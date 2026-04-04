Ugur Akkus Acquires $75 Million Boeing 737 BBJ, Marking Entry into Elite Global Aviation Circle

International businessman Ugur Akkus, Chairman of A&S Investment Holding, has announced the acquisition of a Boeing 737-based Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), valued at approximately $75 million, positioning him among an exclusive group of global billionaires, heads of state, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals operating at the highest level of private aviation.

The transaction represents a significant milestone in Akkus’s global expansion strategy and reinforces his growing presence within elite international business circles.

Strategic Asset Supporting Global Operations

The Boeing Business Jet is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and prestigious platforms in private aviation. Designed for long-haul intercontinental travel, the BBJ combines operational efficiency with executive-level infrastructure, enabling seamless global mobility.

According to sources familiar with the transaction, the aircraft was acquired from a co-founder of Google, further enhancing the profile and significance of the deal.

The BBJ category has historically been associated with influential global figures, including government leaders, royal families, and prominent business magnates, underscoring the strategic importance of Akkus’s acquisition.

High-Performance Aviation Meets Luxury Infrastructure

The Boeing Business Jet offers a combination of engineering excellence and bespoke luxury, making it a preferred choice for global executives requiring both performance and privacy.

Key specifications include:

Over 800 square feet of ultra-wide cabin space

Approximate 6,000 nautical mile range capability

Configurations for 19 to 60 VIP passengers

Fully customised interiors including executive offices, boardrooms, private suites, and lounges

Premium amenities such as private kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and advanced entertainment systems

Often described as a “flying residence,” the BBJ functions as a fully integrated mobile headquarters, supporting high-level business operations across continents.

Strengthening Turkish Presence on the Global Stage

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in global business dynamics, highlighting the increasing influence of Turkish entrepreneurs in international markets.

By entering a category traditionally dominated by Western and sovereign-backed entities, Ugur Akkus reinforces the positioning of Turkish-led enterprises within the upper tier of global commerce and investment.

This development is expected to further strengthen Akkus’s visibility across international business, aviation, and investment communities.

About Ugur Akkus

Ugur Akkus (born 15 August 1981) is a Turkish entrepreneur and global business leader, serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of A&S Investment Holding. With a diversified investment portfolio and international presence, he is recognised for his strategic leadership across multiple sectors.

According to publicly available reports, Akkus ranks among the wealthiest individuals in Turkey, with an estimated net worth of $5.5 billion as of 2025.

A third-generation businessman, Akkus has built on a legacy of commercial expertise, expanding operations across international markets.

About A&S Investment Holding

A&S Investment Holding is a diversified investment group operating across four countries with a portfolio of 22 companies spanning sectors including:

Real estate and construction

Finance and asset management

Investment consultancy

Energy and infrastructure

Tourism and hospitality

Education, media, and retail

Notable investments include:

A $130 million ultra-luxury penthouse in Dubai

A $200 million global medical mask production initiative

A €2 billion longevity and healthcare investment in Germany, focused on advancing life-extension research

Strategic Vision and Growth Philosophy

Akkus’s business approach is defined by a combination of long-term vision and decisive execution, built on key principles:

Strategic risk-taking aligned with global opportunities

International expansion across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States

Sustainable value creation through long-term investments

Focus on innovation, particularly in emerging and future-driven sectors

A Milestone in Global Entrepreneurship

The acquisition of the Boeing Business Jet represents more than a high-value asset purchase-it signals the continued rise of globally competitive entrepreneurs from emerging markets.

As Ugur Akkus expands his international footprint, this development marks a notable moment in the evolution of global business leadership, reinforcing the presence of Turkish enterprises within the world’s most influential economic networks.

Media Contact:

Company: A&S Investment Holding

Website: https://www.asinvestmentholding.com/

Email: info@asinvestmentholding.com

SOURCE: A&S Investment Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire