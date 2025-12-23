HealthTech Names President of Hospital Operations

HealthTech has named Mark Armstrong as the President of Hospital Operations.

HealthTech | Impekkable Healthcare Chairman & CEO Derek Morkel said Armstrong has a long and very successful career in healthcare, most notably in rural and community healthcare. With nearly 30 years’ advising health systems and other provider organizations, including 18 years in executive-level health system roles and 12 years as Partner and practice leader in healthcare consulting firms, Armstrong has acquired deep experience leading community hospitals through turnaround and other destabilizing events and helping them find a path toward sustainability.

“Mark’s experience and personal approach will be valuable in leading HealthTech as we expand our management, consulting and technology practices in these uncertain times.”

Armstrong was most recently a partner with Aprio, LLC – a nationwide CPA firm – where he was the National Segment Leader for Healthcare. “HealthTech has earned a strong and positive reputation across the healthcare industry, and I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to working alongside this talented team as we together continue making lasting impact for our clients and the communities they serve,” said Armstrong.

HealthTech is an award-winning health care consulting and strategic hospital services firm based in Plano, Texas, with clients across the United States. We are dedicated to the goal of improving performance, achieving compliance, reducing costs, and ultimately improving patient care. Leveraging consultants with deep healthcare industry experience, HealthTech provides actionable insights and guidance that supports informed decision making and drives efficiency in operational performance.

