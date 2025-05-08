Content Partners Capital And Relativity Media Announce Strategic Growth Capital Investment

Investment underscores CPC’s rapid momentum in supporting exceptional entertainment ventures and arms Relativity Media with incremental investment capital

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Content Partners Capital (CPC), the newly launched private capital division of leading entertainment investment company Content Partners, and Relativity Media today announced the successful closing of a strategic growth financing. The investment marks a major step in CPC’s mission to provide bespoke capital solutions to entertainment and media businesses while supporting the transformation of one of Hollywood’s most storied names.

The deal will bolster Relativity Media’s capital base for acquiring new films for theatrical distribution and accelerate key business initiatives, including expanding its Film and Television library, acquiring additional intellectual property, and building out its focus on high quality, wide-audience independent Film and Television.

“This transaction exemplifies our core thesis at Content Partners Capital — to back strong intellectual property platforms with the right leadership and a clear vision for growth,” said Alphonse Lordo, Partner at Content Partners Capital. “Relativity Media represents a rare combination of proven legacy, revitalized leadership, and a forward-looking strategy that aligns with where the film and television market is headed. Our investment supports their ambition to scale high-quality content while reinforcing CPC’s commitment to fueling the next generation of media businesses through tailored, strategic capital.”

Relativity intends to spend approximately $100mm acquiring domestic film rights over the next three – five years.

Lex Miron, Relativity Media’s CEO, noted, “We are excited about the strategic partnership with Content Partners Capital, and believe that together we can grow our Revenue and EBITDA significantly over the near term. We have a strong management team, a high quality library, a healthy pipeline of new projects and a robust capital structure. Our relationship with CPC will provide a key ingredient to accelerate Relativity Media’s return to the forefront of independent film studios.”

The investment in Relativity reflects the continued momentum of CPC as it accelerates its investment strategy across content-driven businesses and entertainment assets. Since its launch, CPC has quickly established itself as a force in specialized finance for media, entertainment, and creative IP — combining deep industry expertise with unique financing structures.

About Content Partners:



Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long-term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since its inception, Content Partners has acquired interests in over 600 studio-release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

About Content Partners Capital:

Content Partners Capital is the private capital investment arm of Content Partners, led by Alphonse Lordo a 20-year banking veteran. CPC provides customized capital solutions for businesses and IP-driven assets in the entertainment sector.

About Relativity Media:

Since 2018, Relativity Media has been owned by UltraV Holdings LLC, a partnership between David Robbins, Lex Miron, and funds managed by Sound Point Capital. Relativity has a film library of nearly 200 films and intends to release 14 new films by 2027. The Company partners with best-in-class film and television creative teams, distributes talent-driven, wide-release, new films and seeks to acquire stand out IP and complementary companies.

