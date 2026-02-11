GTE Invests in PK Sound’s Next-Generation Robotic Technologies

DENVER, CO, FEBRUARY 11, 2026 — PK Sound has welcomed Greater Than Entertainment (GTE) of Denver, Colorado to the PK Alliance network following the company’s investment in the PK T10 medium-format and T8 compact robotic line array systems. In adopting PK’s patented multi-axis robotic technology, GTE joins a growing global movement toward faster, safer and smarter system deployments that tailor acoustic coverage to any environment. The investment was facilitated by ACT Entertainment, PK Sound’s exclusive North American distributor.

“GTE has always been committed to leveraging innovative technologies that raise the bar for live production and deliver the best possible results for our clients and audiences,” comments GTE Owner Alex Zentz. “PK Sound’s robotic technology gives our team incredible flexibility to optimize sound in virtually any venue, allowing us to adapt quickly and confidently to the unique challenges of each space. After visiting the PK Sound headquarters in Calgary and spending time with the team, showing us not only the technology but the passion behind it, we’re excited to join and lend our expertise to this collaborative movement.”

GTE’s initial investment in PK Sound comprises a T10 robotic line source system paired with T218 intelligent subwoofers. Rounding out the inventory is a complement of T8 compact robotic array elements and Tx26 intelligent point source modules.

In tandem with the teams at PK Sound and ACT Entertainment, GTE is planning to host a series of public and private demonstrations in the Denver area later in Q1, offering engineers, producers and industry peers an opportunity to experience first-hand the acoustic and operational advantages of multi-axis robotics.

Founded in 2006, GTE is a full-service production company specializing in audio, lighting, video and staging solutions for live events across a wide range of applications. The company works closely with its wide array of clients — including BMW, IBM and NASCAR — to design and deliver experiences that are both technically refined and creatively impactful.

“GTE represents exactly the kind of highly driven, forward-thinking company we’re excited to welcome into the PK Alliance,” comments Mike Case, Director of Global Network & Partnerships at PK Sound. “They’re a young team with a clear vision for where live sound is headed, and they understand how emerging technologies can fundamentally change the way systems are deployed, optimized and experienced. There’s a strong synergy between our organizations in pushing beyond legacy approaches and helping usher in the next generation of the live sound industry. We look forward to growing together as partners.”

ACT Entertainment Market Manager, Sound, Shawn Wells, adds: “GTE’s investment in PK Sound robotic technology reflects the future of the live sound industry. Multi-axis robotics are redefining what’s possible in system deployment and performance, and GTE clearly understands the long-term impact of that shift. We’re proud to have facilitated this investment and to support partners who are embracing innovation and helping drive the next evolution of live audio.”

Photo Caption (l-r): PK Sound CEO Jeremy Bridge and Greater Than Entertainment President Alex Zentz with part of GTE’s T10 robotic line array system and T218 intelligent subwoofer inventory.

Photo Caption (l-r): Greater Than Entertainment President Alex Zentz and ACT Entertainment Regional Outside Sales Representative, Sound, Darryl Ross, with part of GTE’s T10 robotic line array system and T218 intelligent subwoofer inventory.