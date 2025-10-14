Nextech3D.ai Closes Acquisition of Eventdex, Expanding Its One-Stop AI Event Technology Suite and Advancing Blockchain Ticketing Roadmap

All-cash acquisition enhances company https://www.nextechar.com/ capabilities with registration and badge printing; strengthens Nextech3D.ai’s position as a unified AI event technology provider

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) (“Nextech3D.ai” or the “Company”), an AI-powered provider of 3D modeling and AI event technology solutions, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Eventdex, a AI Powered registration and badge-printing software company serving over 60 customers including Yale, Abbvie, Merck Institute for Supply management and many others.

The all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $700,000, has now closed following the signing of a definitive agreement. Eventdex generated approximately $750,000 in revenue in 2024 and $500,000 year-to-date in 2025.

With the acquisition complete, Nextech3D.ai will integrate Eventdex’s capabilities with Map D’s interactive floor plan management platform , creating a unified suite for organizers that now includes; interactive floor mapping, exhibitor management, ticketing, mobile apps, registration, AI matchmaking and on-site badge printing.

Accelerating Blockchain Ticketing Innovation

The combination of Eventdex’s identity and registration stack with Nextech3D.ai’s blockchain initiative will accelerate the Company’s roadmap toward blockchain-based ticketing. This next-generation ticketing solution, targeted for launch in 2025/2026, will offer:

Tokenized tickets with fraud and bot resistance

Optional ID verification for enhanced security

Programmable access rights and sponsor benefits

On-chain royalty and resale participation for organizers

Blockchain Ticketing Strategy With rewards based EventToken.com, EventDrop.io, and NextechTickets.com

Executive Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

“This acquisition is pivotal as it now allows us to deliver a single, powerful one-stop-shop event platform that combines ticketing, registration, mapping, event app-and blockchain innovation. Event organizers want simplicity and reliability-and with Eventdex integrated into Map D, that’s exactly what we’re providing.”

Eventdex Co-Founders Durga and Raj added:

“Joining Nextech3D.ai is an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and enhance our products. With the convergence of AI and blockchain, we see a transformational shift happening in event technology-and Nextech3D.ai is at the forefront.”

About Eventdex

Eventdex provides registration, on-site check-in, and badge printing solutions for conferences, trade shows, and corporate events. The company serves over 60 customers and reported approximately $750K in 2024 revenue and $500K year-to-date 2025.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an AI-first technology company delivering 3D modeling, event management, and spatial computing solutions. Through its Map D platform, the Company powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor plans, ticketing, mobile apps, sponsorships, and more. Nextech3D.ai is also developing advanced blockchain and AI-driven technologies to enhance the event experience.

