OuterBox Promotes Jeff Hirz to Chief Revenue Officer

OuterBox, a leading performance marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Jeff Hirz to Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Hirz will oversee the company’s revenue operations, business development, and go-to-market strategy as OuterBox continues to expand its national presence.

Hirz joined OuterBox nearly nine years ago as a sales representative. Over that time, he worked his way through the organization, eventually leading the business development team before being appointed to the CRO role. His tenure spans a period of significant growth for the company, which has scaled from a regional 25-person agency to a 300-plus-person operation serving clients across the country.

“Jeff has been a part of this company’s story for a long time, and his growth has mirrored ours,” said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. “He understands our clients, our team, and where we’re headed. Putting him in this role is the natural next step for OuterBox.”

As CRO, Hirz will be responsible for aligning the agency’s sales, partnerships, and revenue operations functions under a unified strategy, building on the business development foundation he has led for several years.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and don’t take it lightly,” said Hirz. “OuterBox has given me a lot over the years. My focus now is making sure we keep building something the whole team can be proud of-and that our clients continue to get results they can’t find anywhere else.”

The promotion comes at a pivotal moment for OuterBox. The agency has made several strategic acquisitions in recent years, broadening its capabilities across paid media, SEO, and web development, and continues to deepen its investment in technology and talent. With a unified revenue leadership structure now in place, OuterBox is positioning itself for its next stage of durable growth.

About OuterBox: OuterBox is a performance marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of more than 300. Its flagship services include paid search marketing , search engine optimization , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , AI development services , and website development . OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company provides a cohesive approach to digital marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

