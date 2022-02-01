CAMB.AI to Participate in Pioneering MLS Innovation Lab From Major League Soccer

CAMB.AI will be part of an initial cohort of companies set to change the future of content, player development, and fan experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAMB.AI, the world’s most powerful AI dubbing platform, announced today that it has been selected by Major League Soccer to be a part of the inaugural cohort of MLS Innovation Lab. Officially kicked off in December at MLS NEXT FEST in Arizona, MLS Innovation Lab will shape the future of sports through the identification of cutting-edge startups like CAMB.AI.





CAMB.AI’s advanced and proprietary technology can instantaneously translate content into 100+ languages and 50+ dialects. The platform is specifically designed for sports and sports media companies to transcend language barriers and make content universally relatable and accessible. CAMB.AI’s technology expertly captures and transfers voice modulations and speech nuances, ensuring authentic, seamless experiences in multi-speaker videos, even in environments with significant background noise.

CAMB.AI was selected from a pool of 400+ companies to be one of six companies in the program’s inaugural cohort. Through MLS Innovation Lab, all companies within the cohort will have the chance to test their products across the MLS ecosystem.

“CAMB.AI pioneers hyper-realistic AI dubbing and translation with its state-of-the-art AI models, breaking language barriers for global sports and entertainment content. Our technologies enable fans around the world to watch any sport in a language of their choice and in real time,” said Akshat Prakash, CAMB.AI Co-Founder & CTO. “It’s an honor to be selected to the MLS Innovation Lab inaugural cohort, and we are thrilled to partner with MLS to revolutionize the future of soccer and sports content consumption. Our mission is to make every sport truly global, maximizing worldwide fan engagement.”

The League’s forward-thinking approach is the driver behind the creation of MLS Innovation Lab. MLS recently formed an unprecedented ten-year partnership with Apple that reimagined how soccer fans consumed games – with no blackouts and all matches on a single platform.

“Major League Soccer strives to be the front porch of innovation for the sports industry,” said Gary Stevenson, Deputy Commissioner of MLS and President of Soccer United Marketing. “In that spirit, MLS Innovation Lab is really looking forward to working with CAMB.AI as it allows all our content localized globally.”

Following the conclusion of the Innovation Lab program, MLS will evaluate making strategic investments in select companies in the cohort.

ABOUT CAMB.AI

Established in 2022, CAMB.AI leads content localization with a five-year foundation in advanced AI research in speech and translation. Our team comprises AI experts from renowned institutions and companies like Carnegie Mellon University, Apple, and Amazon. We’ve pioneered the zero-shot AI Dubbing platform, delivering hyper-realistic content translation in 140+ languages. CAMB.AI empowers content creators and owners across media, sports, and education, to transcend language barriers and make content universally relatable on a global scale.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer — celebrating its 29th season in 2024 — features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

