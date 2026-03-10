HNO International Secures Multi Million Dollar Hydrogen Offtake Agreement to Power Zero-Emission Class 8 Trucking

HNO International, Inc. (OTC:HNOI), a leader in decentralized hydrogen energy solutions, is pleased to announce a hydrogen purchase and sale agreement with a well established trucking company, fueled out of Katy, TX, providing for a long-term commercial supply relationship for hydrogen fuel supporting heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles.

The agreement represents a major commercial milestone for HNO International as the company expands its role as a developer and operator of hydrogen fueling infrastructure for the rapidly emerging hydrogen mobility sector.

Heavy-duty trucking is widely viewed as one of the largest addressable markets for hydrogen energy, with fuel cell vehicles offering long range, rapid refueling, and zero tailpipe emissions.

HNO International’s integrated infrastructure model combines:

On-site hydrogen production via electrolysis

High-pressure hydrogen storage

Fleet-scale refueling capability

Construction and staffing of fueling facilities

This vertically integrated approach allows the company to capture value across the hydrogen energy stack, from production through end-use fueling, the perfect setup for this supply agreement.

Positioning for the Global Hydrogen Boom

With governments and corporations committing billions toward hydrogen infrastructure and zero-emission transportation, HNO International believes the hydrogen economy is entering a major commercialization phase.

By securing early commercial offtake agreements tied directly to fleet demand, HNO International is building a scalable hydrogen fueling network capable of supporting the next generation of clean transportation.

“This agreement demonstrates the accelerating real-world demand for hydrogen fueling infrastructure,” said Donald Owens, Chairman of HNO International. “As fleets transition to zero-emission trucking, HNO International is positioning itself at the center of the hydrogen supply chain.”

About HNO International

HNO International (OTC:HNOI) is an advanced hydrogen technology company developing intelligent, modular energy systems that deliver clean power anywhere in the world. With more than 15 years of R&D in the hydrogen electrolyzer space, HNOI’s suite of innovations – including the HyGrid™ Intelligent Hydrogen Microgrid, SHEP™ Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform, and CHRS™ Compact Hydrogen Refueling System – is powering the transition to decentralized, zero-emission energy infrastructure.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

HNO International, Inc.

press@hnointl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: HNO International, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire