Higher Education Market in Vietnam to Grow by USD 616.5 Million (2025-2029), Driven by Changes in Content Delivery & Market Evolution Powered by AI – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is driving market transformation – The Higher education market in Vietnam size is estimated to grow by USD 616.5 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth of internationalization in education sector. However, rising cost of higher education poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., DuyTan University, FPT Corporation, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, HCL Technologies Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), Hoa Sen University, Hocmai Education Inc., ILA Vietnam Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, and RMIT University.

Higher Education Market In Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 616.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.3 Regional analysis Vietnam Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Vietnam Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., DuyTan University, FPT Corporation, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, HCL Technologies Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), Hoa Sen University, Hocmai Education Inc., ILA Vietnam Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, and RMIT University

Market Driver

In Vietnam’s higher education market, continuous learning and professional development are key trends. Young individuals pursue academic pursuits through secondary schooling, universities, colleges, institutes, and vocational training. Undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas offer career progression and research endeavors. Vocational training focuses on practical skills for personal and professional growth. Global educational trends favor digital technologies, with online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, and augmented reality shaping the future. Institutions provide on-premises and cloud-based course types in fields like arts, economics, engineering, law, science, and more. State universities, community colleges, and private colleges offer curriculum requirements tailored to students’ needs. Earning potential and employment prospects drive demand for analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, creativity, and a skilled workforce. Educational infrastructure and technology solutions ensure academic continuity through remote learning and managed services, professional services, and content collaboration. Digital technologies enable research opportunities and practical experience, fostering community advancement and career advancement. Overall, Vietnam’s higher education market prioritizes practical skills, personal development, and professional networks.

Vietnam’s higher education sector has witnessed significant internationalization since the 1990s, driven by the government’s aim to strengthen economic and political ties with global partners. This trend has resulted in an increase in joint programs and internationally accredited academic offerings. As of December 31, 2021, there were 408 joint training programs between Vietnamese and foreign higher education institutions. Of these, 186 involved private institutions, while the remaining 222 were with Ministry of Education and Training-licensed institutions. This international collaboration is crucial for Vietnam’s educational development and economic growth.

Market Challenges

higher education market, continuous learning and professional development are key priorities for young individuals seeking career progression and personal growth. This includes secondary schooling leading to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at universities, colleges, and institutes. Vocational training, certificates, and diplomas also play a significant role in practical skills development. Universities, colleges, and institutes offer academic pursuits in various fields such as arts, economics, engineering, law, and science. Career prospects and earning potential are enhanced through research endeavors, practical experience, and earning advanced degrees like doctoral programs. Professional networks and community advancement are essential for professional growth. Digital technologies, like online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, and augmented reality, are transforming educational opportunities. Institutions offer on-premises and cloud-based solutions for course types, including on-campus and online learning. Global educational trends and curriculum requirements continue to evolve, driven by digital technologies and analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, creativity, and the need for a skilled workforce. Remote learning ensures academic continuity during crises, while educational infrastructure and technology solutions provide access to research opportunities and practical experience. The cost of higher education in Vietnam , particularly in private colleges, has become a significant concern for potential students. Tuition fees in private, nonprofit, and four-year institutions have risen substantially in recent years. This increase in cost is not commensurate with the value and benefits of a college degree. Consequently, the number of college enrollments has decreased. Moreover, the limited availability of well-paying jobs adds to students’ reluctance to invest in higher education with hefty fees.

Segment Overview

This higher education market in Vietnam report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

Software



Hardware

End-user

Private Colleges



State Universities



Community Colleges

Courses

Undergraduate



Masters



PhD

Geography

APAC

1.1 Software- The higher education software market in Vietnam is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This market is segmented into support and solutions. Solutions include learning management systems (LMSs), enterprise resource planning (ERP), adaptive learning software (ALS), content management systems (CMS), and other solutions. The support segment comprises education apps, digital educational publishing, learning analytics, and others. Utilizing such software enhances data collection and record-keeping processes in Vietnam’s higher education sector. For instance, Genius Education Management, a cloud-based ERP solution, facilitates access to real-time information for teachers, students, and parents. Analytics software enables seamless data integration across multiple higher education systems, making informed decisions on student performance and success rates. However, the adoption of learning analytics and assessment tools in Vietnam is still in its infancy. The shift towards active learning techniques and changes in educational content delivery methods has fueled the demand for various higher education software. Additionally, the growth of cloud-based classroom management systems and technologies like learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content authoring is anticipated. Government initiatives, such as the National Digital Transformation Program through 2025, aim to expand Vietnam’s ICT industry, which was worth USD 20 billion in 2019, at a rate of 10% to 15% annually. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand for software in higher education, driving the growth of the higher education market in Vietnam through the software segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In Vietnam’s higher education landscape, continuous learning and professional development are prioritized for students and professionals alike. Beyond secondary schooling, universities, colleges, institutes, and academic pursuits offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, vocational training, professional certifications, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas. These educational paths provide practical skills, career progression, and opportunities for research endeavors. Digital technologies play a significant role in modern education, with the youth population embracing educational technology, remote learning, academic continuity, and online learning platforms. Virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, augmented reality, and analytical thinking are essential components of this digital transformation. Leadership capabilities and creativity are also nurtured, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

Market Research Overview

Higher education in Vietnam offers continuous learning opportunities for young individuals through various academic pursuits such as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, vocational training, certificates, and diplomas. Universities, colleges, institutes, and other educational institutions provide a range of course types including arts, economics, engineering, law, science, both online and offline. The earning potential and employment prospects are significant for individuals with advanced degrees and practical skills. Professional development and career progression are key benefits, along with research opportunities and personal development. Vietnam’s educational infrastructure is evolving with the integration of digital technologies. Online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, and augmented reality are transforming the educational experience. Institutions offer on-premises and cloud-based solutions for curriculum requirements, managed services, professional services, and content collaboration. Global educational trends prioritize analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, creativity, and a skilled workforce. The youth population is a significant demographic driving the demand for educational opportunities. Remote learning and academic continuity are essential during times of crisis. Educational technology solutions, such as Content Collaboration, Campus Management, and Professional Services, enable institutions to deliver high-quality education and manage their operations effectively. The use of digital technologies also facilitates practical experience and research opportunities. In summary, higher education in Vietnam offers a wealth of opportunities for personal and professional growth, with a focus on practical skills, research, and career advancement. The integration of digital technologies is transforming the educational landscape, providing flexible and accessible learning opportunities for students.

