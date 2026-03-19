X-Rite Pantone Demonstrates Advanced Color Management Solutions to Support Smart Manufacturing at MAX and American Coatings Show

X-Rite Pantone to demonstrate and present how digitizing color processes supports automation, sustainability, and smart manufacturing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — X-Rite Pantone, the global authority in color standards and color science, will showcase its latest innovations in color management at the Manufacturing and Automation Exchange (MAX), March 24–26 in Nashville, Tennessee, and the American Coatings Show, May 5–7 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Inconsistent color, slow approvals, and material waste remain everyday challenges on the production floor, often driven by reliance on visual judgment and disconnected processes across teams and suppliers. Through live demonstrations, product displays, and educational presentations, X-Rite Pantone will show how manufacturers can replace visual guesswork with more standardized, data-driven color processes. These approaches improve accuracy, streamline approvals, and reduce waste, creating a more reliable foundation for efficient manufacturing and future automation initiatives.

“As manufacturers adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, they first need reliable data, and that starts with improving how processes like color are defined and measured,” said Ben Spiegel, Director of CP&M Products, X-Rite Pantone. “By standardizing color management and connecting color data across the supply chain, manufacturers gain the visibility needed to maintain consistency and support smarter automation.”

X-Rite Presents at MAX

At MAX, X-Rite Pantone will present two sessions exploring how manufacturers can move beyond subjective visual assessments toward standardized color data to improve consistency, enable automation, and support more efficient production workflows.

Standardize, Automate, Optimize: The Role of Color Data in Modern Manufacturing | Wednesday, March 25 | 2:00–2:15 PM

The Critical Role of Visual Evaluation in a Data-Driven Color Workflow | Thursday, March 26 | 11:30–11:45 AM

More information is available at: https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/tradeshows-events/manufacturing-and-automation-exchange

Control Color from Design to Production

At MAX (Booth #325) and the American Coatings Show (Booth #711), X-Rite Pantone will demonstrate how its connected ecosystem of color measurement, formulation, visual evaluation, and quality control solutions helps manufacturers ensure accurate color from design through production by replacing visual judgment with data-driven processes. Solution highlights include:

Color Specification and Formulation : X-Rite provides an integrated solution combining Ci7000 Series Spectrophotometers for precise color measurement across diverse materials, the Color iMatch formulation engine for faster, more accurate initial matches with fewer corrections, and NetProfiler software to maintain consistent, reliable measurements across instruments and throughout the global supply chain.

: X-Rite provides an integrated solution combining Ci7000 Series Spectrophotometers for precise color measurement across diverse materials, the Color iMatch formulation engine for faster, more accurate initial matches with fewer corrections, and NetProfiler software to maintain consistent, reliable measurements across instruments and throughout the global supply chain. Inline Production Monitoring: X-Rite’s inline solution, featuring the ERX145 Spectrophotometer and ESWin Software, delivers real-time monitoring of color and gloss on production lines to maintain tolerances, catch color or gloss issues early, and improve production efficiency.

X-Rite’s inline solution, featuring the ERX145 Spectrophotometer and ESWin Software, delivers real-time monitoring of color and gloss on production lines to maintain tolerances, catch color or gloss issues early, and improve production efficiency. Quality Control for Small or Complex Samples: For small, irregular, or multi-colored parts, the new CiF3200 Imaging Spectrophotometer paired with Color iQC Quality Control Software enables precise measurement and data-driven production decisions, while NetProfiler ensures measurement consistency across instruments and suppliers.

For small, irregular, or multi-colored parts, the new CiF3200 Imaging Spectrophotometer paired with Color iQC Quality Control Software enables precise measurement and data-driven production decisions, while NetProfiler ensures measurement consistency across instruments and suppliers. Visual Assessment Solutions: Combining objective measurement with controlled visual evaluation using solutions such as the new eco-friendly Judge LED Light Booth ensures reliable, true-to-standard color assessments throughout production.

These solutions are supported by My X‑Rite, a connected customer workspace that provides visibility into devices, software, and services, helping manufacturers maintain confidence and consistency across their color workflows over time.

“Color consistency depends on every partner in the supply chain working from the same information,” Spiegel added. “Our digital color workflows make it possible to communicate color expectations clearly, reduce rework, and keep production moving efficiently.”

For more information about X-Rite Pantone solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions

About X-Rite Pantone

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Pantone is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. Together with its Pantone business, X-Rite Pantone employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, graphic design, automotive, paints, plastics, and textiles. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite Pantone on LinkedIn and Facebook.

©2026 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

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