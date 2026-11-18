LOS ANGELES, NOVEMBER 18, 2026 ― iStreamU LLC, a rapidly growing production and systems integration company founded by longtime Producer/Director Ivan Gonzalez, has standardized its audio workflow around Wisycom wireless systems and DPA Microphones to meet the extreme demands of its multi‑camera, broadcast and large‑scale livestream projects.

Gonzalez, who entered the industry at just 19 years old, built his career engineering and producing live broadcasts, wiring trucks and designing TV studios. Today, in addition to its reseller offerings, iStreamU provides system integrations, multi‑camera operations and full production services for major festivals, award shows, sports broadcasts, eGames, corporate events, content creators and church livestreams. The company’s roster includes Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and numerous high‑visibility broadcast and streaming projects.

Gonzalez began integrating Wisycom and DPA into his workflow after years of hearing recommendations from engineers and clients. iStreamU operates two dedicated Wisycom audio racks built around a robust inventory of professional wireless solutions. This includes BFL2 Portable RF over Fiber (RFoF) Transmitters and Receivers, MRK16 16-Channel Ultra-Wideband Microphone Receiver Systems, MAT288 Programmable Diversity Matrix Combiners, MCR54 Four-channel True Diversity Wideband Receivers, MTP61 Miniature Beltpack Transmitters, LBNA2 Directional Wideband UHF Antennas, ADB2 Omnidirectional Wideband UHF Antennas and MTH610 Wireless Handheld Microphone Transmitters, alongside DPA 2061 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones. This comprehensive setup gives the team the flexibility required for iStreamU’s range of projects.

iStreamU’s productions often involve unpredictable, unscripted environments where talent might move rapidly, outdoors or across large distances. Gonzalez says the durability of both brands has been essential. “We put the gear through some harsh environments, and it all performs extremely well,” he says. “One of our content creator clients had the mics and transmitters in the shower and dropped them in the pool, some even got run over and dragged by a racing cart — and everything still worked. It was amazing.”

One of iStreamU’s most demanding projects involved two major 30‑day, 24‑hour livestreams for a high‑profile content creator. Gonzalez says the scale was unprecedented. “I had to cover 58,000 square feet of RF coverage, and I couldn’t have done it without Wisycom,” he explains. “We were able to have 24 people walk anywhere in that zone and not lose signal. I was very concerned about covering that amount of square footage, but the Wisycom RF over Fiber units made it super easy for us. Wisycom’s RFoF technology changed our workflow and the way we produce our events. We don’t have any constraints anymore, and the fact that we don’t have dropouts has been huge.”

Gonzalez also highlights the efficiency of Wisycom’s software tools: “We found that everything —controlling the batteries, managing the RF frequencies, doing the scans — was all very easy to coordinate via the Wisycom Manager on our laptops. That has been a game changer for us.”

Beyond RF performance, Gonzalez emphasizes that the DPA microphones have become equally indispensable to his company’s workflow. “We’re all very impressed with the sound quality and clarity,” he says. “The 2061 lavaliers deliver consistent, natural vocal reproduction even in unpredictable environments. Whether deployed at major festivals or used in 24‑hour livestreams, the mics have proven exceptionally durable.” Gonzalez adds that other solutions they’ve used in the past “did not sound as good” or withstand the same level of wear, making DPA the clear choice for iStreamU’s demanding productions.

Looking ahead, iStreamU plans to rely on its Wisycom and DPA solutions for all future productions, sub‑rentals and studio livestreams, including upcoming festival work and new broadcast projects. “With a workflow now built on reliability, clarity and long‑range RF performance, iStreamU is positioned to continue delivering high‑impact content for some of the industry’s most ambitious live and streaming productions,” Gonzalez concludes.