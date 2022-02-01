Hot Ones Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day With Expanded Spicy Wing Delivery In NYC and Philadelphia

The hit series from First We Feast will give fans in New York City and Philadelphia the opportunity to taste Hot Ones’ famed wings and hot sauces via a new virtual restaurant powered by Mealco

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On National Wing Day, Hot Ones is expanding its highly-anticipated spicy wing delivery to NYC and Philadelphia so fans can take a bite of the heat for themselves. The Hot Ones menu, which features the famous spicy wings, hot sauces and sides, will now be permanently available for delivery throughout NYC and Philadelphia, with expanded locations to come.









With over 300 star-studded episodes hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones is now bringing the spice straight to fans’ doors with a spicy menu available for delivery, powered by Mealco’s virtual kitchen technology. New Yorkers and Philadelphians can celebrate National Wing Day at home via Hot Ones’ delivery, available on HotOnesDelivery.com and all major delivery apps.

The menu features a choice of 6-piece or 12-piece wings, in addition to deliciously spicy crispy chicken or plant-based chicken sandwiches, coated in sauces tested by A-list Hot Ones guests this season. The spicy lineup of hot sauces fans can taste include:

Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical!

The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat.

The Classic™ Garlic Fresno: Garlic and Fresno chili get the party going!

Diners can savor a full meal by making it a combo with french fries and their choice of drink. For those that may need help turning down the heat, the Hot Ones pop-up menu also features an Apple Fritter topped with sweet milk for dessert.

“First We Feast is thrilled to be expanding our Hot Ones delivery and bring the famed spicy chicken wing experience directly to our fans in NYC and Philadelphia,” said First We Feast Creator and General Manager Chris Schonberger. “In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, fans can finally try the iconic Hot Ones menu for themselves through major delivery apps and our collaboration with Mealco’s virtual restaurant technology.”

“Mealco is excited to partner with Hot Ones, using our virtual kitchen technology to deliver the show’s iconic spicy wing experience directly to fans,” said Daniel Simon, CEO of Mealco. “On National Chicken Wing Day, we’re proud to be part of the team that’s making the celebrated Hot Ones culinary adventure more accessible than ever.”

About First We Feast

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast’s YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, “Hot Ones: The Game Show” on truTV, and much more. First We Feast’s slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for “Hot Ones”; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

About Mealco

Founded in 2019 by Daniel Simon, Mealco is a technology platform dedicated to democratizing the restaurant industry. Honored by Time’s Best Innovation of 2022, Mealco seamlessly bridges the gap between the world’s top creators and their passionate fans through its proprietary technology and growing network of restaurants.

