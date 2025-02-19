Happiest Minds’ Reusable Generative AI Solution Transforming Research Across Industries

BENGALURU, India and LONDON and SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has introduced its proprietary GenAI Research Companion — a scalable, reusable, and repeatable solution designed for seamless deployment across industries and business functions. Successfully implemented at multiple client locations, the solution has been instrumental in optimizing research workflows. One notable implementation is at SKAN, a globally renowned not-for-profit medical research trust, where it has significantly enhanced research efficiency, demonstrating its potential for widespread cross-industry applications.

Overcoming Research Challenges with a Scalable Generative AI Solution

SKAN’s researchers faced significant challenges with traditional, time-consuming methods of analyzing vast volumes of research papers and documents. The absence of a centralized collaboration platform further hindered efficiency and innovation. To address these issues, Happiest Minds deployed its GenAI Research Companion, a scalable solution designed to accelerate research across diverse domains.

This proprietary solution automates labor-intensive tasks like summarizing research papers, managing projects, and facilitating real-time collaboration. Key features include an intuitive chat interface for insights, real-time notifications, and robust feedback modules. Ensuring enterprise-grade security, the platform integrates advanced authentication protocols, making it a viable and secure option for organizations in various sectors.

Future-Ready Generative AI for Diverse Industries

Sridhar Mantha, CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds, said, “This GenAI Research Companion is a reusable, scalable, and repeatable IP that can drive efficiency across industries. Whether in healthcare, life sciences, legal research, or financial analysis, this solution helps organizations streamline processes, enhance productivity, and empower teams to focus on high-value innovation, ultimately accelerating growth and success.”

Driving Transformation through Technology

“Integrating Generative AI into our research ecosystem has been a game-changer,” said Dr. Yogesh Shouche, Director, SKAN. “Happiest Minds’ GenAI Research Companion has significantly streamlined our processes at SKAN by automating time-intensive tasks like summarizing research papers and organizing projects. This tailored solution has enhanced efficiency and collaboration, helping us focus more on the critical aspects of our research. It’s a meaningful step toward advancing our scientific initiatives. This partnership exemplifies the synergy between technology and scientific progress.”

Rajiv Shah, Executive Director, Happiest Minds, emphasized, “Our collaboration with SKAN demonstrates the true power of Generative AI in simplifying complex processes and empowering researchers with intelligent, intuitive tools. But its potential extends far beyond medical research and this reusable solution can transform workflows across industries. We look forward to helping more organizations harness AI-driven efficiency and innovation.”

Business Impact and Industry-Wide Potential

The GenAI Research Companion delivers results helping businesses propel growth:

Boosted Productivity: Automated summarization allows researchers to dedicate more time to innovation.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About SKAN

SKAN is a not-for-profit medical research trust that collaborates with global institutions to advance scientific knowledge in fields like aging, neurology, and bioinformatics. Their mission is to drive innovation and discovery through impactful research.

