach at a time when instant access is paramount. Moreover, a general reluctance to embrace advanced technologies, often perceived as overly complex, means missed opportunities for streamlining operations, leaving media entities struggling to keep pace with today’s accelerated media consumption rates.

In direct response to these industry-wide bottlenecks, Telestream is excited to announce a suite of innovative AI-powered media processing tools, marking a significant advancement in the production and distribution of media content. These solutions are designed to empower production teams, enabling them to produce and distribute high-quality content more efficiently and swiftly than ever before, aligning perfectly with the demands for fast turnaround times across diverse platforms.

Automated Workflow Creation: By leveraging artificial intelligence, Telestream’s Vantage Workflow Designer automates the configuration of media processing workflows. This drastically reduces manual interventions, streamlines operations, and minimizes errors, significantly speeding up the production cycle.

By leveraging artificial intelligence, Telestream’s Vantage Workflow Designer automates the configuration of media processing workflows. This drastically reduces manual interventions, streamlines operations, and minimizes errors, significantly speeding up the production cycle. Intelligent Quality Control (QC): Telestream’s AI-driven QC tools automate the process of ensuring consistent content quality across large volumes of media. This automation supports the delivery of high-quality content at the speed demanded by multiple platforms, eliminating the scalability challenges of manual QC.

Telestream’s AI-driven QC tools automate the process of ensuring consistent content quality across large volumes of media. This automation supports the delivery of high-quality content at the speed demanded by multiple platforms, eliminating the scalability challenges of manual QC. Efficient Captioning and Subtitling: The integration of AI also extends to captioning and subtitling processes, making them faster and more efficient. This not only enhances content accessibility and global reach but also ensures that content can be quickly turned around to meet the immediate needs of a diverse and widespread audience.

The integration of AI also extends to captioning and subtitling processes, making them faster and more efficient. This not only enhances content accessibility and global reach but also ensures that content can be quickly turned around to meet the immediate needs of a diverse and widespread audience. Simplified Adoption and Integration: Understanding the industry’s hesitation towards complex technology adoption, Telestream has focused on making its advanced AI solutions accessible and easy to integrate. This approach lowers the barrier to adopting these technologies, enabling media entities to adapt and innovate quickly.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of our new AI-powered media processing tools. These new solutions tackle the industry’s critical bottlenecks head-on, enabling faster, more efficient content production and distribution. When designing these products, we set out to create a new standard for speed and quality. This is a game-changer for media companies striving to keep pace with the rapid consumption rates of modern audiences,” said Chief Product Officer Mike Gilson.

Addressing Emerging Protocols: The Inspect Monitoring Platform for ST 2110, SRT, and NDI

Telestream is introducing the Inspect Monitoring Platform, a comprehensive monitoring solution crafted for ST 2110, SRT, and NDI protocols. The platform offers a comprehensive solution for continuous media stream integrity monitoring, in-depth issue analysis, and strategic optimization of broadcasting and streaming operations. This integrated approach enables production companies to detect, diagnose, and optimize high-quality content delivery across all platforms and protocols, underscoring Telestream’s commitment to excellence in safeguarding media assets from ingest through delivery.

Overcoming Media Storage Challenges: Introducing Hybrid Content Management Solutions With DIVA 9

As the media industry transitions to cloud storage, organizations have to navigate the complexities of integrating cloud solutions with existing infrastructures, all while safeguarding their assets and ensuring operational continuity. By adopting a hybrid storage strategy, these organizations can strike a balance between ensuring seamless access to content, optimizing storage costs, and implementing robust disaster recovery protocols. The challenge lies in executing this balance effectively.

DIVA 9 addresses these critical pain points associated with moving content to the cloud by offering a seamless, hybrid content management solution. It facilitates the smart transition of media assets between on-premises and cloud environments, leveraging intelligent media storage policies, advanced Elasticsearch search functions, and comprehensive integrations with MAM, automation, and other cloud systems. This approach ensures the secure and scalable storage of valuable content and significantly improves accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

“These innovations reflect Telestream’s commitment to empowering production teams with the tools they need to deliver exceptional media experiences efficiently and cost-effectively, anywhere in the world. We can’t wait to show our customers and NAB attendees what we’ve been up to,” says Mike Gilson.

For more information about Telestream products and services at NAB Show 2024, please visit: www.telestream.net/nab.

Notes to editors

To arrange a briefing with a Telestream spokesperson during the show, please contact telestream@platformcomms.com

Contacts

Reece Hainesborough



reece@platformcomms.com