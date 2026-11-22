This guide breaks down Breathiterol’s mullein, ginger, and lemon formula as the brand describes it, how the brand positions it for daily respiratory wellness, and the pricing and refund details worth checking before you order.

Breathiterol Reviews: Could This Respiratory Wellness Spray Fit Your Daily Routine? (Consumer Research)

Quick Answer: Breathiterol is a once-daily oral spray sold as a dietary supplement for respiratory wellness. Each four-spray serving delivers a 154 mg proprietary blend of mullein leaf, ginger root, and organic lemon extracts. It may suit people who would rather spray than swallow capsules, but no clinical study of the finished product exists in the sources reviewed. The label lists 100 servings per bottle, while the order page sells each bottle as a 30-day supply. At label directions, the cost works out to roughly $0.49 to $0.84 a day. Before you order, get the refund terms and the intended bottle duration confirmed in writing.

Four sprays, three plant extracts, one step a day. That is the whole pitch behind Breathiterol, a liquid supplement its brand markets for everyday respiratory support. If you have been comparing botanical products and want something faster than a pill routine, the format is easy to like. Still, an easy format and a confident product page are not evidence of a health benefit.

This review puts the label, real package prices, the ingredient research, and the refund details in one place, so you can decide whether Breathiterol deserves a spot in your routine and what to ask before you pay.

Check current Breathiterol pricing and package options

Quick Verification Snapshot (As Of November 2026)

Here is what lined up when the brand’s official pages and published label were checked side by side, and what did not.

What checked out:

The formula: a 154 mg blend of mullein leaf, ginger root, and organic lemon extracts in every 4-spray (0.60 mL) serving.

a 154 mg blend of mullein leaf, ginger root, and organic lemon extracts in every 4-spray (0.60 mL) serving. The bottle: 60 mL holding 100 once-daily servings, so even a 2-bottle order covers about 200 days at label directions.

60 mL holding 100 once-daily servings, so even a 2-bottle order covers about 200 days at label directions. The prices: $49 to $79 per bottle on the official order page.

$49 to $79 per bottle on the official order page. The guarantee: every brand page advertises a 60-day money-back guarantee.

every brand page advertises a 60-day money-back guarantee. The support details: the email and phone number on the label match the brand’s contact page.

What needs a closer look: the order page’s supply labels, the undisclosed amount of each extract, four differing versions of the refund policy, a 30-day usage condition, the split between the website operator and the distributor, and an overseas arbitration clause. Each is explained in the next section.

The exact amount of each extract, any clinical testing of the finished spray, delivery times, and any certification beyond the label’s FDA facility registration line could not be independently confirmed. The physical product was not tested for this review.

Breathiterol ships in a 2 fl oz pump bottle labeled “Advanced Lungs Support,” with three asterisked taglines: Clear Breathing, Healthy Lungs, and Lasting Breath. The asterisks link to the FDA disclaimer, marking the taglines as the company’s own claims, which the FDA does not review before a supplement goes on sale.

What Is Breathiterol?

Breathiterol is a liquid dietary supplement you spray into your mouth once a day. The company markets it to support daily respiratory health. Each 60 mL bottle contains 100 four-spray servings, and each serving carries a 154 mg proprietary blend of mullein, ginger, and lemon extracts.

The brand describes it as “a dietary supplement in liquid form, developed for oral administration.” Its order page says the product is marketed “to provide targeted nutritional support for daily respiratory health,” promoting clear breathing, healthy respiratory and lung function, and overall immune health. Those are brand claims. The FDA has not evaluated them, and no study reviewed here shows the spray delivers them.

In practice, you shake the bottle and press the pump four times onto your tongue or inside your mouth, once a day. That is 0.60 mL per serving, exactly 60 mL across 100 servings. It takes seconds, and the brand’s FAQ suggests mornings.

No source reviewed shows that a mouth spray absorbs better or works faster than a capsule, so do not assume it does. Its real advantage is convenience. If you dislike swallowing pills or tend to forget them, a spray kept next to your toothbrush is easier to stick with.

One more clarification. If a search for the name brought up pages about prescription inhaler drugs, Breathiterol is not one of them, and it is not a substitute for any prescribed medication.

The label reads “Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.” Under the FTC’s Made in USA Labeling Rule (16 CFR 323.2), an unqualified “Made in the United States” claim requires all or virtually all ingredients to be sourced domestically, so the qualifier tells you some ingredients likely come from abroad.

How Does Breathiterol Claim To Work?

The brand positions Breathiterol as daily nutritional support for respiratory and lung function and for immune health, delivered through three botanical extracts. The order page does not describe a biological mechanism, and it does not cite a study of the product.

Some brand pages push further. The home and FAQ pages talk about clearing airways and “deep oxygenation,” and the FAQ answers “Is Breathiterol safe for me?” with an unqualified yes, something no supplement maker can promise without knowing your health history.

None of those stronger statements appear on the label. No study of the finished product supports them, and the ingredient research reviewed below does not establish them either. When a brand’s web copy and its label disagree, trust the label. It is the document the company is held most directly accountable for.

Review the current Breathiterol Supplement Facts

Breathiterol Ingredients: What The Label Says

Here is the full Supplement Facts panel as published:

Serving size: 4 sprays (0.60 mL)

4 sprays (0.60 mL) Servings per container: 100

100 Bottle size: 60 mL (2 fl oz)

60 mL (2 fl oz) Proprietary blend: 154 mg per serving (Daily Value not established)

154 mg per serving (Daily Value not established) Blend contents: Mullein ( Verbascum thapsus ) (leaf) Extract 10:1, Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) (root) Extract, Organic Lemon Extract

Mullein ( ) (leaf) Extract 10:1, Ginger ( ) (root) Extract, Organic Lemon Extract Other ingredients: Purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate

Purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate Suggested use: Shake well before each use. Spray 4 pumps directly into mouth or onto tongue once daily.

Shake well before each use. Spray 4 pumps directly into mouth or onto tongue once daily. Storage: Keep away from heat, light, and humidity. Store in a cool, dry place.

What “Proprietary Blend” Means For You

FDA labeling rules allow a company to list a blend’s total weight, with the ingredients underneath in descending order by weight, instead of each one’s individual amount. So 154 mg is the combined amount of all three extracts, not the amount of any single one.

Because the ingredients run from heaviest to lightest, simple arithmetic sets some limits. Mullein, listed first, must make up at least a third of the blend, or about 51 mg. Ginger, listed second, can be no more than half, or 77 mg. Lemon, listed last, can be no more than about 51 mg. That is as far as the label allows anyone to go. If you track your ginger intake from food, teas, or other supplements, ask support for the exact per-serving amounts before ordering.

What The “10:1” Means

The “10:1” beside mullein is an extraction ratio, generally meaning about ten parts of raw leaf were used to make one part of extract. It describes the manufacturing process, not the strength of any particular compound, and it does not tell you whether the extract is standardized.

The Supporting Ingredients

The rest is standard for a liquid supplement. Glycerin adds body and mild sweetness, citric acid adjusts acidity, and potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate are common preservatives that keep a water-based product from spoiling once opened.

What The Research Does And Doesn’t Show

Everything below is ingredient-level research. None of it tested Breathiterol, its blend, its dose, or its spray format. Sources were reviewed in November 2026.

Mullein (Verbascum Thapsus)

A 2022 review in Phytotherapy Research (Gupta and colleagues, PMID 35088467) describes mullein’s long history of traditional use and summarizes activity reported in experimental studies, which are not trials in people. A PubMed search for randomized controlled trials of mullein returned four results. Two tested naturopathic ear drops containing mullein for children’s ear pain (PMID 11434846 and PMID 12728112), one tested mullein for wound healing (PMID 34103042), and the fourth was unrelated. None measured breathing or lung function.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) does not publish a mullein fact sheet. Mullein’s respiratory reputation rests on tradition and early experimental work, not human trials.

Ginger (Zingiber Officinale)

NCCIH’s ginger fact sheet (updated February 2025) confirms ginger’s long traditional use. The modern research it summarizes focuses elsewhere: ginger may help with nausea and vomiting in pregnancy and might ease menstrual cramp severity, while most studies have not shown a benefit for motion sickness. NCCIH also notes that some ginger studies “have not been of high quality,” and it reports no established respiratory benefit.

To be fair, a PubMed search pairing ginger with respiratory terms does surface a few small trials. In one, 84 outpatients with COVID-19 took 1,000 mg of ginger three times a day for seven days. The authors concluded ginger had no significant overall impact on clinical and lab measures, although chest imaging on day seven favored the ginger group (PMID 39259072). In another, 32 intensive care patients on breathing machines received ginger extract through a feeding tube and scored better than the comparison group on several lab and ventilator measures (PMID 22884532).

Both involved seriously ill people under medical care, with different preparations, doses, and delivery methods. Neither tells you what a ginger mouth spray does for a healthy adult, especially when the label does not disclose how much ginger it contains.

Organic Lemon Extract

The brand makes no research claim for lemon extract on its order page, so none is made here. In this formula, it most likely contributes flavor.

What This Means In Practice

If you are drawn to Breathiterol, you are choosing a traditional herbal approach, not a clinically proven one. That can be a reasonable personal choice, as long as your expectations match the evidence and the product never replaces care for real symptoms.

Review current Breathiterol guarantee terms

What The Breathiterol Label And Sales Page Say

The label and the brand’s web pages agree on the basics: Breathiterol is an oral liquid dietary supplement. Where they part ways is on details that affect your money and your rights. Using the label as the reference point, here is how they compare.

How Long A Bottle Lasts

The label lists 100 servings at one serving daily, which is 100 days. The order page labels 2 bottles a “60 Day Supply,” 3 bottles a “90 Day Supply,” and 6 bottles a “180 Day Supply,” or 30 days per bottle. Emptying a bottle in 30 days would take roughly 3⅓ servings a day, and the label says not to exceed the recommended dose.

The brand does not explain the difference. Before ordering a multi-bottle package, ask support directly: “How many days is one bottle meant to last at the label’s directions?” Whatever the answer, follow the label’s dose.

Blend Amounts And Claim Strength

The label gives a 154 mg blend total but no amount for each extract, and no brand page fills that gap. The label also keeps its claims brief, while the home and FAQ pages go much further, as covered below.

Refunds And The 30-Day Condition

The label says nothing about refunds, while four web pages describe the 60-day guarantee four different ways. The order page also ties satisfaction to results “after at least 30 days of continuous use,” and the FAQ page names a 30-day “minimum trial period.” A short email before you order can clarify whether that affects when you can request a refund.

Who Runs What And The Barbados Terms

The label says the product is “Distributed for” Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida. The Terms of Service say the website is owned and operated by GEX CORPORATION LLP, and they require binding arbitration in St. Michael, Barbados, under Barbados law, with a class-action waiver.

None of these differences proves anything was hidden on purpose. Websites and packaging are often updated at different times. The point is to protect your purchase, not to accuse anyone.

Breathiterol Side Effects, Safety Cautions And Drug Interactions

No side-effect data for Breathiterol as a finished product turned up in the sources reviewed. What is on record is the label’s own cautions and NCCIH’s list of possible ginger effects. If you take any medication, speak with your provider before starting.

The label tells you not to exceed the recommended dose. It asks pregnant or nursing mothers, anyone under 18, and anyone with a known medical condition to consult a physician first. It also says to keep the bottle out of children’s reach and not to use it if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

For ginger taken by mouth, NCCIH lists possible abdominal discomfort, heartburn, diarrhea, and mouth and throat irritation. That last one deserves attention with a product sprayed straight onto your tongue. If you notice burning or irritation, stop and check with a clinician. NCCIH also advises anyone taking medication to talk with a provider before using ginger or any herbal product, because some herbs and medicines interact in harmful ways. Ginger is often flagged for possible interactions with blood thinners, so if you take an anticoagulant or antiplatelet drug, raise it with your pharmacist. Little is known about ginger’s safety while breastfeeding.

The sources reviewed held no safety or interaction data for mullein leaf extract. That is not proof of risk, just an absence of information. If you take prescription medicine, bring the label to your pharmacist before your first dose.

If something goes wrong, you can report it to the distributor at the phone number on the label, +1 (507) 448-8190, or directly to the FDA through its Safety Reporting Portal.

How Much Does Breathiterol Cost?

Breathiterol costs $49 to $79 per bottle depending on the package, with free shipping on 3 and 6-bottle orders. Because the order page counts each bottle as 30 days while the label says 100, both cost readings are shown below. Confirm the final total at checkout.

Here are the packages as the official order page lists them:

2 bottles (“Basic Offer”): $79 per bottle, $158 total, plus $9.99 shipping

$79 per bottle, $158 total, plus $9.99 shipping 3 bottles (“Most Popular”): $69 per bottle, $207 total, free shipping

$69 per bottle, $207 total, free shipping 6 bottles (“Best Offer”): $49 per bottle, $294 total, free shipping

Subscriptions

The brand’s FAQ page says a purchase “is a one-time payment with no auto-ship, recurring charges, or hidden fees.” No subscription option appeared on the pages reviewed. The checkout itself was not completed for this review, so glance over the order summary before you confirm payment.

Compare the three Breathiterol packages as displayed

What Is Breathiterol’s Refund Policy?

Every brand page advertises a 60-day money-back guarantee, but the eligibility and timing details conflict. The returns page accepts opened and empty bottles, while the FAQ page accepts only sealed bottles and deducts a 20% restocking fee. You pay return shipping in every version that mentions it. Get the terms that apply to your order in writing before you buy.

Here is how each brand page puts it:

Order page: gives no start date, return steps, fees, or processing time. It points you to customer service and links satisfaction to results “after at least 30 days of continuous use.”

gives no start date, return steps, fees, or processing time. It points you to customer service and links satisfaction to results “after at least 30 days of continuous use.” Returns page: starts the 60 days on the order date and accepts “all the bottles,” empty or not, with the packing slip. The buyer pays return shipping, and processing takes “between 5 and 10 days.”

starts the 60 days on the order date and accepts “all the bottles,” empty or not, with the packing slip. The buyer pays return shipping, and processing takes “between 5 and 10 days.” Terms of Service: starts the clock “within 60 days of delivery,” accepts the bottles “even empty,” and lists processing at “3-5 business days.”

starts the clock “within 60 days of delivery,” accepts the bottles “even empty,” and lists processing at “3-5 business days.” FAQ page: allows returns “within 60 days of your purchase date” after a 30-day “minimum trial period.” Only sealed bottles qualify, with RMA #260 marked on the package. The buyer pays return shipping, a 20% restocking fee is deducted, shipping and customs fees are not refunded, and refunds take “5 to 10 business days” to appear.

That spread has real dollar consequences. On the 6-bottle package, a 20% restocking fee would cost $58.80, and once bottles are opened, the FAQ’s sealed-only rule would leave nothing to return. Only the brand can say which version applies.

How To Protect Your Refund

These steps will not settle the conflicting rules, but they give you a clear paper trail:

Before ordering, email contact@customercs.com and ask which refund policy applies to orders from the official order page, whether opened bottles qualify, and whether a restocking fee applies. Save the reply. Count your 60 days from the order date, the earliest start date any page mentions. Your confirmation email shows it. To request a refund, email contact@customercs.com with “Refund Request” in the subject line, and ask whether you need an RMA number. Return every bottle with the packing slip, plus a note with your full name, email, and order ID. Use the return address support gives you. The returns page lists 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773. Ship with tracking. No page requires it, but it is inexpensive proof that your package arrived.

Is Breathiterol Legit Or Should You Be Cautious?

Breathiterol has the basics of a real, traceable product: a full ingredient label, a named distributor, matching contact details, and written refund terms. That puts it ahead of many anonymous online supplements.

Caution still makes sense on a few points. The ingredient amounts are undisclosed, the refund terms conflict, no product study exists, and the Terms of Service send disputes to Barbados. Here is who plays which role, based on the documents that name them:

Instituto Experience, Lakeland, FL 33804: named as “Distributed for” on the label and in the returns page footer.

named as “Distributed for” on the label and in the returns page footer. GEX CORPORATION LLP: named in the Terms of Service as the owner and operator of the website.

named in the Terms of Service as the owner and operator of the website. Payment processor: a third-party checkout platform that the order buttons send you to.

a third-party checkout platform that the order buttons send you to. Manufacturer: not named. The label says only that the product was manufactured in an FDA-registered facility.

Offshore arbitration with a class-action waiver is an unusual setup for a product sold to US shoppers, and whether it is enforceable depends on where you live. A consumer protection agency or attorney can explain how it applies to you. Either way, keep your emails and receipts, and use the refund process and your card issuer if something goes wrong.

Our take: Breathiterol appears to be a legitimate product that is conditionally worth considering, pending written answers on bottle duration and refund terms. It is not a scam by the evidence available, but it is a product to buy carefully.

Who Should Talk To A Doctor Before Trying Breathiterol?

Talk to a clinician first, or skip Breathiterol, if any of these apply to you:

You are pregnant, nursing, or under 18.

You have any known medical condition, including a diagnosed respiratory condition such as asthma or COPD.

You take prescription medication, especially blood thinners.

You have ongoing coughing, wheezing, chest pain, or shortness of breath. Those symptoms need medical evaluation, not a supplement.

Ginger has irritated your mouth or throat before.

Who It May Suit

Breathiterol fits best with healthy adults who already use herbal products, want a simple once-daily routine, prefer a spray over capsules, and understand that the evidence is traditional rather than clinical. It is a poor fit for anyone who expects measurable results on a schedule or wants to replace a prescribed treatment.

Where Can You Buy Breathiterol?

Breathiterol is available through the brand’s official order page at breathiterol.com/btl-aff-buy-dtc, with payment handled by a third-party checkout. No retail store or marketplace listing was confirmed for this review.

The buttons in this article are affiliate links that pass through tracking before reaching the brand’s offer. The refund instructions are written for the official channel, and the brand does not say whether purchases elsewhere qualify for the guarantee.

The bare breathiterol.com address showed a placeholder page during this review, so go to the order page directly. A similarly spelled site missing a letter also exists, and the brand has not said whether it runs it, so double-check the spelling before paying.

When your order arrives, check the safety seal first. The label says not to use the product if the seal is damaged or missing. If it is, contact support right away.

Review the latest Breathiterol package details

Your 60-Second Pre-Order Checklist

Before you buy, send support one email covering four questions: how many days one bottle is meant to last at label directions, which refund policy applies to orders from the official page, whether opened bottles qualify and whether a restocking fee applies, and how much of each extract is in a serving. Save the reply, check your medications against ginger with a pharmacist, and choose your package size only after you know the real bottle duration.

Frequently Asked Questions About Breathiterol

1. What Is Breathiterol?

Breathiterol is a liquid dietary supplement taken as four sprays once a day, on the tongue or inside the mouth. The brand markets it for respiratory health, clear breathing, and immune support. Those claims have not been evaluated by the FDA, and no study of the spray itself was found.

2. What Doesn’t The Breathiterol Sales Page Say?

It does not explain why its “Day Supply” labels differ from the label’s 100 servings per bottle, and it does not list each extract’s amount. It also skips the four differing refund versions, the website operator named in the Terms of Service, and the Barbados arbitration clause.

3. Are There Real Breathiterol Customer Reviews?

Not independent ones, as of November 2026. Searches turned up launch announcements and review-style pages, but no independent customer reviews on major platforms. The order page itself says its testimonials do not guarantee similar results and that some names have been changed.

4. What Are The Ingredients In Breathiterol?

Each serving holds a 154 mg proprietary blend of mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract, and organic lemon extract, in a base of purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate, and sodium benzoate. By listing order, mullein is at least about 51 mg and ginger at most 77 mg.

5. How Do You Use Breathiterol Spray?

Shake the bottle, then spray four pumps (0.60 mL) onto your tongue or into your mouth once daily. Do not exceed that dose. Check the safety seal before first use, and store the bottle somewhere cool and dry, out of children’s reach.

6. Does Breathiterol Really Work?

Nobody can say yet. There is no clinical study of the product, and the brand cites none. Mullein’s respiratory reputation rests on traditional use, and ginger’s few respiratory trials involved seriously ill patients using different doses and preparations.

7. What Are The Possible Side Effects Of Breathiterol?

No side-effect data exists for the finished product. For oral ginger, NCCIH lists stomach discomfort, heartburn, diarrhea, and mouth and throat irritation. Anyone pregnant, nursing, under 18, managing a medical condition, or taking medication should check with a clinician first.

8. Is Breathiterol FDA Approved?

No. The FDA does not approve dietary supplements before they are sold. “FDA-registered facility” on the label refers to where the product is made, not to any approval or testing of the product.

9. How Long Does One Bottle Of Breathiterol Last?

By the label, 100 days at one serving a day. The order page’s “Day Supply” labels imply 30 days. Ask support which is intended, and never take extra servings to match a sales page number.

10. What Is Breathiterol’s Refund Policy?

Every brand page promises 60 days, but the conditions differ. The returns page accepts empty bottles, while the FAQ page accepts only sealed bottles and deducts a 20% restocking fee. You pay return shipping either way, so confirm the applicable terms by email before ordering.

Final Verdict: Should You Try Breathiterol?

Breathiterol is a simple, traceable product with a clear label and an easy routine, along with a few open questions that deserve answers before you spend money. If the formula appeals to you and the daily cost fits your budget, the smart way to order is with your questions answered in writing first. If the label’s cautions apply to you, decide with a clinician.

What the label shows: a 154 mg blend of mullein, ginger, and lemon extracts per serving, 100 servings per bottle, once-daily directions, clear cautions, and contact details that match the website.

a 154 mg blend of mullein, ginger, and lemon extracts per serving, 100 servings per bottle, once-daily directions, clear cautions, and contact details that match the website. What the research does not establish: any breathing benefit from Breathiterol itself. The brand’s claims, including the stronger web page claims, are its own statements.

any breathing benefit from Breathiterol itself. The brand’s claims, including the stronger web page claims, are its own statements. What is still unresolved: bottle duration (100 days by the label, 30 by the order page), which refund version applies, whether a restocking fee applies, and each extract’s exact amount.

bottle duration (100 days by the label, 30 by the order page), which refund version applies, whether a restocking fee applies, and each extract’s exact amount. Best fit for: healthy adults who like traditional herbal remedies, want a one-step daily habit, and prefer a spray to capsules.

healthy adults who like traditional herbal remedies, want a one-step daily habit, and prefer a spray to capsules. Probably not ideal for: anyone with a diagnosed breathing condition, ongoing respiratory symptoms, blood thinner use, or an expectation of proven results.

Check the latest Breathiterol offer details

Breathiterol Contact Information

You can reach Breathiterol customer support by email at contact@customercs.com or by phone at +1 (507) 448-8190. The contact page promises a reply “within a matter of hours,” while the FAQ page says “48 business hours,” so plan around the longer window.

The email and phone number match across the label and the brand’s pages. One detail worth noting: the 507 area code belongs to Minnesota, while the distributor is listed in Florida. That is common with outsourced call centers, but a quick test call before ordering is an easy way to confirm someone answers.

Media Contact:

Distributor (per label): Instituto Experience, Lakeland, FL 33804

Instituto Experience, Lakeland, FL 33804 Website operator (per Terms of Service): GEX CORPORATION LLP

GEX CORPORATION LLP Support email: contact@customercs.com

contact@customercs.com Support phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

+1 (507) 448-8190 Returns address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773

11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 Official order page: breathiterol.com

Disclosure: This is a paid advertorial. If you buy through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no extra cost to you. Product claims come from the brand. This content is for general information only and is not medical advice. Breathiterol is a dietary supplement . Its statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Information reviewed in November 2026 against the brand’s official website, breathiterol.com.

Disclaimers

FDA & Health Disclaimer: The statements in this article have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Breathiterol is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Anyone with breathing symptoms or a respiratory condition should see a qualified healthcare provider.

Safety & Drug Interaction Warning: Breathiterol contains ginger root extract, which may cause mouth or throat irritation, heartburn, or stomach upset, and may interact with blood thinners and antiplatelet medications. Safety data for mullein leaf extract is limited. Pregnant or nursing women, anyone under 18, people with a medical condition, and anyone taking prescription medication should consult a physician or pharmacist before use. Do not exceed the recommended dose.

Testimonials & Brand Claims Notice: Product benefits and any testimonials referenced are brand-reported and have not been independently verified. Individual results vary, and no outcome is guaranteed.

California Proposition 65 Notice: Some supplements may contain substances known to the State of California to cause cancer or reproductive harm. Check the product label and packaging for any applicable Proposition 65 warning before use.

SOURCE: Breathiterol

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire