Reservoir Expands Relationship with Academy Award-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer

The Company signs the renowned film composer to a worldwide admin publishing deal

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new deal with film composer Hans Zimmer. Since 2015, Reservoir’s collection of film music has included rights to numerous scores created by Zimmer, and under the new deal the Company will administer Zimmer’s catalog through his company, Remote Control Publishing.

Zimmer has scored more than 200 projects across all mediums, which combined have grossed more than $30 billion at the worldwide box office. The German-born composer is particularly renowned for his innovative film scores. Zimmer has penned music for a myriad of acclaimed films, such as The Dark Knight trilogy, Gladiator, Inception, The Lion King, several of The Pirates of the Caribbean films, Dune, Dunkirk, Interstellar, and many more. His music has earned him countless industry honors, including two Academy Awards (for The Lion King and Dune), three Golden Globes, five Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Zimmer’s music has also transcended the silver screen with his live orchestral tours, which have brought his scores to life for even broader audiences across the globe.

Early in the 1980s, Zimmer began working as a film composer alongside Stanley Myers before his first solo score Terminal Exposure in 1987. One year later, Zimmer’s career reached a turning point when he was asked to score Rain Man. The film ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Picture and earned Zimmer his first nomination for Best Original Score. Zimmer’s most recent works include Dune: Part Two (2024) and F1 (2025). He has earned a reputation as a true innovator in composing, from utilizing unconventional instrumentation to pioneering new technologies and sound production techniques. In October 2024, Zimmer joined Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi for a keynote conversation at The Wall Street Journal‘s Tech Live conference, discussing AI’s impact on music, Zimmer’s creative process for various projects, and more. The full conversation was recorded and featured in The Wall Street Journal‘s daily podcast, The Journal.

On the deal, Zimmer said, “Music connects us across cultures, generations and disciplines. I’m thrilled that this expanded partnership with Reservoir opens the door to more ambitious and creative possibilities with an even larger reach.”

Khosrowshahi added, “Hans is a master storyteller, and his groundbreaking compositions have redefined what film music can achieve. After working together for nearly a decade, we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship to now publish his prolific portfolio.” She added, “Our partnership with Hans’ business partner at Remote Control, Steve Kofsky, has been instrumental in paving the way for this expansion. We look forward to working together to continue supporting Hans and his extraordinary body of work.”

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir represents copyrights and master recordings including titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact

Reservoir Media, Inc.

Suzy Arrabito

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

sa@reservoir-media.com

www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact

Alpha IR Group

Jackie Marcus

RSVR@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Reservoir Media, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire