Inside Igelkott Studios: Pioneering Projection-Based ICVFX with LiveFX

By Eric Hasso, Founder of Igelkott Studios

Based in Stockholm, Igelkott Studios is redefining the limits of projection-based in-camera visual effects (ICVFX). Founded by Eric Hasso, the studio specializes in photoreal 16K360° driving plates and immersive environment systems designed for high-end film and television production.

“I’ve always been focused on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with projection and capture,” says Hasso. “I built our single-lens 16K360° capture system to deliver final-pixel realism for large-scale productions.”

Eric Hasso with the One-Lens 16K360 camera system mounted in a Mazda Miata. This rig delivers seamless, photoreal driving plates used to power projection-based ICVFX workflows on international productions.



Since 2019, Hasso has championed the use of Barco projection technology for ICVFX, leading on-set workflows that have powered productions for Warner Bros. and other major studios. A recent highlight includes his Imago Talks technical presentation alongside cinematographer David Stump, ASC.

About Igelkott Studios

Igelkott Studios functions as both a consulting and production partner, embedding directly with film and TV crews to design and manage ICVFX workflows from start to finish. This includes everything from plate strategy and capture to color pipelines and stage operations.

The studio primarily supports feature films and international streaming series, whose longer prep cycles (two to four weeks) align perfectly with Igelkott’s advanced plate production schedule. The breakthrough came with Love Me, directed by Josefine Bornebusch, marking the first collaboration with Netflix and Warner—an achievement that laid the foundation for continued work with major studios.

Recent and Ongoing Projects

SISU 2 – Feature, Sony Pictures (Finland)



Offroad – Feature, SF Studios (Denmark)



Until Death – Limited Series, TV4 (Sweden)



Tele2 Commercial



Agnes Karlsson – Music Video



Powering ICVFX Workflows with LiveFX

Assimilate LiveFX driving 16K360° playback during stage work on SISU 2. The system handles real-time warping, color control, and multi-surface projection with frame-accurate synchronization.



For Igelkott Studios, LiveFX by Assimilate is the backbone of its on-stage workflow. It drives playback across projection screens, interactive lighting setups (IBL), and eyeline reference monitors, ensuring that every visual element remains perfectly synchronized and photorealistic.

“Our 16K360 plates push technical limits—they run close to 1 GB per second and often need to be re-warped into up to nine composite versions in real time,” explains Hasso. “On Apple Studio Ultra systems, LiveFX handles this flawlessly. No other tool has matched its performance or reliability at this scale.”

That stability gives productions confidence that their complex projection workflows will remain consistent and uninterrupted throughout filming—an essential factor when shooting final-pixel content directly in camera.

Projection-based car process setup at Igelkott Studios for The New Force. High-brightness Barco projectors and 16K360° plates create authentic reflections and backgrounds directly in camera, eliminating the need for LED walls.



When LiveFX Became the Only Solution

While several software options can manage parts of the ICVFX pipeline, none could sustain real-time performance at 16K resolution. For Hasso, LiveFX was not just the best solution—it was the only one capable of meeting the studio’s demands.

“With support from Assimilate’s Mazze Aderhold, I migrated our entire plate pipeline from Final Cut Pro X into LiveFX,” Hasso notes. “That transition preserved the workflow I preferred while enabling full 16K playback.”

Fine-Tuning for Color Accuracy

Adapting to new workflows came with challenges, particularly around color management. “Out of the box, color handling didn’t align with our pipeline,” says Hasso. “I created custom screen LUTs in DaVinci Resolve and imported them into LiveFX. That solved the issue entirely and ensured color consistency across every production.”

The Takeaway

Once tuned, LiveFX offers the power, speed, and dependability required to run high-end projection-based ICVFX pipelines. For Igelkott Studios, it represents not only a technical leap but also a foundation for future innovation in immersive filmmaking.

More information:

🌐 igelkottstudios.com | igelkottplates.com

About Assimilate

Assimilate’s Live FX provides filmmakers with an all-in-one toolset for live compositing, LED-wall staging, and real-time VFX. By unifying camera tracking, projection mapping, lighting control, and recording into one platform, Live FX accelerates creative decision-making, reduces turnaround time, and enhances in-camera storytelling.

Assimilate also develops a full suite of post-production tools, including:

Live FX Studio – live compositing, projection mapping, DMX lighting, and keying



– live compositing, projection mapping, DMX lighting, and keying Live Assist – multi-cam VTR for video assist with green-screen support



– multi-cam VTR for video assist with green-screen support Live Looks – live grading and instant look creation with Scratch integration



– live grading and instant look creation with Scratch integration Scratch VR – advanced on-set and post tools for any camera format (2D/3D/VR)



– advanced on-set and post tools for any camera format (2D/3D/VR) Play Pro Studio – professional player for VFX reviews, ProRes RAW QC, and transcoding



Assimilate tools are trusted worldwide by DITs and post artists for stability, speed, and flexibility.Learn more at www.assimilateinc.com.