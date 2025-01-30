Mob Entertainment’s Rise as Transmedia Powerhouse: 2024 Momentum Achieves Unprecedented Growth for 2025 and Beyond

Mob Entertainment redefines transmedia entertainment through Poppy Playtime platform expansion, key hires and expanded retail and licensing initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mob Entertainment, the powerhouse behind the global sensation Poppy Playtime and the viral Huggy Wuggy phenomenon, is skyrocketing into 2025 with unprecedented momentum. With a remarkable 176% year-over-year growth in players worldwide and an impressive 590% year-over-year surge in direct-to-consumer (DTC) merchandise sales, Mob is ascending to new heights and redefining success as a leader in the transmedia entertainment industry.

After surpassing the milestone of $100M in global merchandise revenue at the start of 2024, Mob is shattering expectations across the board. This year, the company is gearing up for an even more thrilling ride, fueled by major licensing deals, game-changing executive hires and a bold vision for the future.

2024: A Year of Milestones

In 2024, Mob Entertainment built on the massive success of Poppy Playtime‘s Steam debut by expanding the franchise beyond mobile to new platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. The excitement surrounding the game extended far beyond screens, with direct-to-consumer merchandise sales skyrocketing. This explosive growth was fueled by global availability through its official storefront, PoppyPlaytime.com, and partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Target, Toys “R” Us Japan, Amazon, and Hot Topic.

Mob Entertainment’s impact on the Xbox community was recognized with the prestigious Xbox Excellence Award in the Store Rating category, celebrating the high player ratings across Poppy Playtime: Chapters 1, 2, and 3. The honor underscores the franchise’s deep engagement and critical acclaim among Xbox players, further cementing Mob’s position as a leader in interactive horror entertainment.

In addition, Mob Entertainment doubled down on its innovation and leadership in the transmedia space through a slate of new and strategic partnerships, striking deals with industry giants such as Legendary Entertainment, Scholastic, Jazwares and Maximum Entertainment, to name a few. Mob Entertainment expanded its licensing footprint in 2024, executing additional agreements across a variety of categories, including toys, construction, back-to-school, energy drinks, apparel, board games, and augmented reality pins. These strategic collaborations reflect the brand’s commitment to enhancing global fan engagement across digital, physical and retail platforms while paving the path for exciting new offerings that push the boundaries of storytelling across platforms.

Strategic Executive Hires

As part of its vision for sustained growth and innovation, Mob Entertainment has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Jon Bailey as Director of Marketing and Ben Weaver as Senior Manager of Commerce.

Bailey, with extensive experience in entertainment marketing at industry giants such as Electronic Arts (EA), Amazon Prime Gaming, and Blizzard Entertainment, will spearhead marketing strategies across all facets of the company, leveraging his proven track record in campaign leadership and revenue growth.

Weaver, formerly Vice President of Commerce for Morning Brew and Vice President of Commerce and Strategic Partnerships for Chive Media Group, brings a wealth of expertise in Direct-to-Consumer strategy and merchandising innovation. His role will focus on driving global E-Commerce efforts to expand Mob Entertainment’s consumer reach.

“The additions of Jon Bailey and Ben Weaver marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of Mob Entertainment,” said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. “Their strategic insight and leadership will be instrumental in navigating the ever-evolving entertainment landscape, ensuring our continued success as a global transmedia brand.”

Looking Ahead in 2025

Mob Entertainment has captivated fans with the release of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 – Safe Haven, the franchise’s most spine-chilling installment yet. Released January 30, 2025, the highly anticipated game takes horror storytelling to new heights. Fans can play the game on Steam.

The company also forecasts a 40% year-over-year increase in e-commerce revenue in 2025, building on its robust retail initiatives.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth beyond gaming, enabling us to push the boundaries of storytelling from Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 to newly published books, a big screen debut and release on additional platforms, creating an immersive experience. Mob Entertainment delivers more than just gameplay – it’s a storytelling powerhouse,” said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. “As we continue to skyrocket, our mission remains the same – to create immersive experiences that redefine audience engagement, provoking creativity across digital, physical and experiential realms.”

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company’s Discord channel.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and Catnap, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

