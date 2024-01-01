Grub Lab Raises $6M to Bring NBA, NFL and Hollywood IP to Independent Restaurants Nationwide

New platform modernizes the kids’ menu with interactive, AR-powered experiences as restaurants seek fresh ways to drive traffic and loyalty in a challenging 2026 environment









National Basketball Association | National Football League | Sony Pictures | Universal Pictures

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grub Lab, the Australian startup reinventing the traditional kids’ menu into a powerful in-venue engagement platform, today announced it has raised $6 million in new funding from Quantaco to accelerate its U.S. expansion and support a national brand launch featuring partnerships with the National Basketball Association, National Football League, Sony Pictures, and Universal Pictures.

The funding will scale Grub Lab’s proprietary platform, which enables independent restaurants to offer licensed, interactive kids’ menus tied to major sports leagues and blockbuster franchises complete with QR-enabled augmented reality (AR) experiences, games, and exclusive retail offers.

A Critical Moment for Restaurants in 2026

America’s independent restaurant owners are navigating one of the most complex operating environments in decades:

Food costs remain elevated , with wholesale food prices up more than 20% compared to pre-2020 levels.

, with wholesale food prices up more than 20% compared to pre-2020 levels. Labor remains tight and expensive , with restaurant wages up approximately 25% since 2019.

, with restaurant wages up approximately 25% since 2019. Consumer dining frequency has softened , as inflation-sensitive households pull back on discretionary spending.

, as inflation-sensitive households pull back on discretionary spending. Family traffic is increasingly experience-driven, with parents prioritizing value and engagement when choosing where to dine.

According to recent industry data from the National Restaurant Association, operators report that traffic growth in 2026 remains uneven, with families in particular seeking venues that offer more than just a meal.

“Parents aren’t just buying chicken tenders anymore,” said Mick Carr, CEO of Grub Lab. “They’re buying 45 minutes of peace, entertainment for their kids, and a reason to come back. Restaurants need tools that help them compete for that experience.”

Reinventing the Kids’ Menu

The traditional black-and-white, photocopied kids’ menu has gone largely unchanged for decades. Grub Lab transforms it into a dynamic brand and engagement platform with:

Collectible, full-color licensed menus tied to NBA teams and major entertainment franchises

tied to NBA teams and major entertainment franchises AR-powered digital extensions that bring mascots and characters to life on the restaurant table

that bring mascots and characters to life on the restaurant table Interactive games and creative activities accessible via QR code

accessible via QR code Integrated retail promotions , including exclusive discounts to the NBA Store through Fanatics

, including exclusive discounts to the NBA Store through Fanatics Custom white-label branding, allowing independent restaurants to feature their own logo and menu alongside licensed IP

The result: happier kids, happier parents, longer stays and more reasons to return.

Fresh menu editions are delivered every other month, ensuring restaurants always have something new, surprising, and collectible on their tables.

Through partnerships with national distributors and broker networks, Grub Lab enables restaurants, from regional chains to single-location operators, to access intellectual property typically reserved for global QSR giants.

Designed to Be Effortless for Operators

Grub Lab was built with independent operators in mind.

Restaurants customize their menu once, or as often as they like, through a simple online interface. Grub Lab then handles printing, production, and shipping. New editions arrive approximately every 60 days, ready to go.

No in-house designer.



No marketing team.



No extra work for staff.

“Major leagues and studios have historically partnered with brands like McDonald’s or Burger King,” Carr said. “We built a scalable platform so Betty’s Diner in Alabama or a five-unit concept in Atlanta can offer the same caliber of experience.”

Why This Matters Now

In 2026, consumer behavior is shifting in ways that directly impact restaurant profitability:

Families are dining out less frequently, but when they do, they are seeking memorable, shareable moments.

Social media continues to influence dining decisions, with parents increasingly choosing restaurants that offer kid-friendly experiences worth posting about.

Independent restaurants lack the in-house marketing resources to create experiential programs at scale.

Grub Lab’s plug-and-play system addresses each of these pain points without requiring marketing teams, in-house designers, or digital developers.

“Our goal is simple,” said Carr. “Make it effortless for independent restaurants to offer big-brand experiences that drive repeat visits and increase ticket size.”

About Grub Lab

Grub Lab is a restaurant technology platform modernizing the kids’ dining experience through licensed sports and entertainment partnerships, interactive AR-powered digital extensions, and scalable print solutions. Founded in Australia, the company is expanding across the United States with partnerships spanning professional sports leagues and major entertainment studios.

Grub Lab delivers famous brands, fun games, exclusive offers, and fresh collectible menus every other month to help restaurants drive loyalty, repeat visits, and longer family stays without additional operational burden.

Visit www.grublab.co.

Contacts

For media inquiries, interviews, or launch event details, please contact:



Lydia Davey at Attentio PR



lydia@attentiopr.com