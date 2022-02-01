Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

FRANKLIN, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(OTCPINK: TDCB) – Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it recorded net income of $175,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $574,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or $0.50 per basic and $0.49 per diluted share.

“While our net income declined in the second quarter due to the rising interest rate environment, we continued to have solid growth in higher yielding loans,” stated David A. Coffey, President and CEO. “Even though funding costs have increased, this will put us in good position when this rate environment changes. Even in a tough rate environment, we are pursuing our mission, which is: Make dreams come true. Surpass expectations. Be the first choice for financial needs.” Coffey concluded, “As I have stated before, this current economic cycle is challenging for all financial institutions due to the yield curve. However, we continue to manage our business and seek customer relationship opportunities that will allow us to remain a strong community bank in the communities we serve.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net income decreased $399,000, or 69.51%, to $175,000 as compared to $574,000 for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 was driven primarily as a result of the $254,000, or 44.64%, decrease in non-interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year and an increase in non-interest expense of $162,000 or 8.50%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a decrease in gains on the sale of one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac of $62,000, or 68.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase of $63,000, or 5.38%, in personnel expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense and decrease in non-interest income was partially offset by an increase of $55,000, or 2.81%, in net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was supported by a $1.1 million, or 50.36% increase in interest income, which was offset by an increase of $1.1 million or 373.96%, in interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest income was a result of higher average yields, as well as increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of loans held for investment. Increases in interest expense were the result of higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, FHLB advances, and subordinated notes, along with increases in average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities primarily as a result of significant increases in market rates following the historically low interest rate environment. In addition, the provision for credit losses increased $146,000, or 100.00%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was due to loan growth. The decrease in net income was also partially offset by a $108,000, or 225.00%, decrease in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the decrease in income before income tax expense.

For the six-months ended June 30, 2023, net income decreased $447,000, or 47.5%, to $494,000 as compared to $941,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was driven primarily as a result of the $454,000, or 42.79%, decrease in non-interest income as compared to the same six-month period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $166,000, or 87.22%, decrease in gains on the sale of one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac as compared to the same six-month period in the prior year. Net income was also impacted by a $303,000, or 8.05%, increase in non-interest expense as compared to the same six-month period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was driven primarily by a $182,000, or 8.01%, increase in personnel expenses as compared to the same six-month period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense and decrease in non-interest income was partially offset by an increase of $341,000, or 9.19%, in net interest income for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was supported by a $2.2 million, or 53.47% increase in interest income, which was offset by an increase of $1.9 million or 388.57%, in interest expense for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest income was a result of higher average yields, as well as increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of loans held for investment. Increases in interest expense were the result of higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, FHLB advances, and subordinated notes, along with increases in average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities primarily as a result of significant increases in market rates following the historically low interest rate environment. In addition, the provision for credit losses increased $176,000, or 100.00%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same six-month period in the prior year. The increase was due to loan growth.

The increase in net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 was also partially supported by a $145,000 decrease in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a decrease in income before income tax expense for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total assets increased $25.7 million to $306.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $280.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 9.16%. The increase was primarily due to a $16.7 million, or 9.73%, increase in loans held-for-investment to $188.3 million at June 30, 2023, primarily funded by a $27.6 million, or 126.6%, increase in FHLB Advances. Total deposits were $237.7 million at June 30, 2023, down slightly from $240.1 million as of December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the weighted average rate of all FHLB advances was 3.69% compared to 4.29% at December 31, 2022, and the weighted average maturity was 4.0 years at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.1 years at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses increased by $963,000, or 49.61%, to $2.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $1.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the initial adjustment from the previous incurred loss model to the current expected credit loss model (CECL) at January 1, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.54% of total loans as of June 30, 2023 as compared to 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans totaled $0 as of June 30, 2023 as compared to $52,000 or 0.03%, of total loans as of December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity was $8.6 million at June 30, 2023, up from $8.0 million at December 31, 2022. Stockholders’ equity increased by $556,000 during the six-months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss of $934,000 on available-for-sale securities due to improved market expectations. The available-for-sale securities are investments in government sponsored mortgage backed securities as well as investments in municipal bonds, which provide cash flow for business purposes. Due to the available sources of liquidity, there is no plan to sell securities at a loss. However, we are actively monitoring the market rates for opportunities to redeploy these investments. The increase in stockholders’ equity was also offset by a $763,000 adjustment to retained earnings from the initial CECL adjustment, dividends of $241,000 and stock awards of $17,000 and the net settlement of stock awards of $10,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 2.80% at June 30, 2023 compared to 2.86% at December 31, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase program. At June 30, 2023, 25,578 shares of common stock remain available for future repurchase by the Company through the stock repurchase program.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include inflation, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected Consolidated Earnings Data: Total Interest Income $ 3,380 $ 3,064 $ 2,248 $ 6,444 $ 4,199 Total Interest Expense 1,365 1,029 288 2,394 490 Net Interest Income 2,015 2,035 1,960 4,050 3,709 Provision for Losses on Loans 146 30 – 176 – Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans 1,869 2,005 1,960 3,874 3,709 Non-Interest Income 315 292 569 607 1,061 Non-Interest Expense 2,069 1,997 1,907 4,066 3,763 Income Tax Expense (60) (19) 48 (79) 66 Net Income $ 175 $ 319 $ 574 $ 494 $ 941 Earnings Per Share – basic $ 0.15 $ 0.27 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.81 Earnings Per Share – diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.27 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.81

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) In thousands, except per share data June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: Assets Cash and Due from Banks $ 16,019 $ 3,747 $ 6,849 Investment Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 80,848 85,571 85,353 Investment Securities, Held-to-Maturity 2,950 3,000 – Loans Held-for-Sale – – 237 Loans Held-for-Investment 188,319 171,619 166,117 Allowance for Credit Losses 2,904 1,941 1,879 Net Loans 185,415 169,678 164,475 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,347 1,370 617 Other Assets 19,619 17,130 15,428 Total Assets $ 306,198 $ 280,496 $ 272,722 Liabilities Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 43,167 $ 44,631 $ 44,662 Interest-Bearing Deposits 194,502 195,518 191,583 Total Deposits 237,669 240,149 236,245 FHLB Advances 49,500 21,845 17,486 Subordinated Notes, Net of Issuances Costs 9,744 9,731 9,717 Accrued Interest Payable 445 231 190 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 261 517 408 Total Liabilities 297,619 272,473 264,046 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock 11,457 11,440 11,424 Retained Earnings 10,124 10,519 9,690 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (13,002) (13,936) (12,438) Total Stockholders’ Equity 8,579 8,023 8,676 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 306,198 $ 280,496 $ 272,722

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended dollar figures are in thousands, except per share data June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (Unaudited): Interest Rate Spread During Period 2.46% 2.50% 2.80% 2.50% 2.77% Net Yield on Interest-Earning Assets 4.72% 4.31% 3.35% 4.55% 3.26% Non-Interest Expense, Annualized, to Average Assets 2.81% 3.03% 2.81% 2.84% 2.86% Return on Average Assets, Annualized 0.24% 0.48% 0.85% 0.34% 0.72% Return on Average Equity, Annualized 8.49% 15.53% 11.31% 11.17% 9.09% Average Equity to Assets 2.80% 3.11% 7.48% 3.08% 7.86% Average Loans $ 186,542 $ 178,599 $ 160,977 $ 182,593 $ 153,721 Average Securities 84,335 86,497 98,897 86,855 93,195 Average Other Interest-Earning Assets 15,743 18,970 8,263 13,872 10,755 Total Average Interest-Earning Assets 286,620 284,066 268,137 283,320 257,671 Average Total Assets 294,192 264,016 271,358 286,660 263,206 Average Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 43,472 $ 43,442 $ 41,023 $ 43,457 $ 42,448 Average Interest-Bearing Deposits 191,787 198,726 193,410 195,237 186,218 Average Total Deposits 235,259 242,168 234,433 238,694 228,666 Average Wholesale Funding 49,693 27,964 16,068 38,755 12,639 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 241,480 226,690 209,478 233,992 198,857 Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities 118.69% 125.31% 128.00% 121.08% 129.58% Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.03% 0.00% 0.03% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans Outstanding 1.54% 1.53% 1.13% 1.54% 1.13% Allowance for Credit Losses to Non-Performing Loans – – 4084.78% – 4084.78% Net Loan Chargeoffs/(Recoveries) to Average Total Loans Outstanding 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Effective Income Tax Rate -52.17% -6.33% 7.72% -19.04% 6.55% Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 7.21 $ 7.30 $ 7.43 $ 7.21 $ 7.53 Market Closing Price at the End of Quarter $ 7.55 $ 9.30 $ 13.92 $ 7.55 $ 13.92 Price-to-Tangible Book Value 104.68% 127.44% 187.42% 104.68% 184.76%

Contacts

David A. Coffey, President and CEO



Ryan W. Cook, Senior Vice President and CFO



Tel. 317-736-7151 Fax 317-736-1726