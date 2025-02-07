The 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin to Open with Creative Ceremony

HARBIN, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At 20:00 on February 7, 2025, the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) will open with a creative ceremony as reported in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, reputed as the country’s “Ice Capital”.

As another major international winter sports event held by China following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the AWG invites athletes from across Asia and spectators worldwide to the “city of ice and snow.” Following the principle of “streamlined, safe, splendid,” the event features modernized facilities and diverse cultural experiences.

Themed “Dream of Winter, Love among Asia,” the opening ceremony is going to begin with the prologue of “Ice Lanterns”, telling the story of a little girl’s dream-chasing adventure in an icy world. The ceremony includes protocol, gala performance, and lighting of the cauldron and theme song performance. In an innovative manner, the opening ceremony will span two venues — the main venue at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Centre and the sub-venue at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. A collaborative effort between the two venues, the torch lighting ceremony takes global audiences on an immersive journey through a world of ice and snow.

To highlight the charm of the “city of ice and snow,” iconic landmarks of Harbin, such as the Central Street, Ice and Snow World and Music Square, will be woven into the fabric of the opening ceremony. Audiences will witness the perfect fusion of Harbin’s local intangible cultural heritage with modern art and technology, giving traditional culture an international and trendy vibe. Meanwhile, athletes from across Asia, who will be dressed in their national attire and gather at the ceremony to showcase diverse cultures of their respective countries, jointly interpreting the unity and friendship of the Asian people.

The extensive use of smart technology will be a key feature of the opening ceremony. Through advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR), glasses-free 3D, and ultra-high-definition immersive screens, the venue transforms into a panoramic three-dimensional space, immersing viewers in a dreamy ice and snow world. Ultra-high-definition cameras and immersive virtual reality (VR) technology provide online viewers with an interactive and visually stunning experience. All these ensure a blend of creativity and technology, allowing the ceremony to be enjoyed by all.

