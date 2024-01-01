Ridge Security Introduces PurpleRidge 3.0 at RSAC 2026, Bringing Autonomous AI Pentesting to SMBs and MSSPs

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPoweredSecurity—Ridge Security, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered penetration testing and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced at RSAC 2026 the latest version of PurpleRidge Security™, a fully self-service, agentic AI-based autonomous penetration testing service purpose-built for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).





Alongside Ridge Security’s flagship enterprise platform, RidgeBot®, PurpleRidge is another product in the portfolio. It is hosted on Google Cloud and powered by the latest Gemini LLM model. While continuing to serve the same SMB and MSSP market, the platform introduces a major architectural shift – from machine-learning-based AI to agentic AI – bringing more advanced, autonomous offensive testing capabilities to organizations that have traditionally lacked access to them.

As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, especially with the rise of AI-driven threats, small and mid-sized businesses face increasing pressure to continuously validate their defenses while meeting compliance requirements. PurpleRidge addresses this challenge by delivering autonomous, high-confidence penetration testing without the cost and complexity of traditional services.

“PurpleRidge acts as a dedicated security team for organizations without dedicated resources, tirelessly validating defenses against AI-based attacks and compliance mandates so they can focus on growth. It’s the first solution to combine LLM reasoning with deep cybersecurity expertise in a fully self-service package,” said Lydia Zhang, President and Co-founder of Ridge Security.

As a special promotion during RSAC week, all new PurpleRidge accounts will receive 200 free credits upon registration, enough to run two full penetration tests at no cost. To claim the offer and get started, visit https://purpleridge.ai

Ridge Security will be exhibiting at Booth #S-3231 from March 23-26, featuring live demos of RidgeBot, a first look at the upgraded agentic AI platform, and raffle giveaways including Apple products. The team will also host an invitation-only CISO Night on March 23 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, bringing together top security executives for an evening of networking in a private suite overlooking the Bay. To schedule a demo or claim Follower Rewards, visit: https://ridgesecurity.ai/company/events/rsac-2026

About Ridge Security

Ridge Security delivers intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity validation solutions that help organizations proactively manage risk and improve resilience. Its flagship platform, RidgeBot®, is a leading agentic AI-based adversarial risk validation platform that supports continuous threat exposure management programs. Recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation and honored with awards such as Top Emerging Cyber Security Company, CRN’s Tech Elite 250, and the TMCnet Cybersecurity Excellence Award, Ridge Security serves customers around the world in sectors including finance, government, telecom, and enterprise.

For more information, go to https://ridgesecurity.ai/.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Monserrat Enriquez Mendoza



Ridge Security Technology Inc.



monse@ridgesecurity.ai

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com