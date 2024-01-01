Headset-Free Virtual Display Makes It to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2024

As AR/VR headsets face adoption barriers, Brelyon Ultra Reality — a new category of headset-free virtual displays pioneered by MIT spin-off Brelyon — steps up as the “holy grail of immersion” with fast-growing sales worldwide

While VR headsets have often been hailed as a new immersive medium, they have faced slow mainstream adoption due to barriers around headset performance and comfort.

Brelyon set its sights to address this market gap by developing a new kind of display technology that was not only immersive, but functional for everyday life without having to use a headset and without the eye strain. Since unveiling Ultra Reality at CES 2022, the technology has received numerous awards in optics and engineering societies and the company has seen rapid takeoff for Ultra Reality – now shipping globally to both enterprises and prosumers.

Used as an immersive content portal and/or multi-monitor replacement, the display is ideal for demanding applications such as cinematic entertainment, simulation & training, and virtual control rooms, offering unparalleled fidelity and immersion within the convenient form factor of a desktop monitor. For resource-constrained use cases, Brelyon Ultra Reality offers a 20X reduction in size, weight, and power compared to a comparably sized multi-monitor setup.

TIME on Brelyon’s Ultra Reality:

Brelyon’s Ultra Reality desktop monitor projects an immersive 122-inch image that provides a 110-degree field of view—similar to virtual reality, but without the goggles. The eye-popping system works by changing the optical depth of an image and rearranging the angle of light from each pixel, using strong computing power to blend everything seamlessly. Footage is presented in 4K resolution, which its makers call “IMAX-like.” The company says it has made more than $2 million in sales, mostly in the defense and automotive sectors. “Our goal is to bring effortless immersion to every desk and chair,” says Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon.

While advancing the deployment acceleration of Ultra Reality in markets worldwide, Brelyon’s R&D lab continues to innovate and introduce new immersive technologies to Brelyon’s portfolio of headset-free virtual display solutions.

Brelyon plans to unveil sneak peeks of some of the newest additions to Brelyon’s portfolio at I/ITSEC (Dec 2-6, Orlando, FL), the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training event, and at CES 2025 (Jan 7-10, 2025, Las Vegas). To schedule an appointment, please contact info@brelyon.com

About Brelyon

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world’s first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Companies interested in using Brelyon solutions, please visit www.brelyon.com.

