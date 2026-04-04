Pure Tungsten Outlines Near-Term Path to Production and Public Listing, with Multi-Year Growth Strategy

First tungsten production targeted for June 2026 with public listing planned for 2026 and a defined pathway to growth and scale

Pure Tungsten Inc. (“Pure Tungsten” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based tungsten mining company, is pleased to outline its near-term development milestones and broader growth strategy as it advances toward production and a planned public listing.

The Company is targeting first tungsten concentrate production from its flagship Ssangjon mine in South Korea in June 2026, marking a significant milestone in the restart of a past-producing asset that has remained dormant for over 50 years.

Pure Tungsten team at the Ssangjon tungsten mine, advancing toward near-term production in South Korea

Key Highlights

First tungsten concentrate shipment targeted for June 2026

Advancing plans to convert technical studies into NI 43-101 compliant reports in preparation for the Company’s planned public listing

Public listing planned for 2026

Development of the Ssangjon tungsten mine progressing toward production

Expansion strategy including Maykhura Mine, Tajikistan targeting production in 2027

Positioned as a non-Chinese tungsten supplier amid tightening global supply

Advancing Toward Near-Term Production

Pure Tungsten is focused on bringing its Ssangjon project into production in the near term, leveraging existing infrastructure and prior production history. The restart of the mine represents a key step in establishing a new source of tungsten supply for Western markets.

The Company is advancing plans to convert existing technical studies for both Ssangjon in South Korea and Maykhura mine in Tajikistan, into NI 43-101 compliant reports, supporting both project development and disclosure requirements associated with its planned public listing.

Clear Path to Public Markets

Pure Tungsten is targeting a public listing in the near term, following initial production, providing investors with exposure to a near-term tungsten producer at a time of increasing strategic importance for the metal.

The Company is currently completing a C$5 million equity financing at C$0.50 per share, supporting final development activities ahead of production and listing.

Multi-Asset Growth Strategy

Beyond Ssangjon, Pure Tungsten is advancing its Maykhura mine in Tajikistan, where production is targeted to commence in 2027. This provides the Company with a clear pathway toward multi-asset growth and increased production scale over time.

The Company is targeting a phased increase in production toward approximately 4,000 tonnes per annum of tungsten trioxide (WO₃) across its asset base. This level of output is comparable to that of established listed producers in the sector, such as Almonty Industries, highlighting the potential scale of Pure Tungsten’s growth strategy.

In parallel, the Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities to expand its tungsten resource base and processing capabilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Favourable Market Dynamics

Tungsten markets have strengthened significantly in recent years, driven by growing demand from defence, industrial, and advanced manufacturing sectors. With China accounting for the majority of global supply, Western markets are increasingly seeking alternative sources of production.

Located approximately 35km from Almonty Industries’ Sangdong mine (a publicly listed tungsten producer that has achieved a significant market re-rating in recent years), Ssangjon is positioned within one of the world’s most established tungsten districts and is well placed to benefit from increasing investor interest in secure supply chains.

Positioned for a Transformational Period

With near-term production, a defined path to public markets, and a growing portfolio of assets, Pure Tungsten is entering a pivotal stage of development.

For more information on Pure Tungsten, including current investment opportunities, please see here.

For further information, please contact:

Max Beck

Max.Beck@puretungsten.ca

+39 331 408 7784

SOURCE: Pure Tungsten Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire