For adults who prefer starting with an online visit, this report examines HealFastRx’s brand-described clinician review, coaching and support, plus its published prices for compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide.

HealFastRx is an online weight-management service run by HealFast, Inc. It lists compounded semaglutide at $99 for the first month and $199 a month after that, and compounded tirzepatide at $149 for the first month and $299 a month after that. Prepaid 3, 6 and 12-month plans cost less per month. According to the company, independent clinicians from Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC decide who qualifies, and licensed U.S. 503A pharmacies prepare the medication. Once medication is dispensed, it generally cannot be returned.

Maybe a HealFastRx ad caught your eye on Facebook, Instagram or a short video. Now you are doing what careful buyers do before paying: checking the details.

See the current HealFastRx offer

Quick Verification Snapshot (As Of November 2026)

Before the full review, here is what was confirmed against the brand’s own website at the time of writing, and what was not.

Pricing (verified): The brand lists compounded semaglutide at $99 for the first month, then $199 per month, and compounded tirzepatide at $149 for the first month, then $299 per month. Its treatment pages also publish prepaid 3, 6 and 12-month plan prices, and the brand says the price stays the same at every dose. Rechecked November 20, 2026.

Promotional link destination (verified): The links in this article point to a page on healthguidehq.com. On November 19, 2026, that page redirected to healfastrx.com with affiliate tracking attached.

Brand policies (verified): The refund, shipping, terms, telehealth consent and privacy pages all carry an effective date of August 7, 2026.

Who prescribes (verified on the telehealth consent page): Providers from Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC make prescribing decisions independently. The page states that HealFast does not prescribe or dispense prescription medication.

Not independently verified: the dispensing pharmacy and its licenses, individual prescriber credentials, exact strengths and concentrations, and the LegitScript seal shown on the site.

HealFastRx Reviews: Pricing, Prescribers And Refund Rules To Know Before You Enroll (Consumer Research)

A $99 first month is designed to get your attention. It should also prompt a few sensible questions. What does $99 actually cover? What do you pay in month two? And who decides whether you receive a prescription at all?

This review answers them using the brand’s own pages and says clearly when something could not be confirmed. One note on names: if your search for HealFast turned up post-surgery recovery supplements, that is a different product category. This review covers only the HealFastRx weight-management telehealth service.

According to the brand, you complete an online intake instead of an in-person visit, and an independent licensed clinician reviews it within 24 hours. If that clinician prescribes, you receive compounded semaglutide or compounded tirzepatide as a once-weekly injection. The brand’s treatment pages say each plan includes the medication, injection syringes, alcohol prep pads, unlimited clinician visits and messaging, and coaching resources such as care guides and progress trackers.

What you pay in month two, how refunds work and which pharmacy fills your prescription matter as much as the introductory price, and each is covered below.

How this review was prepared: The analysis draws on HealFastRx’s published pages, reviewed in November 2026 and rechecked on November 19 and 20, 2026. The service was not purchased or personally tested, and no clinical evaluation of its medications was performed. This is not a firsthand customer-experience review.

What Is HealFastRx, And Who Actually Runs It?

HealFastRx is a telehealth weight-management service operated by HealFast, Inc. According to the company, independent licensed clinicians affiliated with Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC decide whether prescription treatment is appropriate, and licensed U.S. 503A pharmacies prepare compounded medication when it is prescribed. The brand states that HealFast, Inc. does not practice medicine itself.

HealFast, Inc.: The Company Behind The Website

The brand’s terms identify the operator as HealFast, Inc., doing business as HealFastRx, with a published address of 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. HealFast handles the website, enrollment, billing and customer support. That Wilmington address is widely used by registered agents for companies incorporated in Delaware, so treat it as a legal address rather than a visitable office.

Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC: The Medical Group

The telehealth consent page names Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC as the medical group that provides care through its affiliated providers. The brand describes those providers as board-certified physicians licensed or otherwise authorized to practice in the state where the patient is physically located, and says they make evaluation and prescribing decisions on their own. These credential statements come from the brand and were not checked against state licensing boards.

See the current HealFastRx offer and purchase terms

The Pharmacy Partners

The brand’s home page says its compounded medications come only from licensed U.S. 503A pharmacies. The telehealth consent page adds that HealFastRx may work with more than one pharmacy partner, that prescriptions may move between participating pharmacies where the law allows, and that patients may have the right to request a different pharmacy, depending on the law and availability.

None of the pages reviewed name a pharmacy. Before you pay, ask support for the pharmacy’s legal name and state license number, then look it up with that state’s board of pharmacy.

Bask Health: The Technology Provider

The brand’s terms describe Bask Health as a third-party technology provider that may support intake, identity verification, provider review, the patient portal, payments, pharmacy fulfillment and order management. It does not make clinical decisions.

How Does HealFastRx Work, Step By Step?

The process has several separate stages, and none is automatic.

Step 1: Complete The Online Intake

You answer questions about your medical history, current medications and goals. The brand’s treatment pages estimate the questionnaire takes about seven minutes. Keep health details out of the general contact form, and read the privacy notice before sharing anything sensitive.

Step 2: A Licensed Clinician Reviews Your Information

The brand’s home page says a provider decides whether treatment is right for you within 24 hours. That is the brand’s advertised timeframe, so think of it as a target rather than a guarantee.

Step 3: You Receive A Prescription Only If It Fits

The clinician may prescribe, request more information or decide treatment is not appropriate for you. The consent page states that treatment requires medical evaluation and is not guaranteed.

Step 4: The Pharmacy Prepares Your Medication

After a prescription is issued, a licensed pharmacy prepares and ships the medication. The brand’s shipping policy says medication typically ships 2 to 3 business days after provider approval and pharmacy processing, and that pharmacies generally ship Monday through Friday.

Step 5: Delivery And Support

The shipping policy says orders generally travel by 2-day delivery or an equivalent expedited service, and that delivery estimates are not guaranteed. Note the gap between the marketing and the policy here. The home page says medication ships “typically within 2 days,” while the policy describes 2 to 3 business days to ship plus about 2 days in transit. Realistically, plan on roughly four to five business days from approval to your door, longer around weekends and holidays. When the package arrives, store the medication right away and follow the storage instructions inside.

See HealFastRx Pharmacy and Formulation Details Before Paying

What’s In HealFastRx Medication? What The Brand Discloses

HealFastRx sells compounded prescription medications, not dietary supplements, so there is no Supplement Facts panel to review. The home page describes compounded semaglutide as a GLP-1 weekly injection and compounded tirzepatide as a combined GLP-1 and GIP weekly injection.

What the public pages do not show are the details that define your actual prescription: the exact strength and concentration, vial size, inactive ingredients, and the pharmacy that prepares it. Before you pay, ask for written confirmation of the medication, its strength and concentration, the ingredients, the dispensing pharmacy, storage instructions, the beyond-use date, and your prescribing clinician’s directions.

The Brand’s Reference Dosing Charts

Each treatment page includes a “typical progression” chart, which the brand labels as general reference only and not a prescription. For compounded semaglutide, the chart starts at 0.25 mg weekly in month one and steps up monthly to 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.5 mg and 2.0 mg, reaching 2.5 mg from month six. For compounded tirzepatide, it starts at 2.5 mg and rises by 2.5 mg each month to a maximum of 15 mg. The brand says clinicians may pause, adjust or stop increases based on your response and prior GLP-1 history, and that maintenance doses may be lower.

One detail is worth raising with your clinician. The semaglutide chart tops out at 2.5 mg, slightly above the 2.4 mg weekly maintenance dose on the Wegovy label. The FDA has linked many adverse event reports to doses above approved labels or to faster dose increases, so ask why any dose beyond the approved range would be right for you, and confirm exactly how to measure each injection.

Are HealFastRx Medications FDA-Approved?

No. HealFastRx’s compounded medications are not FDA-approved. Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide do not go through the FDA approval process, and the FDA does not review them for safety, effectiveness or quality before they reach patients. You should not assume a compounded product is equivalent to an FDA-approved drug such as Wegovy or Zepbound.

The brand’s own pages say the same thing.

Compounded Does Not Mean “Generic Version”

FDA-approved drugs pass through a regulatory review that compounded drugs do not. The FDA’s consumer guidance says compounded drugs should be used only when a patient’s medical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug. That decision belongs to you and your clinician.

What About Wegovy And Zepbound?

The home page also lists the Wegovy pill, Wegovy and Zepbound. Each appears with a $99 coaching membership plus the retail cost of the medication, and each is marked “Coming Soon,” so do not assume they are available yet. The site’s page description promises “No membership or hidden fees,” but those three listings clearly include a membership fee. Check which fees apply to the exact plan you choose.

How Can You Evaluate Any Telehealth GLP-1 Offer?

The FDA’s consumer advice is straightforward: get a prescription from a licensed clinician and have it filled at a state-licensed pharmacy. It also suggests caution with sellers that offer unusually deep discounts, skip screening by a licensed doctor, or send medicine that looks different from before, arrives damaged or comes without instructions. It warns against using an injectable GLP-1 that arrives warm or poorly refrigerated.

The FDA has also sent warning letters to telehealth companies over marketing claims, such as saying compounded products contain the “same active ingredient” as brand-name drugs or come from an “FDA-licensed compounding facility.” The letters are searchable in the FDA’s Warning Letters database.

Apply that checklist to any provider. HealFastRx clearly says its medications are compounded and not FDA-evaluated, which is the honest framing, but it does not name its dispensing pharmacies.

Check Whether HealFastRx Is Available in Your State

What Are The Safety Warnings On GLP-1 Medications?

The brand’s home page carries a safety notice. It says GLP-1 medications have serious risks, including thyroid C-cell tumors, and tells patients to contact a clinician about a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing or shortness of breath.

That warning mirrors the FDA-approved products. The Wegovy (semaglutide) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) labels carry boxed warnings about thyroid C-cell tumors seen in rodent studies, and they state that it is unknown whether these drugs cause such tumors, including medullary thyroid carcinoma, in people. Both labels list a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2, as a reason not to use the drug.

Compounded versions have not been through FDA premarket review. The FDA has described adverse events, some requiring hospitalization, connected to dosing errors with compounded injectable semaglutide. As of May 31, 2026, the agency reported 990 adverse event reports for compounded semaglutide and more than 730 for compounded tirzepatide, and it believes the true numbers are higher because many compounding pharmacies are not required to report.

Two practical habits from the FDA’s guidance are worth keeping: use a new needle and syringe for every dose, and discard multi-dose vials within 28 days of first use unless your pharmacy’s instructions say otherwise. Discuss your full medical history and the exact formulation with a clinician first. An ad cannot tell you whether a medication is safe for you.

What Does Research Say About GLP-1 Medications, And Does It Apply To HealFastRx?

Published research and National Institutes of Health materials focus on FDA-approved semaglutide and tirzepatide, not HealFastRx’s compounded preparations. No trial of HealFastRx’s own formulations was found, so evidence on approved drugs should not be assumed to carry over.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, lists semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound) among the FDA-approved prescription medications for long-term weight management. NIDDK notes that, on average, adults who take prescription weight medication as part of a lifestyle program lose 3% to 12% more of their starting body weight after a year than people in a lifestyle program without medication. It stresses that medication does not replace healthy eating and activity.

HealFastRx’s home page shows a weight-loss slider estimating 28 to 38 pounds for a 189-pound starting weight, with the note that individual results may vary. Treat that figure as a brand illustration, not a prediction. Whether a compounded preparation suits you is the evaluating clinician’s call.

How Much Does HealFastRx Cost After The First Month?

According to the brand’s pricing, rechecked November 20, 2026, compounded semaglutide costs $99 for the first month and $199 per month afterward, and compounded tirzepatide costs $149 for the first month and $299 per month afterward. The brand says the price is the same at every dose, and you are charged for medication only if a clinician prescribes it.

Compounded Semaglutide Pricing

First month: $99 (introductory, charged only if prescribed)

Each month after: $199

3-month plan: $537 upfront, about $179 a month

6-month plan: $810 upfront, about $135 a month

12-month plan: $1,188 upfront, about $99 a month

Compounded Tirzepatide Pricing

First month: $149 (introductory, charged only if prescribed)

Each month after: $299

3-month plan: $807 upfront, about $269 a month

6-month plan: $1,194 upfront, about $199 a month

12-month plan: $1,788 upfront, about $149 a month

The treatment pages say both plans include the medication, syringes, alcohol prep pads, unlimited clinician visits and messaging, and coaching resources. The home page adds 24/7 support and shipping to the semaglutide inclusions. The brand also offers buy-now-pay-later financing at checkout, and during this review it was running a Black Friday and Cyber Monday code, BFCM15, for 15% off. Promotions change, so confirm the final total at checkout.

Compare the Current HealFastRx Pricing and Plans

What Could The First Year Cost On Monthly Billing?

Simple arithmetic on the published prices gives these first-year totals, assuming a prescription is issued, you bill monthly and prices do not change:

Compounded semaglutide: $99 + ($199 x 11) = $2,288 for the year

Compounded tirzepatide: $149 + ($299 x 11) = $3,438 for the year

Compare those with the prepaid 12-month plans, at $1,188 for semaglutide and $1,788 for tirzepatide. The annual plan saves about $1,100 on semaglutide and $1,650 on tirzepatide. The catch is that you pay the full amount upfront, before you know how your body responds, and the refund policy treats dispensed medication as generally non-refundable. Before committing, ask how a prepaid plan ships, what happens if treatment is paused or stopped, and whether unused months can be refunded.

What The “No Subscription” Claim Really Means

The treatment pages promise “No Subscription. Pay Only When You Order,” “No automatic renewals” and “No price hikes. Ever.” The terms of service tell a slightly different story. They say some products may renew automatically, with payment recurring at the interval shown at checkout until you cancel, and the refund policy explains how to cancel subscription renewals before they process. The rise from $99 to $199 is also, in plain terms, a price increase after month one. Read the checkout screen closely to see whether your plan renews on its own, and set a reminder before each billing date.

What If You Are Not Prescribed Anything?

The refund policy and consent page say that paying or completing the intake does not guarantee a prescription. The refund policy adds that once medical review begins, charges for professional services already provided may be non-refundable, and that refund eligibility for a declined patient depends on the services performed and the checkout terms. The policies do not spell out exactly when your card is charged, so check the checkout screen closely.

What Does The HealFastRx Refund Policy Cover?

HealFastRx’s refund policy says prescription medication generally cannot be returned once dispensed, whether it is brand-name or compounded, because compounded medication is prepared for one patient and cannot be restocked. Refunds may apply to duplicate charges, confirmed billing errors and orders canceled before services or pharmacy processing begin.

Unlike a typical online purchase, the policy has no general money-back window.

When A Refund May Be Available

Refunds may be issued for duplicate charges, confirmed billing or payment errors, and orders canceled before services or pharmacy processing begin. The company may also refund other cases at its discretion or where the law requires.

When Refunds Are Generally Not Offered

The policy generally excludes dissatisfaction with a medication, a change in treatment preference, or a decision not to use medication that has already been dispensed. It also excludes not reaching a specific weight-loss or treatment result, since outcomes vary and none is promised, and professional services already provided once medical review has started.

How Cancellation Works At Each Stage

With cancellations, timing decides everything. Before medical review or pharmacy processing begins, you can usually cancel on request. Once the order reaches a provider for review, cancellation may no longer be possible. If the prescription has gone to the pharmacy but has not shipped, the company may try to cancel, though it does not promise success. After medication is dispensed or shipped, the order cannot be canceled.

Ongoing plans are handled separately. You can cancel future renewals through your patient account or by emailing support@healfastrx.com, as long as you do it before the next renewal starts processing. Canceling stops future charges, but it does not undo services already provided or orders already submitted.

What To Do If A Package Is Missing Or Damaged

If tracking shows delivery but your package is missing, notify the company within 24 hours. You may need to file a claim with the carrier, and a police report may be requested if theft is suspected. If your medication arrives damaged, contact the company promptly and keep the medication, the packaging and photos. The pharmacy may assess whether the medication was compromised, and the policy says minor ice-pack changes or brief temperature exposure do not automatically qualify for a refund or replacement.

Review HealFastRx Refund and Cancellation Terms Before Enrolling

Is HealFastRx Legit? What Checks Out And What Does Not

HealFastRx publishes its operating company, address, phone number, medical group and refund terms, which is more disclosure than many online GLP-1 sellers offer. The pharmacies, prescriber credentials and LegitScript seal could not be verified, so the service is best described as conditionally legitimate, pending a few checks you can do yourself.

What The Brand Publishes

HealFast, Inc. as the operating company, with a Delaware address

A phone number, (302) 262-1816, and a support email, support@healfastrx.com

Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC as the medical group, named on the telehealth consent page

A refund policy that sets out each cancellation stage

Four named physician shareholders, with a clear statement that they do not treat patients through the service

Clear statements that its compounded medications are not FDA-approved

What Still Needs Checking Before You Order

A few points on the brand’s own pages do not line up.

The physician branding: The site highlights that it is “Physician-Founded & Led,” yet its disclosure says the four founding physicians, Sol Azouz, MD, Ahmad Jabbar, MD, Myro Figura, MD and Jason Roostaeian, MD, do not see patients, prescribe or make treatment decisions. Your care comes from Arora’s affiliated clinicians, so ask for your prescriber’s name and verify the license with your state medical board.

The LegitScript seal: The verification link on the site led to LegitScript’s general lookup page during this review, not a certification record for healfastrx.com. Search the domain yourself on LegitScript before relying on the badge.

Contact details: The home page lists ussupport@healfastrx.com, while the policy pages use support@healfastrx.com, and the contact page shows only an email address, with no phone number or hours.

Billing language: As covered above, “No automatic renewals” sits alongside terms that describe automatic renewals. Confirm how your plan bills before checkout.

Brand-reported numbers: The treatment pages cite “100,000+” customers. That figure is brand-reported and was not independently verified.

Who Should And Shouldn’t Try HealFastRx?

This is about fit with the service model, not medical eligibility, which only a clinician can decide.

What Stands Out In Its Favor

Prices are published openly, including the step up after month one and the full prepaid plan totals

The brand says the price stays the same at every dose

The medical group is named, and the physician shareholders are disclosed

A phone number, support email, refund page and cancellation stages are all published

The brand is upfront that its compounded medications are not FDA-approved

The service is self-pay, so there is no waiting on an insurer’s approval

Who May Like This Service Model

People who prefer an online intake over an in-person first visit

People comfortable with monthly billing who will track their renewal dates

People who want coaching and progress resources alongside clinical care

People who can save by prepaying and accept the upfront commitment

People located in a state where the service is available

Who May Want More Information First

People who prefer in-person care or want only an FDA-approved medication

People who want full formulation details or a named pharmacy before paying

People who expect a satisfaction-based return policy or dislike recurring billing

People hoping insurance will reimburse the cost

Anyone with a medical history that calls for close, individual clinical attention

Where Can You Buy HealFastRx?

You enroll through an online medical intake, followed by a clinician’s review. The service is not sold through retail stores or pharmacies.

The promotional links in this article lead to a page on healthguidehq.com. When checked on November 19, 2026, that address redirected to healfastrx.com with affiliate tracking attached. Redirects can change, so look at the address bar and confirm where you have landed before entering any information.

Before you enter payment or medical details, confirm who operates the page you reach, which medication or service you are enrolling in, the final price and any recurring charge, and the renewal, refund and cancellation terms. Clicking a link does not mean a prescription is coming. That decision belongs to the clinician.

See What HealFastRx Has Not Yet Verified Before You Enroll

Frequently Asked Questions About HealFastRx

1. Is HealFastRx FDA-Approved?

HealFastRx is a telehealth service, not a drug, and the compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide it offers are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not review compounded medications before they are sold, and the brand’s own pages say so.

2. Does HealFastRx Require A Prescription?

Yes. An independent licensed clinician reviews your intake and decides whether prescribing is appropriate. Completing the intake or paying does not guarantee a prescription.

3. How Much Does HealFastRx Cost?

As of November 20, 2026, compounded semaglutide is $99 for the first month and $199 a month after, and compounded tirzepatide is $149, then $299 a month. Prepaid 12-month plans bring the monthly average down to about $99 and $149. Confirm the final total at checkout.

4. Is HealFastRx The Same As HealFast Surgery Recovery Supplements?

No. HealFastRx is a weight-management telehealth service, while HealFast-branded surgery recovery products are dietary supplements sold through retailers. This review did not establish whether the two are related, so confirm the legal entity on your invoice.

5. How Do You Cancel A HealFastRx Plan?

Cancel through your patient account or by emailing support@healfastrx.com before the next renewal begins processing. Canceling stops future charges but does not reverse orders already submitted or shipped.

6. Do You Pay HealFastRx Before A Prescription Is Issued?

The treatment pages say medication is charged only if prescribed, but the policies do not state exactly when your card is charged, and services already provided may be non-refundable. Ask support to confirm the timing in writing.

7. Can HealFastRx Medication Be Returned?

Generally no. Dispensed medication, brand-name or compounded, cannot be returned. Duplicate charges, billing errors and orders canceled before processing may qualify for a refund, and your legal rights may go beyond the written policy.

8. How Long Does HealFastRx Shipping Take?

Medication typically ships 2 to 3 business days after approval, then travels by 2-day delivery. Including the clinician review, plan on about a week from intake to delivery. Estimates are not guaranteed.

9. Who Prescribes HealFastRx Medication?

Providers affiliated with Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC prescribe. HealFast does not prescribe or dispense, and the physician co-founders do not treat patients. Ask for your clinician’s name and check the license with your state medical board.

10. Are There HealFastRx Customer Reviews?

No ratings or testimonials appear on the brand’s website, and this review did not evaluate third-party review sites. If you read reviews elsewhere, check who wrote them and whether they come from verified customers.

11. Is HealFastRx Available In Every State?

No. The service runs only where its providers are licensed and its pharmacies are authorized, and the site does not list states. Confirm availability before starting the intake.

12. Does Insurance Cover HealFastRx?

The terms describe the service as self-pay and make no claim that any insurer, Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE will cover it. Checking HSA or FSA eligibility is up to you.

Final Verdict: Should You Try HealFastRx?

The $99 first month is the hook. Behind it sits $199 a month for semaglutide afterward, or substantial savings if you prepay a year upfront, a clinician who decides whether you qualify, a pharmacy that is not named on the public pages, and a refund policy that allows some flexibility before dispensing and very little after.

On the evidence, HealFastRx is conditionally legitimate. It names its company and medical group, publishes prices and policies, and is plain that its medications are not FDA-approved. The “no automatic renewals” claim, the unverified LegitScript seal and the unnamed pharmacy still deserve a direct answer before you pay.

Your next step is simple. Ask support for the pharmacy’s name and license and your clinician’s name, look up the LegitScript listing yourself, read the checkout screen and refund terms, and decide between monthly and prepaid billing with clear eyes. If everything still looks right, start the intake. That is where a licensed clinician, not an advertisement, decides whether treatment fits you.

Review the current HealFastRx offer and its terms

HealFastRx Contact Information

These are the contact details published on the brand’s pages:

Operating company: HealFast, Inc., doing business as HealFastRx

HealFast, Inc., doing business as HealFastRx Address: 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, United States

1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, United States Support email: support@healfastrx.com

support@healfastrx.com Phone and text: (302) 262-1816

(302) 262-1816 Patient portal: member.healfastrx.com

member.healfastrx.com Medical group: Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC

Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC Technology provider: Bask Health

Bask Health Brand website: healfastrx.com

Disclosure: This is a paid advertorial. A commission is earned if you enroll through links in this article. Statements about HealFastRx are attributed to the brand and are not independently endorsed. Its compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide are not FDA-approved or FDA-reviewed for safety, effectiveness or quality. Medication is available only if a licensed provider decides it is clinically appropriate, and approval is not guaranteed. Official website: healfastrx.com . Details reflect brand materials reviewed in November 2026, so confirm current information before you order.

Disclaimers

FDA And Health Disclaimer: Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not review them for safety, effectiveness or quality before marketing, so they should not be treated as equivalent to Wegovy, Zepbound or any other approved drug. This article is general information, not medical advice, and it does not replace a consultation with a licensed healthcare provider. Only a licensed clinician can decide whether a prescription is right for you.

Safety And Drug Interaction Warning: GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications commonly cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. They have been linked to pancreatitis, gallbladder problems and dehydration that can affect the kidneys. They carry a boxed warning about thyroid C-cell tumors and are not for anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN 2. They slow stomach emptying, which can affect how oral medications are absorbed. They can raise the risk of low blood sugar when taken with insulin or sulfonylureas. Tirzepatide may make oral birth control less effective after you start it and after each dose increase. These medications are not recommended during pregnancy. Tell your clinician about every medication and supplement you take, and seek care right away for severe stomach pain, an allergic reaction or a lump in your neck.

Testimonials And Brand Claims Notice: HealFastRx’s review times, shipping timelines, customer numbers, coaching features and weight-loss estimates are brand-reported and not independently verified. No customer testimonials were used in this article. Results vary, and no outcome is guaranteed.

Pricing And Policy Notice: Prices, promotions, plan terms, refund rules and state availability reflect the brand’s website in November 2026 and may change. Confirm current terms on the official site and at checkout before you submit payment or medical information.

SOURCE: HealFastRx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire