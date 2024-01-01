UNICSKIN Integrates Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis to Personalize LED Mask Recommendations Online

AI-Powered Skin Analysis Helps Beauty Shoppers Identify the Right LED Light Therapy Based on Their Real-Time Skin Needs.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech, has teamed up with Spanish Techno-Beauty brand UNICSKIN to enhance the online skincare experience through advanced AI-powered skin assessments. The integration brings Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology to UNICSKIN’s e-commerce platform, offering shoppers personalized LED mask recommendations based on their real-time skin condition.









The technology analyzes four key skin metrics—wrinkles, firmness, acne, and dark spots—to determine the ideal LED light color for each user’s specific concerns. For example, red light is recommended for its anti-aging effects, which help reduce wrinkles and improve firmness, while blue light is suggested for acne-prone skin. The result is a hyper-personalized skincare journey that helps users choose the right treatment from UNICSKIN’s new LED mask collection with greater confidence and clarity.

From Skin Insights to Light Therapy: Scaling AI Across the Skincare Journey

Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis was first launched on UNICSKIN’s website through the “InstaSkin Pro” tool, which delivers product recommendations for serums, creams, and other skincare solutions. Building on the success of that feature, UNICSKIN has now added a dedicated AI-powered experience specifically tailored for its LED mask lineup: the InstaSkin Pro 5.0, further strengthening its commitment to precision skincare through technology.

Frictionless E-Commerce Shopping Experience, Powered by AI

The solution is enabled through Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis Widget Mode that allows for rapid deployment with minimal technical overhead. The AI Widget Mode’s Plug & Play access, available through Perfect Corp’s Console, delivers a ready-to-use UI and UX experience, along with simplified customization. This generates an instant skin assessment and a customized product routine that adapts to each user’s needs.

With this implementation, UNICSKIN empowers consumers to make more informed skincare decisions through real-time skin insights, while streamlining product discovery in a fast-growing segment of at-home beauty tech.

Turning Data Into Beauty Decisions for At-Home Skincare Innovation

“As skincare continues to evolve, consumers are embracing a wide range of solutions—from serums and creams to innovative beauty devices,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “We’re proud to see our AI Skin Analysis technology supporting this shift by extending into new categories such as LED masks. It’s also a pleasure to continue growing our collaboration with UNICSKIN, following the success of our initial work together on InstaSkin Pro.”

Mónica Sada, CEO & Founder at UNICSKIN, added, “At UNICSKIN, we’re always looking for ways to combine science and innovation to elevate our customers’ skincare journey. By integrating Perfect Corp.’s AI skin analysis, we can now provide even more accurate LED mask guidance tailored to individual needs.”

On-Pack AI Activation: Driving Real-Time Engagement from Shelf to Screen

To celebrate the launch of its new LED mask collection, UNICSKIN hosted an exclusive event on April 9. As part of the experience, guests were able to access a personalized skin analysis via QR codes printed on the product packaging—offering an optional digital touchpoint that connects users to tailored LED mask recommendations.

Experience the AI-powered LED mask recommendation tool at:

https://unicskin.com/pages/instaskin-pro-skin-diagnosis-centurion-5-0

Learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology:

https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

About Unicskin

Other companies move the gym, hair salon or restaurant. UNICSKIN brings the beauty cabin to your home and your travels. Efficiency and immediate results are the common denominator of all our products. Because UNICSKIN’s motto is that if there are no results, it’s not worth it. Furthermore, all formulas come from more than 92% natural origin and the company is fully committed to sustainability in its packaging and supply chain processes. Being a Spanish brand, the Middle East became our first success story, where Arab women fell in love with UNICSKIN. We now sell in over 30 countries and export over 85% of our sales.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is on a mission to make beauty smarter, more personalized, and more fun through Beautiful AI. As a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology, we help brands and consumers connect through immersive, interactive digital experiences.

With cutting-edge AI solutions, Perfect Corp. powers iconic virtual try-ons across makeup, hairstyles, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, along with advanced AI-driven analyzers for skin and hair that provide real-time insights for personalized recommendations. Our generative AI tools take creativity to the next level, offering photo and video editing, AI content generation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Trusted by over 705 global brands and 1.1 billion YouCam app downloads, we make beauty, fashion, and skincare more accessible, engaging, and intuitive than ever before.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/



Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/



Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog



Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555



Japan: Kazushige Sato at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Pauline Griffon at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178



India: Taunj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com

Indonesia: Efon Dea at contact_pr_id@perfectcorp.com