Ford and Major League Baseball Unite to Celebrate America’s Pastime and the People Who Power It

The partnership unites America’s Most Iconic Company with America’s pastime, placing Ford at the center of MLB’s biggest moments, including Opening Day presented by Adobe, All‑Star Week, MLB at Field of Dreams, and the World Series presented by Capital One.

with America’s pastime, placing Ford at the center of MLB’s biggest moments, including Opening Day presented by Adobe, All‑Star Week, MLB at Field of Dreams, and the World Series presented by Capital One. As part of the partnership, Ford also secures rights across Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball, enabling Ford and local dealers to create local impact through community activations, youth clinics, and equipment donations.

From presenting sponsorship of MLB’s July 4th initiative to fan experiences and sweepstakes tied to the All-Star Game and World Series presented by Capital One, Ford shows up as more than just a sponsor, but as a meaningful part of the baseball journey for families across America.

DETROIT & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ford Motor Company and Major League Baseball today announced a multiyear exclusive partnership that brings together two American icons. As MLB’s Official Automotive Partner, Ford will show up for baseball at every level—from neighborhood Little League fields to the World Series—honoring tradition, celebrating human capability, and powering the moments that matter most.





The partnership unites America’s favorite pastime with America’s Most Iconic Company and America’s bestselling truck, creating a platform that celebrates tradition while showing up for fans in relevant, fan-first ways. For Ford and MLB, the collaboration is rooted in shared values: pride in what we build, commitment to community, and a belief that progress is strongest when it honors where it came from.

“For generations, baseball has brought families and communities together and so has Ford,” said Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s global chief marketing officer. “This partnership is about honoring tradition while putting real capability behind the moments that matter for fans, players, and for the communities that keep the game, and the country, moving forward.”

A partnership that spans the entire game

As part of the agreement, Ford becomes the Official Automotive Partner of Major League Baseball, with a presence across the league’s most iconic moments—including Opening Day presented by Adobe, All‑Star Week, MLB at Field of Dreams, and the postseason, culminating in the World Series presented by Capital One. Ford also will serve as the presenting sponsor of MLB’s July 4 initiative. The partnership includes rights across Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball, including the Little League World Series, underscoring a shared commitment to the future of the game and the communities that sustain it.

“Ford and MLB are both American heritage brands that continue to innovate in their industries and strengthen their popularity and relevance decade after decade,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & vice president, Global Corporate Partnerships. “We love the creative marketing energy that Ford plans to bring to MLB, while the national scale of our content is sure to drive even greater consideration and fan engagement for our new partner. And the timing of this new relationship is perfect as we all plan to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.”

By securing rights at the grassroots level, through Minor League Baseball and Little League International, Ford is providing grant funding to Little Leagues in the areas where Ford operates — from Kansas City, Mo., to Buffalo to Detroit — to expand access to youth sports clinics, essential gear, equipment, uniforms and other unique needs of the Little League communities. This builds on Ford dealers’ legacy of supporting Little Leagues in their local communities.

Honoring tradition while modernizing it

Ford and MLB are coming together at a moment of transformation for both organizations. The partnership is designed not just to tell that story, but to show it through creative, unexpected moments that feel authentic to fans and communities.

From celebrating the workers who manufacture the equipment that makes the game possible to spotlighting the local fields where young players first fall in love with baseball, the collaboration bridges nostalgic Americana with a tech-forward future, proving that tradition and innovation are strongest when they move forward together.

A legacy deeply rooted in baseball

Ford’s relationship with baseball spans generations, dating back to early World Series broadcasts, community programs, and longstanding ties to teams, players, and fans. Entering the 2026 season, Ford has active partnerships with 10 MLB Clubs: Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. This new partnership builds on that history, positioning Ford not as a logo on a stadium wall, but as an active participant in the journeys of the families and communities who fuel the game.

Ford and Major League Baseball are also inviting fans to step up to the plate with the Drive Them Home Sweepstakes. Entrants can win tickets to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, along with a chance to drive home a 2026 F150® Lariat® with available PowerBoost® Hybrid V6 engine, a 2026 Expedition® Platinum® SUV, or a 2026 Bronco® Badlands® SUV.

Through this collaboration, Ford and MLB aim to foster a renewed sense of pride, connection, and possibility—reminding fans that the best of America is found wherever people come together to work hard, play hard, and support one another.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 171,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit Ford From the Road.

Contacts

Dan Barbossa



313.407.2328



dbarbo21@ford.com

David Hochman



201.602.2981



david.hochman@mlb.com