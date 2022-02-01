Greta Gerwig’s Award-Winning “Barbie,” the #1 Film of 2023, Comes Back to the Big Screen for a Special One-Week Global Engagement Beginning Friday, January 26

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that it will bring “Barbie,” 2023’s biggest film, back to the big screen for a special one-week engagement. Beginning Friday, January 26, audiences worldwide will have another opportunity to see the larger-than-life icon as brought to life by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig and embodied by Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie in theaters once again. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President, International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.





Since the film’s release last summer, “Barbie” and its cast and crew have garnered critical and commercial acclaim and numerous accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards and six Critics Choice Awards, a DGA Award nomination for Gerwig, a PGA Award nomination for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, and SAG Award nominations that include Best Cast in a Motion Picture, Best Female Actor in a Lead Role for Robbie, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Ryan Gosling, and Best Stunt Ensemble. And with more than $1.446 billion at the global box office, audiences truly can’t get Kenough of the movie.

Goldstein and Cripps stated, “ We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, we’ve never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is ‘Barbie.’ This masterful vision for Mattel’s doll could only have come from the creative minds of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and in Greta’s hands, ‘Barbie’ became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story. Greta and the film’s producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come. We’re proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience ‘Barbie’ on the big screen.”

Tickets for “Barbie” go on sale next week.

About “Barbie”

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”). The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”). The film’s producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey,” “Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”), Tom Ackerley (“Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”) and Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”), with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack includes an impressive roster of today’s hottest music artists, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, “Barbie.” Based on “Barbie” by Mattel. The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

