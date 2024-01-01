HOOTL Secures Series A Funding to Transform Healthcare Insurance Processing with AI

Dallas-Based 5IR Funds Leads Investment in AI-First Company

DALLAS & CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–5IR Funds, a venture fund backing foundational technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, today announced it is leading a $6.5 million Series A investment in HOOTL, an AI-first company building secure, scalable automation to fix one of healthcare’s most broken systems: insurance processing.





At the intersection of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and trust-based automation, HOOTL is developing specialized workflows that reduce insurance claim denials, streamline policy change tracking, and validate claims in real time. By targeting the billions of dollars lost each year to inefficiencies and errors, HOOTL is creating the missing infrastructure layer for secure, compliant automation in healthcare.

What sets HOOTL apart is not only its robust suite of AI agents and unique communication capabilities, but also its privileged access to regulatory bodies and deep expertise in navigating healthcare policy. This positioning enables HOOTL to anticipate and adapt to policy shifts, embedding compliance and trust directly into its automation framework—something few competitors can credibly claim.

Rather than deploying generic AI models, HOOTL builds domain-specific AI agents that work hand-in-hand with policy intelligence. This means providers can engage insurers with confidence, secure in the knowledge that their systems are aligned with the latest regulatory mandates and payer requirements.

“HOOTL represents the next evolution of healthcare automation: domain-specific, compliance-aware, and trust-first by design,” said David Carstens, Founder and General Partner at 5IR Funds. “The combination of cutting-edge AI and regulatory intelligence makes HOOTL uniquely equipped to solve the insurance bottlenecks that have plagued providers for decades.”

HOOTL’s initial rollout began in dental practices, where the solution has already been successfully tested against current and legacy platforms. A broader launch across partner networks is scheduled for Q4 2025.

“Our mission is simple but bold: stop the financial bleed in healthcare by applying AI where it truly matters—at the interface of providers, payers, and regulators,” said Denver Riggleman, CEO of HOOTL. “Because of our access to policy makers and regulatory bodies, we’re not just reacting to changes—we’re building systems that anticipate them. That’s how we restore trust and unlock real, measurable value for practices.”

The raise will accelerate HOOTL’s product development, regulatory readiness, and market expansion, ensuring providers gain real-time visibility into policy changes and revenue protection.

Why It Matters

$450B+ annually is lost in denied claims and administrative friction across U.S. healthcare

850M Claims denied each year

90%+ of practices cite insurance complexity as a top barrier to growth

Policy shifts create a moving target for providers—without the right infrastructure, denial rates only increase

HOOTL bridges the gap: AI Agents + Regulatory Access + Real-Time Policy Validation = Recovered Revenue & Trusted Automation

About HOOTL

HOOTL™ (Humans Out of the Loop), as DBA of RIIG Technology, Inc., is an AI-native platform tackling healthcare insurance processing with secure, scalable automation. Built in partnership with dental and healthcare providers, HOOTL enables real-time claim validation, policy change tracking, and denial reduction—reversing revenue losses and strengthening provider sustainability. With privileged access to regulatory bodies and its unique AI-driven communication infrastructure, HOOTL is building the automation rails for high-trust, regulated industries.

About 5IR Funds

5IR Funds is a venture capital fund backing the breakthrough companies and foundational technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution. With a $200 million target fund, 5IR makes early-stage investments in pioneering companies across artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, quantum computing, advanced materials, and virtual reality (VR). Led by a team of experienced technologists, entrepreneurs, and intellectual property experts, 5IR provides more than capital—it delivers strategic partnership, an extensive network, and the specialized guidance needed to build defensible, market-defining businesses.

