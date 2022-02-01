Best. Week. Ever. Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” Flies Past $350 Million at the Domestic Box Office, Setting New Records for the Studio as It Continues to Celebrate Its 100th

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” is the gift that keeps on giving, delivering the Studio’s Best Opening Week Ever domestically, the culmination of its already impressive string of daily all-time highs. And as of today, “Barbie” has grossed an astonishing $350 million in North America in just ten days—reaching that figure faster than any other release in the history of the Studio. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.





Propelled into its second weekend on a wave of cultural excitement and sell-out shows, Greta Gerwig’s visionary take on the enduring Mattel icon crossed $350 million in domestic receipts on Sunday. Since its July 21 debut on 4,200 North American screens, the box office juggernaut has sailed well over top of the Studio’s domestic high watermark for single-day grosses, scoring the biggest Monday, Tuesday, non-opening Wednesday and Thursday for a Friday opener, bringing the film’s domestic seven-day total to an unprecedented $258 million. This adds to a mounting list of domestic benchmarks for Barbie’s big screen debut, from its record-shattering $162 million opening weekend to driving the most pre-shows and biggest single-grossing day to the largest-ever opening for a female-directed film. “Barbie” also continues its reign as one of the year’s best-reviewed films, winning a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Critics rating of 90% with a matching Audience Score and an A CinemaScore.

In making the announcement, Goldstein said, “It’s incredibly rare for a film to enter its second weekend on a crest of all-time highs, but—as both cultural excitement and theatrical attendance continue to demonstrate—‘Barbie’ is not only a cross-generational touchstone but a box office trailblazer. All of it starts with Mattel’s enduring creation, Greta’s extraordinary vision, and the brilliance of Margot, Ryan and the film’s phenomenal cast and crew. We couldn’t be more thrilled for them on this achievement, or more proud to share their marvelous creation with moviegoers from coast to coast. And with enough off-the-charts Ken-ergy to power us through the summer, there’s no limit to what this remarkable film can do.”

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”). The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey,” “Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”), Tom Ackerley (“Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”) and Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”), with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack includes an impressive roster of today’s hottest music artists, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, “Barbie.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19, 2023.

“Barbie” is rated PG-13 by the MPA for suggestive references and brief language.

For downloadable general press information:



https://mediapass.warnerbros.com

Contacts

For additional media inquiries, please contact:

Candice McDonough



[email protected]