Greene Concepts Scales Operations to Meet Rising U.S. Demand for Sustainable Artesian Water

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling and beverage facility in Marion, North Carolina, announced it is expanding production to meet increased retail orders and white-label manufacturing demand as the U.S. bottled water market continues its strong growth.

According to Grand View Research, bottled water sales in the U.S. are expected to keep rising due to health-conscious consumers, premium product trends, and sustainable sourcing. This aligns with Greene Concepts’ growth across its Be Water™ brand, available in six-pack, 24-pack, and gallon-size configurations, and with new opportunities in private-label and third-party manufacturing.

To meet demand, the company is boosting output at its Marion facility and scaling its onsite large-scale refill station, which serves both commercial and private customers seeking sustainable refill options.

“Greene Concepts is entering a significant phase of expansion,” said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “We’re seeing growing interest from retailers and white-label partners who value our ability to produce pure, sustainable water products at scale. Our Marion facility is ready to meet this nationwide demand.”

The company’s Be Water brand comes from a self-replenishing artesian aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, providing naturally filtered, mineral-rich water. As detailed in previous company releases – “From Nature to Bottle: Be Water™ Offers Unmatched Purity from Deep Artesian Aquifer“ and “Greene Concepts Showcases Its Be Water Brand’s Origins and Bottling Source Location“ – this sustainable source ensures unmatched purity and quality.

“With bottled water consumption climbing nationwide, we anticipate strong company growth fueled by increased retail orders, co-packing projects, and expanded distribution partnerships. Meanwhile, our focus remains on growth that benefits everyone – our customers, retail partners, and the communities we serve,” added Mr. Greene. “The trust in our Be Water brand and our sustainable artesian source continues to open doors nationwide and we’re proud to deliver products that embody purity, purpose, and progress.”

