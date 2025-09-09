Tennessee Expands Access to Virtual Reality-Based Therapy for Neurodivergent Tennesseans on Medicaid

TennCare-eligible youth and adults can now access immersive VR therapy services through Floreo.

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Tennessee Department of Disability & Aging (DDA)’s Enabling Technology Program has approved the Medicaid reimbursement of services delivered by Floreo, the pioneering developer of virtual reality (VR)-based therapy, for neurodivergent youth and adults supported by TennCare.

Now, neurodivergent youth and adults who are receiving Medicaid waiver services in Tennessee will have access to Floreo’s VR therapy platform, which helps users develop social, behavioral, and daily life skills through practicing real-world scenarios and interactions. Virtual reality allows users to have safe, immersive, and interactive experiences that would be otherwise difficult to replicate in a clinical setting like navigating public transportation, multi-tasking at work, and raising your hand to answer questions in the classroom.

“Virtual reality isn’t just a technological gadget—research suggests it’s an innovative tool with tremendous potential to help people with neurodivergence to gain confidence in building the skills they need to live healthy and successful lives,” said Milton Neuenschwander, State of Tennessee DDA Enabling Technology Director. “We’re committed to making sure that Tennessee is a place where all Tennesseans have access to the most innovative and individualized technology solutions that empower them to live, work, and participate fully in their communities.”

With this statewide credential, Floreo is authorized to deliver services through all three of Tennessee’s Medicaid managed care organizations: Wellpoint, BlueCare, and UnitedHealthcare. Additionally, Floreo’s platform is now accessible through certain Medicaid Waiver programs, created to help youth and adults with disabilities access care in their homes and local communities:

1915(c) Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver

Employment and Community First (ECF) CHOICES

CHOICES Long-Term Services and Supports Program

Over the last several years, Tennessee has tapped into the power of VR through Floreo to deliver safe, immersive, therapeutic experiences to neurodivergent individuals to promote greater independence and help them lead safe, full, and meaningful lives. In 2023, Floreo was selected as a recipient of a Tennessee Innovation Grant to build customized VR curriculum focused on navigating public transit and job skills development. Floreo was also previously approved as an assistive technology provider under Wellpoint’s ECF CHOICES program and the state’s Medicaid Alternative Pathways (MAPs) initiative for young adult transition services.

“Tennessee’s investment in and embrace of enabling technologies reflects not just progress in service delivery, but a broader vision for a more modern, equitable system of care,” said Vijay Ravindran, CEO of Floreo. “This new credential builds on our existing work in the state to offer accessible, immersive VR therapy at scale and will help more Tennesseans navigate daily life with greater confidence and autonomy.”

Floreo became the first VR autism technology to receive the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) breakthrough device designation in 2023. Backed by a growing body of research conducted with world-renowned programs like the Center for Autism Research at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the National Institutes of Health, Floreo’s VR curriculum augments traditional therapies and improves outcomes for neurodivergent individuals and individuals with developmental disabilities.

Provider agencies and families interested in incorporating Floreo into support plans should contact their Service Coordinator or MAPs program lead, or reach out to the DDA’s Enabling Technology team at DDA.Enabling.Technology@tn.gov.

About Floreo

Floreo’s vision is a world that is open and accessible for every neurodiverse person. Its mission is to create the first behavioral therapy metaverse, a virtual world that is safe for learners, equipping them with skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives. Floreo has developed a virtual reality platform that teaches social, behavioral, communication, and life skills for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, anxiety, and other neurodiverse conditions. For more information, please visit floreovr.com .

