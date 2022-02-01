UPROXX Studios Blazes Independent Path

Founder and CEO Jarret Myer Acquires Iconic Media Brands Uproxx, HipHopDX, Dime Magazine

will.i.am Joins UPROXX Studios as Partner/Investor, brings FYI AI Technology; Rich Antoniello joins as Partner and Executive Chairman

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move poised to reshape the digital media landscape, media veterans Jarret Myer, Rich Antoniello, and will.i.am announce the formation of UPROXX Studios. This powerhouse independent company emerged from the strategic acquisition of Uproxx, HipHopDX, Dime Magazine, and other leading media assets from Warner Music Group (WMG).









The creation of UPROXX Studios also includes the exclusive license to represent WMG’s coveted YouTube inventory for all media sales in the United States. This unparalleled access to a roster of A-list stars combined with UPROXX Studios’ ultra-engaged, superfan communities creates a fresh platform for brands and advertisers to get involved with music culture like never before. While this spinoff fosters a powerful new chapter, UPROXX Studios and WMG will continue to work together to ensure the seamless continuation of all services for valued partners.

The newly formed UPROXX Studios will integrate the power of will.i.am’s FYI AI technology and FYI radio into their operations. This collaboration includes the creation of AI StoryLabs, a specialized unit within UPROXX Studios that harnesses advanced conversational AI to transform brand communication. This technology will forge new pathways in content creation, advertising, publishing and audience consumption and distribution.

Initial projects feature an AI-driven performance series, a customized radio format, and a technology show tailored for social media, demonstrating the potential of AI in marketing.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” will.i.am, creative innovator and tech entrepreneur, asserts. “Our continuous pursuit of developing new mediums and platforms will re-shape the future of creative expression. We are crafting products and experiences so groundbreaking that they compel the world of media to evolve alongside us. This is our mandate as pioneers of culture.”

Able to now focus solely on the media company, UPROXX Studios is now positioned to unleash the explosive potential of its combined assets fully. “We’re doubling down on growth,” declares Jarret Myer, incoming CEO of UPROXX Studios. “Expect significant investments in our brands, team, and the experiences we offer – both creators and audiences alike.”

“Through its partnership with FYI, UPROXX Studios embraces pioneering technology and also signals its commitment to fostering creativity and pushing the limits of digital expression,” affirms CEO Jarret Myer.

Independent Spirit, Major Label Muscle and Scale

Rich Antoniello, Founder and former CEO of Complex Networks, brings his industry expertise to the table as a Partner and Executive Chairman. “This is a game-changer,” he states. “We’re merging the agility and freedom of an independent entity with the reach and resources of a major music label. This is the recipe for groundbreaking content and unparalleled brand experiences.”

A Winning Partnership for All

Maria Weaver, President of WMX, said: “We’re pleased to return Uproxx to a team led by the brand’s founder Jarret Myer, along with other vibrant brands including HipHopDX. UPROXX Studios was the natural choice for WMG’s U.S. YouTube inventory. They’ve a proven track record with our content, and their newly independent company presents a good opportunity for advertisers.”

UPROXX Studios

At UPROXX Studios, we offer insights from authentic creative minds and operate on a massive, popular scale. We are a brand solutions studio shaped by visionaries who not only imagine what culture could be but actively create it. Co-led by top music and media figures, we connect brands with talent, cultural arenas, and audiences. Our network, including Uproxx, HipHopDX, Dime Magazine, and our exclusive partnership with Warner Music, collaborates with cultural innovators to cultivate niche audiences through original editorial and video content. We achieve this on an unparalleled scale, reaching over 170 million monthly U.S. visitors and generating over 12 billion monthly U.S. video views. At UPROXX Studios, we are more than a business; we are committed supporters of the global creative community.

FYI

FYI is the ultimate productivity tool designed to serve Creatives first, turbocharged by AI. FYI combines messaging and collaboration tools with file management and content publishing features to create an all-in-one experience that makes creative teams more productive. In App, creators can ask AI co-star FYIona anything (as heard on will.i.am Presents “THE FYI SHOW”/SiriusXM) to brainstorm, find fast facts, and collaborate to Focus Your Ideas. Download FYI.AI on iOS, Android and Mac. Learn more at www.fyi.fyi.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. In addition, WMG counts film and television storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

