Marshall Electronics POVs Power Hidden-Camera  Investigations on German TV Series, “ACHTUNG ABZOCKE”

The production team of the long-running German investigative series “Achtung Abzocke” recently upgraded its cameras for the show’s 12th season. The objective was to find a compact and rugged solution to discreetly capture hidden-camera footage of real-world consumer scams across Germany and abroad. Ultimately, the team turned to a supply of Marshall Electronics CV503, CV504 and CV506 POV cameras, supplied through Vision2See, Marshall’s German distributor.

For Chief Camera Operator Robin Ahne, who is responsible for the show’s entire camera workflow, the move to Marshall has been transformative. The series, produced for Germany’s Kabel Eins (Cable One) and also airing on YouTube, exposes scams carried out by local service providers in Germany, including locksmiths, plumbers, pest control workers and other contractors as well as fraudulent practices in tourist hotspots around the world, from New York to European vacation centers.

“Our job is to show viewers exactly how these scams work, so they know how to avoid them,” says Robin. “To pull that off, we disguise ourselves as tourists or homeowners and record everything with hidden cameras. That means we need cameras that are tiny, reliable and capable of delivering a clean image no matter where we place them. Marshall delivers all of that.”

This season marked Robin’s first experience with Marshall cameras after meeting Alex Kirst, owner and general manager of Vision2See, at IBC. The introduction came at the perfect time. “Once I tested them, I thanked Alex for bringing these to us,’” adds Robin. “The single-cable setup makes installation extremely flexible, especially when we have to hide cameras inside drawers, under sinks or inside fabricated compartments. The small lens and compact housing allow us to be creative in ways we couldn’t before.”

Since the team frequently films in tight, unlit spaces, such as under kitchen sinks, behind plumbing or inside boxed enclosures, the cameras’ low-light performance has been essential. “There’s often no light at all in those areas but, with Marshall, I can still clearly see all the pipes and tools,” says Robin. “When the worker opens a drawer and the lighting suddenly changes, the camera’s automatic exposure handles it smoothly. It gives us a good image in complete darkness and a great one in normal light.”

Hidden-camera reporting demands long runtimes and absolute reliability, especially when cameras are sealed inside props or enclosures. This has historically been challenging for the show. According to Robin, “We once tried another manufacturer’s camera inside a teddy bear. After five minutes, it overheated and shut down. When we tried the same setup with a Marshall camera, it ran flawlessly. No overheating at all, even when powered continuously. It has made a huge difference.”

The Marshall POV cameras also support SDI output and intuitive menu controls, features that Robin relies on daily. “I love the SDI out, and the menu controller is so easy to use,” he says. “If there’s vignetting from a hidden compartment, I can digitally zoom to 1.5x right in the menu and get a perfectly clean picture. It’s fast, flexible and invisible to the viewer.”

The Marshall camera’s waterproof housing has also opened new possibilities for the team’s storytelling. Robin is already planning future tests with Marshall’s lipstick-style cameras for shots inside pipes and other extreme environments.

“Marshall makes it easy to be creative because you know the cameras are reliable and the image quality is excellent—even when you’re just a few centimeters away from the subject,” adds Robin. “I really love the Marshall cameras. They are the best cameras on the market for what we do.

Vision2See, based in Germany, has supported Robin and the “Achtung Abzocke” team throughout the deployment. “We’re proud to work closely with productions that push the boundaries of what POV cameras can do,” says Alex. “Marshall’s combination of durability, image quality and compact size is a perfect match for investigative and hidden-camera work.” As “Achtung Abzocke” continues its 12th season, Marshall Electronics’ cameras remain at the heart of the series’ investigative approach, empowering the production to capture the truth where traditional