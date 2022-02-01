Caesars Sportsbook Launches for Registration in Kentucky

Sports fans who want to get a jump on mobile sports betting’s launch in the Bluegrass State can register now and enjoy a special offer when depositing between Sept. 7 – Sept. 27

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile sports betting is coming to Kentucky, and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced that its flagship sports wagering app, Caesars Sportsbook, is now available for download and registration. Sports fans who want to prepare for the launch of mobile sports wagering can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or visit caesars.com/sportsbook on desktop to register and take advantage of a special early deposit offer when depositing between Sept. 7 and Sept. 27.





“Launching Caesars Sportsbook for pre-registration in Kentucky is an exciting step as we prepare to bring customers in the Commonwealth a sports wagering experience that treats them like royalty this fall,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “Whether in-person at our conveniently located sportsbook at Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington that will take its first bets on September 7, or on mobile devices anywhere in the state from Pikeville to Paducah, Caesars Sportsbook will allow fans to engage with their favorite sports and teams through an array of wagering options.”

The Caesars Sportsbook app offers an unmatched sports wagering experience where customers can enjoy a variety of deposit options, quick payouts, and user-friendly features that make betting easy and fun. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook features lightning-fast scoreboards, livestreaming of marquee sporting events, and expanded in-play betting options, including live same-game parlays, and next-play and player prop markets.

Eligible sports fans anywhere in Kentucky can take advantage of a special new customer offer.

Register and deposit early and start with $100 in Bonus Bets: Register from today using promo code CZRKY Deposit $20 or more between Sept. 7 and Sept. 27, once deposits are permitted in Kentucky Receive $100 in Bonus Bets (one $25 bet the day mobile wagering goes live and three subsequent $25 Bonus Bets every week thereafter) See Caesars.com/promos for full terms



In addition to the Caesars Sportsbook app, Caesars previously announced plans for a retail sportsbook at Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington, which is set to open and accept its first sports bets on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Company’s partnerships with both Red Mile and Keeneland further reinforce Caesars’ commitment to horse racing and the continuous expansion of the Caesars Racebook app, which is live in 17 states, including Kentucky.

When sports betting launches in the Bluegrass State, Kentucky sports fans can enjoy mobile sports betting tied to unmatched rewards via the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed in-person or via the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app earns Tier Credits that contribute to status and Reward Credits that can result in extraordinary Caesars Rewards experiences, discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across the United States, bonus cash in the Caesars Sportsbook app, and world-class culinary experiences.

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming and continues to emphasize responsible gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook and Caesars Racebook launch in new states. Earlier this year, the Company implemented an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards® accounts to individuals 21 and older, where allowed by law, and limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older. This 21 and older policy will apply to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming in Kentucky

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Offer Terms

Offer valid and must be physically present in KY. 21+. New users only who use an eligible promo code. Paid as four $25 Bonus Bets. The first $25 Bonus Bet will be issued after Caesars Sportsbook goes live in KY. Additional three $25 Bonus Bets will be applied on subsequent Mondays. Participants must deposit $20+ and account must be funded on 9/28. Bonus Bets must be used within seven days of receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms.

