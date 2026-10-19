Higgsfield Turns Any Product Page Into a Finished Ad Campaign

New Marketing Studio and Supercomputer products move AI video from generating clips to running creative production, giving marketing teams campaign-scale output as a predictable software line item

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Higgsfield, the leading AI video and image creation platform for professional creators, today announced two complementary products designed to move AI creative work from individual clip generation to campaign-scale production: Marketing Studio, an AI advertising platform built for marketing and e-commerce teams, and Higgsfield Supercomputer, the agentic layer that plans and runs multi-step creative work across image, video and audio.

Together, the products turn a product URL or plain-language brief into a campaign’s worth of on-brand creative, including video ads, product imagery, user-generated content (UGC), marketplace assets, posters and motion graphics, without requiring a team to prepare assets, write prompts or stitch together multiple AI tools.

The timing reflects a squeeze most marketing teams already experience. They’re expected to fill more channels with more creative, often on flat budgets, while individual ads can wear out in a week. Marketing Studio and Supercomputer give creative teams more production capacity and the ability to test, learn and respond faster.

How Marketing Studio Works

Marketing Studio starts with something every marketing team already has: a product page.

A user pastes a link to a product page or social listing, and Marketing Studio reads the page, extracts the product name, description and imagery, and builds creative around it. The automatically generated Brand Kit pulls the brand’s logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice from the company’s website, keeping output consistent without a separate asset-preparation process.

From that single input, teams can create six categories of output with more than 1,500 templates:

Product Shots

Ads

UGC Videos

Marketplace

Posters

Motion

Available video formats and styles include UGC, Tutorial, Unboxing, Product Review, Hyper Motion, TV Spot and Virtual Try-On.

How Higgsfield Supercomputer Works

Higgsfield Supercomputer extends that approach to broader, multi-step creative production.

Marketers don’t have to figure out which AI model fits each task. They describe the assignment in plain language (a week of social content, an ad campaign, a set of variations for one product), and Supercomputer turns it into a multi-step production plan, sending each step to the model best suited for it.

Supercomputer routes each step across frontier language and reasoning models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and others, alongside creative-generation models including Kling and Seedance. It also connects to Slack, Google Drive, Notion, Gmail, Figma and more than 30 other applications.

The output is a campaign, not a single asset. Supercomputer can generate up to 100 UGC and ad variants per product in minutes, allowing teams to explore more creative directions without multiplying production time.

“The question stopped being whether AI can generate a good shot,” said Alex Mashrabov, Co-Founder and CEO of Higgsfield. “It can. The question is whether it can run a campaign: plan it, pick the right model for every step, hold the brand together across a hundred variations and finish. That is what we built. Marketing teams do not need another generator. They need production capacity, and they need it as a line in the budget rather than a project every quarter.”

Built for How Marketing Teams Actually Work

Marketing creative never stays finished. It has to be refreshed, adapted and tested constantly, and the products are built around that cycle.

Marketing Studio

Recreate any template: Start with a creative style, swap in a product and choose a face, then describe what should change. The system rebuilds the concept around the brand.

Start with a creative style, swap in a product and choose a face, then describe what should change. The system rebuilds the concept around the brand. Persistent avatar library: Create custom presenters from a text description using Higgsfield’s Soul 2.0 technology, then reuse them across campaigns.

Create custom presenters from a text description using Higgsfield’s Soul 2.0 technology, then reuse them across campaigns. Ad Reference: Teams can provide an ad they are licensed to use and recreate its concept, pacing and structure around their own product.

Teams can provide an ad they are licensed to use and recreate its concept, pacing and structure around their own product. Virality Predictor: Estimate a creative’s virality and engagement potential before it goes live, helping teams compare variations before committing media spend.

Estimate a creative’s virality and engagement potential before it goes live, helping teams compare variations before committing media spend. Editable posters: Posters are delivered as editable layers, allowing teams to change individual headlines, dates and images rather than recreating the entire asset.

Supercomputer

AI Employees: Installable AI Employees, including roles such as Product Photographer, Motion Designer, Cartoon Animator and Podcast Producer, extend production beyond individual generations.

Installable AI Employees, including roles such as Product Photographer, Motion Designer, Cartoon Animator and Podcast Producer, extend production beyond individual generations. Skills: Teams can use shared, versioned Skills as repeatable workflows and commands, allowing organizations to standardize how AI work gets done.

Teams can use shared, versioned Skills as repeatable workflows and commands, allowing organizations to standardize how AI work gets done. Scheduled Tasks: Production can run automatically on a schedule, from daily ad variations and weekly competitor scans to recurring content calendars.

Production can run automatically on a schedule, from daily ad variations and weekly competitor scans to recurring content calendars. 30+ app connectors: Supercomputer connects creative production to the tools marketing teams already use.

Supercomputer connects creative production to the tools marketing teams already use. Skills and memory import: Teams can bring workflows and context from Claude, Claude Code, Codex and ChatGPT into Higgsfield.

The result is an AI production environment designed to run continuously.

A Different Approach to AI Creative

AI creative platforms approach production in different ways. Tools such as Runway, Pika and Luma focus heavily on generation and editing, while platforms such as HeyGen, Synthesia and Creatify cover avatar-led, marketing and advertising workflows.

Higgsfield combines product-focused creative production in Marketing Studio with a separate agentic workspace in Supercomputer that can plan multi-step work, route tasks across models, use connected apps and run repeatable Skills and scheduled tasks.

“A product page already contains everything an ad needs: the product, the images, the copy, the brand. Marketing Studio reads it and builds from there. You are not preparing assets or writing prompts. You paste a link and get something you can publish,” said Marija Gladiseva, a video production specialist and AI visual creator.

Marketing Studio and Supercomputer: The New Line Item in the 2027 Creative Budget

Marketing Studio and Supercomputer package ongoing creative production as a subscription with credits. For marketing leaders setting 2027 budgets, that means creative production can become a predictable operating expense. The table below estimates the cost of producing 40 product ads per month with Marketing Studio across different formats and durations, based on the mid-tier Plus plan.

Video format Duration Resolution Credits per ad Credits for 40 ads Approx. cost for 40 ads Motion 15 seconds 720p 89 3,560 $178 UGC 15 seconds 720p 108 4,320 $216 UGC 30 seconds 720p 211 8,440 $422

Using Marketing Studio through Supercomputer adds no extra charge.

For more information about Marketing Studio and Supercomputer, visit https://higgsfield.ai/.

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native multimedia content creation platform for creators, marketers, brands, agencies and studios. From commercial campaigns to original long-form narrative series, Higgsfield is built for teams that operate at professional scale, where output quality and consistency are non-negotiable. The platform has scaled to more than 32 million users across 238 countries and territories, with the United States representing its largest market.

Higgsfield was co-founded by CEO Alex Mashrabov, who previously co-founded AI Factory, the AI computer vision technology company behind Snapchat’s Cameos and face filters. Snap acquired AI Factory in 2019.

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SOURCE Higgsfield Inc.