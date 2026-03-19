Zip Your Flyer Launches MagicTOURS™

Revolutionary Drone-Style Listing Videos Created from Static Photos — Same-Day Turnaround Starting at $75

EDMONDS, Wash., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zip Your Flyer, the nationwide leader in agent-to-agent real estate email flyers for over 20 years, today announced the official launch of MagicTOURS™, a groundbreaking listing video product that transforms ordinary MLS photos into dynamic, cinematic property videos — complete with realistic fireplace motion, cloud movement, water effects, and smooth room panning — all delivered the same day, starting at just $75. See a Sample Tour Here.

“We’ve spent over two decades helping agents get their listings in front of other agents through our email flyer platform. MagicTOURS™ is the natural evolution of that mission — taking the same great email flyer our clients already love and supercharging it with a video experience that stops buyers and agents in their tracks.”

— Caitlin Thornburg, Executive VP | Co-Owner, Zip Your Flyer

The data is clear: listings with videos receive 403% more inquiries than those without, and 73% of homeowners prefer to list with agents who use video — yet only 9% of agents currently produce listing videos.* MagicTOURS™ was built to close that gap.

What Is MagicTOURS™?

Unlike basic slideshow tours, MagicTOURS™ brings listings to life with cinematic motion effects created directly from an agent’s existing MLS photos — including realistic fireplace animation, cloud and water movement, and smooth room panning — all with professional lighting correction. Traditional video production runs $800–$1,200 per listing. MagicTOURS™ starts at just $75 with an email flyer or $125 as a standalone order, with same-day delivery.

The completed video URL is embedded directly into the agent’s email flyer and provided for use anywhere the listing is posted online — social media, property websites, and MLS links where permitted.

Seamlessly Integrated Into Zip Your Flyer’s Proven Platform

Zip Your Flyer has been the gold standard in agent-to-agent email marketing for real estate professionals for more than two decades. The addition of MagicTOURS™ deepens that value proposition significantly. Agents who already rely on Zip Your Flyer for listing exposure can now add professional video to every campaign without changing their workflow or adding production complexity.

MagicTOUR™ videos are ready to deploy the moment they’re delivered — embedded directly into email flyer campaigns and formatted for seamless use across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, property websites, MLS links where permitted, and seller marketing presentations.

A Competitive Advantage Hiding in Plain Sight

With 73% of sellers preferring agents who use video and only 9% of agents currently delivering it, MagicTOURS™ represents one of the clearest competitive advantages available to real estate professionals today. Agents who add MagicTOURS™ to their listing presentations can demonstrate to sellers that they are a top-tier agent — one who will get their listing directly in front of agents with active buyers through a marketing experience so polished and professional, it leaves a lasting impression before the first showing is ever scheduled.

About Zip Your Flyer

Zip Your Flyer is the nationwide leader in agent-to-agent real estate email marketing, serving real estate professionals for over 20 years. The company’s email flyers consistently reach agent inboxes and deliver open rates 120% higher than the real estate industry average. The company provides listing exposure tools purpose-built for agents and brokerages, including email flyer campaigns and the newly launched MagicTOURS™ listing video product.

Website: www.zipyourflyer.com/real-estate-listing-videos/

MagicTOURS™ orders: www.zipyourflyer.com

* Statistics sourced from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and industry research. Results may vary.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Thornburg, Executive VP/Co-Owner

888-947-8509

410786@email4pr.com

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SOURCE Zip Your Flyer