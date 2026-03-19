History In Motion Studios Announces Development of Bible Anime Series to Meet Global Demand for Faith-Centered Media

Women-led Christian studio produces TV-MA biblical anime for global faith and mainstream audiences

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — History In Motion Studios, a Fort Worth-based independent animation studio founded by Hispanic immigrant Edith Alvarado, today announced Shinjitsu Ugoki (Truth Movement), a Bible anime series rated TV-MA for mature audiences designed to explore biblical narratives through serialized cinematic storytelling.

The series marks the studio’s entry into high-fidelity animated production at the intersection of theological research and global anime trends.

Strategic Alignment with Global Streaming Trends

Shinjitsu Ugoki targets the documented global growth of two expanding markets: faith-centered media and the international anime industry. Structured as serialized story arcs, the production is designed to match the narrative depth of contemporary streaming content. The series is intended for mature audiences (18+), reflecting the narrative complexity and thematic seriousness of the source material. By utilizing the anime format, a style that has evolved from its Japanese origins, the studio aims to engage both faith-based audiences and the broader global anime community simultaneously.

Technical Innovation and Production Pipeline

History In Motion Studios is integrating Unreal Engine to support high-fidelity environment design and cinematic workflows. Script development, world-building, and early-stage character design are currently underway, with expanded production planning targeted for 2026. The studio’s pipeline is designed to maintain creative agility while achieving cinematic scale.

Leadership Statement

“As audiences continue to seek meaningful, story-driven content, we believe there is significant opportunity within the anime format to engage biblical narratives with depth and seriousness,” said Alvarado. “The question isn’t whether biblical stories belong in anime, it’s why it took this long. We’re here to change that; Anime will know the story of Jesus.”

The studio operates under a women-led Christian board composed of homeschool mothers, reflecting leadership shaped by diverse experiences and a shared commitment to biblical storytelling.

Independent Production in Texas

Operating from Fort Worth, History In Motion Studios reflects the broader emergence of independent creative studios outside traditional hubs like Los Angeles and New York, contributing to Texas’s growing digital media and independent film sectors.

Future Outlook

As of Q1 2026, the series remains in active development. The studio is pursuing strategic partnerships across the faith-based media ecosystem and the creative technology community, with additional production and team expansion announcements expected later in 2026.

About History In Motion Studios

History In Motion Studios is a Texas-based animation studio dedicated to producing faith-centered anime. The studio merges theological research with animation technology to redefine how biblical stories are experienced in the digital age, operating under the conviction that scriptural narratives deserve the same artistic ambition and visual sophistication as any leading contemporary anime series. More information is available at historyinmotionstudios.org

Media Contact: Edith Alvarado, 6232380848, 410791@email4pr.com

Website: https://historyinmotionstudios.org

Focus: Faith-Based Entertainment / Animation / Independent Film

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SOURCE History In Motion Studios