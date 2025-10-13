Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (BLMZ) is Expanding its Korean and Japanese Media Content into Europe and South America and Establishing an Investment Fund

This initiative aims to expand opportunities for Korean cultural content, including web novels, animation, music, dramas, movies, food, beauty, and fashion, to reach a global audience.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc., (BLMZ), which has invested in several companies in the cultural content sector in Japan and Korea, announced that it is preparing to establish a 10 billion yen fund dedicated to cultural content in collaboration with European investors.

The fund will focus on localizing and commercializing Korean and Japanese content across the European market, with a particular emphasis on developing content platforms and tailoring content for European audiences.

Geographically, the fund will target European and South American language markets.

The fund will jointly develop and operate localization projects targeting European and South American fandoms, including promoting IP sales, remaking content, and launching various content platforms for web novels, dramas, and music.

They are also discussing the establishment of a joint venture (JVC) to support the development of a long-term content business platform.

Ryoshin Nakade, Co-CEO of Harrison Global Holdings Inc., and Shin Gil-hwan, former CEO of Mason Capital Co., Ltd. and former CEO of LUDA Asset Management Co., Ltd., their Korean strategic partner, expressed their anticipation that this collaboration between Korea and Japan in the media content platform business will significantly contribute to the expansion of excellent media content IP from both countries into Europe and South America.

To this end, they have decided to establish a dedicated media content fund to identify and nurture super IPs using an AI translation system and establish a platform for global distribution to generate sustained revenue. They will also establish a platform for the expansion of excellent media content IP from Korea and Japan into the global market.

SOURCE: Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

