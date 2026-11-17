Birmingham AL, November 17, 2026 — Numerous professional audio industry engineers and producers attended the Unveiling Party of Birmingham’s High Dive HiFi Lounge on October 29th. An integral part of Birmingham’s Lakeview Marina District, the High Dive features a world-class acoustic design in an architecturally detailed and comfortable space. The group enjoyed playback of their content from various sources of their choice and engaged in critical discussions of the reproduction experience.

A resounding success, the attendees flew in from places far and near, including Europe, the West Coast, New York, and nearby Nashville. Attendees agreed that the ability to enjoy such a high-quality reproduction of their work in a commercial, public venue was extremely rewarding. And some remarked that sharing a great music experience with friends is foundational to the art form itself.

The emphasis on creating a space with exceptional audio fidelity stems from High Dive founder and music aficionado Bart Stephens’ appreciation for Japanese jazz “kissa” cafes, which are focused on immersive group listening and feature top-notch HiFi systems. At the onset, Stephens wanted to develop a HiFi lounge that raised the bar on what was possible acoustically and sonically. This goal led him to multiple Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning producer and mixer Nathaniel Kunkel, of Studio Without Walls, who is a collaborator with Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG) and was Lead Systems Designer for this project. Jim Pace, President, Audio Intervisual Design and VP/Partner ASG led the overall initiative for ASG and Acoustician Jeff Minnich of Valencia Technical Consulting. To make Stephen’s dream a reality, the team worked in close collaboration with Bruce Lanier and his team at ArchitectureWorks to ensure the architectural, mechanical and electrical design performed and looked warm and inviting.

“The room is designed to feel comfortable, more like a living room than a recording studio,” explained Lanier. “There was an intentional effort to keep an emphasis on things like good daylighting, honest materials, and thoughtful details throughout the process—even as we were working to incorporate high-performance audio systems and acoustical design. There are some features that evoke classic bar design: wood countertops, brass footrails, and a nice back bar. It’s a building that you sort of want to touch to feel what it is made of.”

Reflecting on the result, Kunkel said, “Of all the projects I have designed playback systems for I must admit I am most proud of the system at the High Dive HiFi Lounge. The systems perform at the highest level in so many respects, and the many environmental comforts make this a place to experience music with others that is truly unparalleled. It is a model for communal music consumption that has moved the bar further than I ever expected it could have.”

The team handled all the acoustical design, equipment selection and configurations, sale, delivery, installation and commissioning plus stayed in consistent dialog with Stephens from the concept stages until completion. ASG applies the same design principals to their high-end residential projects.

Music is played at the lounge all day and night with levels low enough for conversation. There is nowhere in the space that’s too loud or acoustically challenged. Whether playing hi-fi source materials – vinyl, hi-res digital, analog reel-to-reel, DJ, concert video, or a live band, audio is consistent and truly enjoyable throughout the entire lounge.

Audio networking (96k/24bit via Dante) extends throughout, including exterior of the building and adjacent facilities. Video can be streamed both ways as well. Crestron automation control makes it easy for anyone to operate the system from inside the Lounge.

Stephens’ commitment to the highest music quality – both playback of high-quality recorded music and movies (including streaming concerts) and live performances – required significant consideration of the space – size, shape, critical and non-critical listening areas, and environment.