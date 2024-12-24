Disney Ultimate Toy Drive Launches Company-wide Effort to Deliver Toys – and Happiness – to Children and Families Across the Country

The campaign includes a new PSA to help raise awareness

Platforms and brands across Disney – including ESPN, ABC, ABC News and Disney Theatrical Group – to shine a light on the initiative and ways to get involved

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced the launch of its company-wide 2024 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which has helped deliver millions of toys to children in need during the holiday season. Good Morning America (GMA) reported exclusively on the new campaign, highlighting three unsung heroes at Toys for Tots: Sergeant Christos Toromanides, GypC Serna, and Staff Sergeant Xavier Montaie.

Sgt. Toromanides, a local Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator in Ohio, is a survivor of pediatric cancer who was gifted a toy from a Toys for Tots Marine during a hospital stay when he was 13 years old. Serna dedicates her time to supporting local children in need as her local chapter’s Coordinator in Texas, and is the daughter of a World War II veteran who organized toy distributions in her community throughout her childhood. SSgt. Montaie has a full-circle story, as he now leads the local Ohio Toys for Tots chapter that once supported him in his childhood. All three volunteers spend their holidays giving back to their communities by volunteering for Toys for Tots.

As part of its efforts to raise awareness among fans and consumers, Disney is offering additional support to Toys for Tots with a new Disney-produced Public Service Announcement, “Dear Santa.” The PSA features a voiceover from Gina Rodriguez (Will Trent, Not Dead Yet, and Jane the Virgin), a special appearance from a Marine, and one young girl’s journey to share the gift of happiness. It will play in rotation throughout the campaign on Disney’s television networks and streaming platforms including ABC, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic.

“We are proud to continue Walt’s legacy and give the gift of happiness to children and families in need this holiday season with our good friends at Toys for Tots,” said Lisa Haines, senior vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company. “This year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive promises to be one of the biggest yet as our employees, cast members, and fans across the country continue to serve our communities and bring them together with a little Disney magic.”

“Last year, Disney helped Toys for Tots achieve a record year delivering joy and the magic of the holidays to over 10 million children in need,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Sadly, the need is even greater this year. However, with the generous support from our friends at Disney, their Ultimate Toy Drive will once again propel needed support in communities throughout the U.S. allowing Toys for Tots to fulfill the holiday dreams of our country’s economically disadvantaged children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

Background

Disney’s relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to the non-profit’s founding in 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today. Since then, The Walt Disney Company continues to strengthen this relationship, engaging Disney VoluntEARS and providing charitable donations to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide. Last year, the organization achieved a new record of children supported, with more than 25 million toys delivered to 10.3 million children, thanks in part to the collaboration with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

How to Participate

Fans and families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive now through December 24, 2024, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a U.S. Disney Store location, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland® Resort, or in select locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, now through December 13, 2024.

Toy collections will also take place at Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, California. Visitors to the Cotino Sales Studio can take part by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy during regular business hours.

Toy collections will also be hosted by the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, and at in-person film screenings and events.

See the Campaign in Action

Shows across Disney networks including ESPN’s GetUp! and First Take, as well as ABC and ABC News programs including Good Morning America, The View, Tamron Hall and Wheel of Fortune will feature Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and Toys for Tots stories to highlight the season of giving and the importance of supporting communities in need.

Disney Theatrical Group will encourage audience members to support the initiative by featuring a Disney Ultimate Toy Drive insert in Playbills for its Broadway productions.

The initiative will also include a never-been-done-before journey by Mickey Mouse later this holiday season to create even more moments of happiness for kids in need.

Additional donation opportunities and activations will be shared throughout the campaign.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.disney.com/toydrive.

About The Walt Disney Company Corporate Social Responsibility

Walt Disney once said, “My business is making people, especially children, happy.” For more than 100 years, the company has been committed to doing just that, believing in the power of happiness and its importance to a child’s wellbeing. Disney’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives focus on delivering joy to children facing serious illnesses and supporting youth development programs that help children discover the happiness that comes with pursuing their dreams. Learn more about Disney’s efforts and how Disney VoluntEARS help deliver happiness to our communities at impact.disney.com.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 77-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 301 million children in need. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

