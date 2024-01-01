How to Start a Functional Beverage Brand: Free FMCG Webinar

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. Launches the CPG Brand Builder Series on July 9, 2026, a Free 12-Week Program for Beverage Founders, Investors, and Brand Managers Nationwide

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII), the nation’s first fast moving consumer goods incubator, will launch the CPG Brand Builder Series on Thursday, July 9, 2026 — a free 12-week webinar program teaching founders, investors, and brand managers how to start a functional beverage brand from initial concept to first sale. Sessions take place every Thursday at 4:00 PM PST, 7:00 pm EST. via Zoom.

Registration is available at https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

Key Highlights

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) launches the free CPG Brand Builder Series on July 9, 2026, covering the complete journey from functional beverage startup to retail shelf

Week 1, titled “How to Start a Functional Beverage Brand in 2026,” covers concept validation, formula direction, beverage formulation basics, and co-packer selection

The series runs every Thursday at 3:00 PM PST via Zoom through September 24, 2026, for a total of 12 sessions

FMCG CEO Sandro Piancone leads each session, drawing on his experience at the helm of the nation’s first CPG incubator with an active portfolio of beverage, supplement, and beauty brands

The global functional beverage market is projected to reach $277 billion by 2033, one of the fastest-growing segments in consumer packaged goods

Only 5% of new CPG products launched each year survive beyond their first retail cycle, making structured education and experienced mentorship critical to founder success

Registration for the free July 9 session opens now at:

Webinar Details

Event: FMCGStock.com Weekly Webinar

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

Registration: https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

“The founders who win are the ones who understand the system before they spend their first dollar on formulation,” said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. “We built this series to hand every aspiring CPG entrepreneur the same framework we use inside our incubator. Week one starts where every successful brand starts: not with a recipe, but with a business decision.”

The CPG Brand Builder Series addresses a persistent gap in the functional beverage startup space. Most early-stage founders underestimate formulation costs, enter co-packer contracts without key protections, and launch into retail before establishing product-market fit. The July 9 session covers the five foundational decisions every functional beverage startup must make before committing to production: concept validation, target consumer identification, formula direction, packaging format selection, and go-to-market channel strategy. Piancone will draw from FMCG’s active portfolio of incubated brands — including Calmara Beverages, The Eye Drink, and Forza Bar — to illustrate real-world decision points from brands currently in development and market entry.

Week 1 also covers RTD beverage development fundamentals: the difference between still, carbonated, hot-fill, and HPP formats, and how format selection determines co-packer availability, shelf life, and retail channel fit. Registered attendees will receive a downloadable show notes guide with the full session framework, a glossary of essential CPG and beverage industry terms, and a resource list for formulation sourcing and co-packer identification. Each of the 12 sessions in the series stands alone, allowing new attendees to join at any point.

Future sessions in the CPG Brand Builder Series will cover beverage co-packer selection and vetting, FDA label compliance for RTD beverages, CPG brand funding strategies, wholesale distribution strategy, DSD distribution for beverage brands, TikTok Shop for CPG founders, natural grocery retail placement, nutritional supplement development, and the FMCG incubation model. The series concludes on September 24, 2026, with a session on how to scale a consumer packaged goods brand using FMCG’s full incubation infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions About How to Start a Functional Beverage Brand

Q: How much does it cost to start a functional beverage brand?

A: The startup cost for a functional beverage brand typically ranges from $15,000 to $75,000 for an initial production run, packaging design, and FDA label compliance, before marketing or distribution investment. Minimum order quantities at most beverage co-packers run from 1,000 to 10,000 cases. The FMCG CPG Brand Builder Series on July 9, 2026 will break down the cost categories founders must budget before contacting a manufacturer.

Q: What is a co-packer and does a beverage brand need one to go to retail?

A: A co-packer, or contract packager, is a licensed third-party manufacturer that produces and packages beverage products on behalf of a brand. Any founder planning to sell through retail, wholesale distribution, or DSD networks requires a co-packer, as commercial buyers require professionally manufactured product with food safety certifications including SQF, GMP, and HACCP. Co-packer selection is a core topic in Week 1 of the FMCG CPG Brand Builder Series.

Q: How long does it take to launch a functional beverage brand?

A: The timeline from initial concept to first retail sale for a functional beverage startup typically runs 6 to 18 months, depending on formulation complexity, co-packer lead times, packaging design cycles, and label approval. Founders who enter a structured CPG incubation program with existing manufacturer relationships and regulatory experience can compress this timeline significantly.

Q: What certifications does a new beverage brand need before selling in retail?

A: New beverage brands selling in retail require a Nutrition Facts panel compliant with FDA labeling requirements, an allergen statement, and their co-packer facility must hold FDA registration. Brands targeting natural grocery chains such as Whole Foods Market — which bans more than 230 ingredients — require ingredient review before finalizing a functional beverage formula.

Q: What is the functional beverage market opportunity in 2026?

A: The global functional beverage market is projected to reach $277 billion by 2033, driven by consumer demand for beverages that support energy, hydration, immunity, gut health, macular health, and cognitive function. Functional beverages represent one of the fastest-growing segments in consumer packaged goods in 2026, creating a strong entry window for well-positioned new brands.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good’s brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation’s first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

Media Contact

Sandro Piancone

CEO

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

(619) 975-6556

www.FMCGstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire