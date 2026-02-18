MA Lighting Releases the New grandMA3 onPC DMX-key

JACKSON, MISSOURI, FEBRUARY 18, 2026 ― MA Lighting announces the launch of a new product: The grandMA3 onPC DMX-key. The grandMA3 onPC DMX-key is a powerful solution for achieving professional lighting results in compact and flexible environments. It unlocks 4 096 parameters directly via a conventional USB-C connection to the free of charge grandMA3 onPC software. It provides the performance and reliability of the grandMA3 platform while eliminating the need for dedicated consoles or complex infrastructure.

The plug-and-play operation minimizes technical barriers, as it requires neither configuration nor any networking setup. The DMX-key can simply be connected to a PC that has the grandMA3 onPC software installed and is ready for use. This makes it an ideal choice for small venues, clubs, theatres, houses of worship, and television studios, where space, budget and simplicity are important considerations.

The DMX-key is equally compelling for system designers and integrators. Its compact form factor and robust feature set make it perfectly suited to permanent installations in museums, theme parks, stadiums and architectural projects. Anti-slip strips at the bottom and guide rails, including a matching screw set, enable easy mounting in system racks or cases. With full access to unrestricted grandMA3 onPC software, users benefit from an MA-ready installation offering long-term flexibility, scalability and compatibility with professional workflows.

In addition, another product will be released: the grandMA3 onPC DMX-key starter — the ideal introduction to the world of lighting control. This compact, affordable and powerful small USB device unlocks the full potential of the free of charge grandMA3 onPC software, giving 1 024 parameters via two DMX outputs without compromising on features or functionality. Perfect for everyone who wants to take first steps into the MA Lighting universe.

Both products are available at MA Lighting International’s official distributors worldwide. MA Lighting isdistributed exclusively in North America by ACT Entertainment.