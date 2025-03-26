Canon Announces V1 Digital Camera, Reboots Compact Lineup with Video Centric PowerShot V1 Camera, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

Canon V1 camera reboots its point-and-shoot PowerShot camera lineup with the video-centric V1 camera that offers creators a compact and lightweight content-producing powerhouse.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is pleased to share the introduction of Canon PowerShot V1 digital camera, rebooting its legacy PowerShot series with the introduction of the new PowerShot V1 digital camera, replanting its flag in the renascent point-and-shoot space with a video-friendly compact. Intended as the flagship of the new PowerShot V series, the video-first V1 features a brand-new sensor, a full-frame equivalent 16-50mm f/2.8-4.5 fixed wide-angle zoom lens, a 3″ vari-angle LCD touchscreen, and enhanced video capabilities to appeal directly to vloggers and content creators.

As the flagship V model, V1 video tops out at 4K60p with a 1.4x crop, with a built-in cooling fan and vents that allow capture times of up to two hours at this maximum setting. When shooting at a slower 4K30p, the camera makes the full use of the sensor with footage oversampled from 5.7K.

In video mode the camera has a maximum ISO 25600 for use in low-light situations and comes equipped with Canon Log 3 for wider dynamic range and more flexibility in post-production color grading. Multiple in-camera movie modes are supported as well.

The camera’s 22MP, Type 1.4 sensor is a brand-new design developed in-house by Canon. Almost twice the area of a 1″ sensor of the G7X Mark III, but smaller than an APS-C sensor, the V1’s Type 1.4 market analogue is a Micro Four Thirds sensor, differently slightly in its native 3:2 aspect ratio. With this larger sensor – one of the largest of its class – it achieves a higher image quality, improved low-light performance, and smoother bokeh.

Joining the new sensor is Canon’s DIGIC X image processor, and with it, Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system – the same found in the R6 Mark II, achieving high-speed and high-precision AF with eye tracking in people and animals and enhanced subject tracking.

While primarily catering to video content creation, the V1 still functions well as a stills camera, with RAW continuous shooting reaching up to 30 fps. Light sensitivity gets an added stop at ISO 51200, and a built-in ND filter adds three stops of light reduction for shooting in bright environments. With no built-in flash, the V1 does have Canon’s multi-function hot shoe to take external strobes.

Weighing barely more than a pound with battery and media, the camera’s compact form-factor still accommodates connections for headphone, microphone, USB-C, and HDMI. The camera has one UHS-II SD card slot. Connection to the Canon Connect smartphone app is possible via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and wired via the USB-C. Wired connection also allows the use of the V1 as a webcam.

Additional Canon announced the following RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM ultra-wide-angle lens and Canon R50 V Compact Camera Which Elevate Video for Creators

Designed to satisfy both photographers and videographers’ needs, the Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM is a fast ultra-wide-angle prime lens with a function-first build that caters to the hybrid nature of modern image-making, emphasizing high image quality, responsive AF, minimized focus breathing, and intuitive, silent, and customizable handling.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

