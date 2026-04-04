How to Become “Unfireable” in a World of Layoffs, AI and Diversity Rollbacks

New book by Dr. Velma Trayham offers a roadmap for purpose‑driven careers and companies in an unstable economy.

As headlines announce daily layoffs, AI automation and diversity program rollbacks, a new book by nationally recognized business strategist and economic empowerment expert Dr. Velma Trayham is calling leaders to build “unfireable” careers and companies anchored in purpose-not just positions.

In Unfireable: You Can Be Fired From Your Job, But You Can Never Be Fired From Your Purpose, Trayham draws on her journey from growing up in poverty in Houston to becoming president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and founder of multiple high‑growth companies. She argues that while jobs, titles and departments can disappear overnight, a clear sense of purpose can’t be laid off, outsourced or automated.

“In today’s economy, even high performers are waking up to emails that start with ‘Due to restructuring…'” Trayham said. “Titles are disappearing. Entire departments are being replaced by AI. For many professionals and entrepreneurs-especially in Black and Brown communities-it can feel like security is a moving target. Data shows that when a life is anchored in a job title, people are often left feeling disposable. When we anchor on purpose, we become unfireable.”

The book outlines four key shifts leaders can make to navigate disruption:

Shift from position to purpose. Instead of chasing titles that can vanish in one budget meeting, Trayham urges readers to identify the problems they are uniquely called to solve and the people they are called to serve-and to make career and business decisions from that assignment. Readers learn that they may lose a job, but they don’t lose their reason for being in the room.

Use AI as a tool, not a threat. She shows how high‑impact leaders can deploy AI to handle repetitive tasks-such as summarizing reports, organizing information and drafting first‑pass content-so humans can focus on strategy, creativity, relationships and community impact. With clarity of purpose, AI becomes a productivity partner instead of a competitor.

Treat diversity rollbacks as a call to innovate. As some companies cut or rebrand diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Trayham calls for purpose‑driven businesses, chambers, nonprofits and faith‑based initiatives rooted in economic empowerment, access to capital and real opportunity-not just statements and campaigns. At the Black Chamber of Arizona and through Millionaire Mastermind Academy, she has seen what happens when purpose‑driven leaders partner with corporations and governments to move people from poverty to prosperity.

Invest in purpose‑centered leadership. She emphasizes that in unstable times, teams and communities need leaders who tell the truth about the moment, protect both mission and people, and intentionally develop the next generation-particularly in historically overlooked communities. That can include using Unfireable in leadership cohorts and employee resource groups, or empowering employees and entrepreneurs to launch solutions that advance a shared purpose.

“You may not be able to control interest rates, legislation or the next wave of technology,” Trayham said. “You may not be able to stop a layoff once the decision has been made. But you can decide what you build your life on. When your identity is tied to a title, you are always one reorganization away from crisis. When your identity is tied to your God‑given purpose-the unique way you are called to solve problems and serve people-you become truly unfireable. Positions can change. Purpose does not.”

Unfireable is aimed at executives, business owners, faith and community leaders, and professionals navigating layoffs, career transitions or stalled advancement.

Companies are already exploring ways to use the book to spark conversations in leadership cohorts, employee resource groups and community partnerships about how to protect people-not just profits-during change.

Preorders for Unfireable: You Can Be Fired From Your Job, But You Can Never Be Fired From Your Purpose are now open at UnfireableOfficial.com, with launch events beginning April 18, 2026. Visit: https://unfireableofficial.com/

About Dr. Velma Trayham

Dr. Velma Trayham is a nationally recognized business strategist, investor and economic empowerment expert, and president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. An award‑winning entrepreneur and C‑suite advisor, she has been honored with the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and named one of the “100 Women to KNOW in America,” as well as one of AZ Big Media’s Most Influential Women in Arizona. Through her companies and her nonprofit, Millionaire Mastermind Academy, she has helped more than 8,000 mostly women and minority entrepreneurs start and scale businesses, while consulting Fortune‑level brands, government entities and faith‑based institutions on supplier diversity, inclusive economic development and purpose‑driven leadership.

About Unfireable

Unfireable: You Can Be Fired From Your Job, But You Can Never Be Fired From Your Purpose is a new book by Dr. Velma Trayham that equips leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs to build “unfireable” careers and companies anchored in purpose, not just titles. Written for a world facing mass layoffs, AI disruption and diversity rollbacks, the book combines Trayham’s personal journey from poverty in Houston to national CEO with practical strategies for navigating change, rebuilding after loss and leading with conviction in business, faith and community spaces. Unfireable is designed for executives, small‑business owners, faith and community leaders, and anyone ready to stop chasing security in unstable systems and start building a life and legacy rooted in purpose.

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SOURCE: Unfireable

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