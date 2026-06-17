Hearst Magazines Hosts 2nd Annual Men’s Health Lab in Partnership With NYU Langone Health

Featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Lukas Gage, Kaj Larsen, Anthony Ramos, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Bernie Williams, Bob Woodruff, and more in conversation with Hearst Magazines editors

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hearst Magazines hosted the 2nd annual Men’s Health Lab—an immersive event bringing together experts, thought leaders, advocates and notable personalities to explore the next frontier of men’s health and provide a playbook to help men lead stronger, longer lives. The invitation-only event took place on Tuesday, June 16 at Hearst Tower in New York City.

Taking place during Men’s Health Month, the Men’s Health Lab was curated and hosted by the editors of Men’s Health and also featured editors from Esquire, spotlighting topics including longevity, healthcare industry innovation, caregiving, mental health, sexual health, lessons in military service and leadership, the connection between food and wellness, and more. Following an opening conversation between Men’s Health Editorial Director Richard Dorment and NYU Langone’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Oren Cahlon, MD, the event featured speakers including actor, playwright and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg; actor, writer, producer, author and sexual health advocate Lukas Gage; U.S. Navy SEAL, entrepreneur, and award-winning journalist Kaj Larsen; Grammy-winning artist and actor Anthony Ramos; chef and owner of Wayan and Ma•dé Cedric Vongerichten; chef and founder of Jean-Georges Restaurants Jean-Georges Vongerichten; Yankees legend and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis caregiver Bernie Williams; and ABC News correspondent and Bob Woodruff Foundation co-founder Bob Woodruff; among others, in conversation with Hearst Magazines editors. Men’s Health Lab panels also featured doctors from NYU Langone Health.

The 2nd annual Men’s Health Lab was hosted by Hearst Magazines in partnership with NYU Langone Health and presented by Boehringer Ingelheim and Gilead, with special thanks to Ensure Max Protein.

2026 Men’s Health Lab programming included:

The State of Men’s Health: Prevention, Performance, and Living Well – Men’s Health Editorial Director Richard Dorment and NYU Langone’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Oren Cahlon, MD , discussed the future of men’s health and longevity, highlighting the role of prevention, early intervention, and improved access to care, and how NYU Langone is helping men take a more proactive approach to their health. ( Presented by NYU Langone Health )

– Editorial Director and NYU Langone’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer , discussed the future of men’s health and longevity, highlighting the role of prevention, early intervention, and improved access to care, and how NYU Langone is helping men take a more proactive approach to their health. ( ) Beyond the Scars: Navigating Life with Interstitial Lung Disease – Men’s Health Executive Editor Ben Court led a panel exploring the future of pulmonary health and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)—the most common form of interstitial lung disease (ILD)—through the perspectives of a patient, a caregiver and a physician. Featuring New York Yankees legend and interstitial lung disease caregiver Bernie Williams , physician Kostas Botsoglou, MD , and a patient living with interstitial lung disease. ( Presented by Boehringer Ingelheim )

– Executive Editor led a panel exploring the future of pulmonary health and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)—the most common form of interstitial lung disease (ILD)—through the perspectives of a patient, a caregiver and a physician. Featuring New York Yankees legend and interstitial lung disease caregiver , physician , and a patient living with interstitial lung disease. ( ) Purpose After Pressure: Life Outside the Mission – US Navy SEAL, entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Kaj Larsen guided a powerful discussion on the realities of returning home, constructing a new identity after service in combat, and challenges of transition, offering lessons for all on navigating adversity, change, and the search for purpose in modern life. Featuring ABC News Correspondent and Co-Founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation Bob Woodruff , Navy Veteran and CEO, BlueMagnet Inc. Cedric Williams II , and Clinical Psychologist at NYU Langone’s Military Family Clinic Victoria H. Jonas, PhD .

– US Navy SEAL, entrepreneur and award-winning journalist guided a powerful discussion on the realities of returning home, constructing a new identity after service in combat, and challenges of transition, offering lessons for all on navigating adversity, change, and the search for purpose in modern life. Featuring ABC News Correspondent and Co-Founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation , Navy Veteran and CEO, BlueMagnet Inc. , and Clinical Psychologist at NYU Langone’s Military Family Clinic . Sexual Health and HIV Prevention: Do I Have Your Attention Now? – Men’s Health Executive Editor Kengo Tsutsumi led a thoughtful conversation about the importance of speaking openly about sexual health, HIV prevention, authenticity, and what it really means to take care of yourself—mind, body, and spirit. Featuring actor, writer, producer, author and sexual health advocate Lukas Gage and Infectious Disease Specialist and Health Equity Researcher at NYU Langone Health Ofole Mgbako, MD . ( Presented by Gilead )

– Executive Editor led a thoughtful conversation about the importance of speaking openly about sexual health, HIV prevention, authenticity, and what it really means to take care of yourself—mind, body, and spirit. Featuring actor, writer, producer, author and sexual health advocate and Infectious Disease Specialist and Health Equity Researcher at NYU Langone Health . ( ) Built for the Long Run: What Sustains Success – Esquire Editor-in-Chief Michael Sebastian was joined by Grammy-winning artist and actor Anthony Ramos for an engaging conversation about ambition, endurance, and redefining hustle culture.

– Editor-in-Chief was joined by Grammy-winning artist and actor for an engaging conversation about ambition, endurance, and redefining hustle culture. Food Forward: A New Vision for Wellness – Esquire Executive Editor Madison Vain led an insightful panel conversation on the growing connection between food, wellness, and overall health. Featuring chef and owner of Wayan and Ma•dé Cedric Vongerichten , chef and founder of Jean-Georges Restaurants Jean-Georges Vongerichten , and Interventional Cardiologist and Quality Officer of Cardiac Catheterization at NYU Langone Health Louai Razzouk, MD, MPH .

– Executive Editor led an insightful panel conversation on the growing connection between food, wellness, and overall health. Featuring chef and owner of Wayan and Ma•dé , chef and founder of Jean-Georges Restaurants , and Interventional Cardiologist and Quality Officer of Cardiac Catheterization at NYU Langone Health . The Long View: Growing Up, Growing Older, and Everything In Between – Men’s Health Editorial Director Richard Dorment sat down with actor, playwright and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg for a candid conversation about career longevity, mental health, and his decision to become an altruistic kidney donor.

Conversations from the 2026 Men’s Health Lab will be available for on-demand viewing in the coming weeks. See highlights from the event on Instagram at #HearstHealthLab.

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SOURCE Hearst Magazines