Polaris Renewable Energy Announces New Credit Facility, Executive Enhancements & Q3-25 Earnings Conference Call

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) (“Polaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a US$3.5 Million Working Capital & a US$10.0 Million Letter of Credit Facility (the Facility) with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and the Export Development Canada (EDC). The Facility will enhance Polaris’ liquidity as it continues to work towards growing its current footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean. CIBC has been the lead Banker for Polaris in Canada since 2015, while the EDC has also supported the Company in the past with similar facilities.

The Company is also pleased to announce changes to its Named Executive Officers effective October 9th, as follows:

Anton Jelic, CFO of the Company since December 2018 will be moving to a new role as Chief Administrative Officer to focus on Polaris’ continuing growth in such key areas as IT, AI, Human Resources, Risk and continuing to strengthen Corporate Governance.

Alba Seisdedos Ballesteros will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Alba joined Polaris in November 2021 and is currently Vice President Legal & Taxation. She will add to those responsibilities by expanding her focus to include Financial Reporting as well as supporting ongoing Corporate Finance activities.

“The closing of the facility with CIBC and EDC is a small but important step for the Company as it represents the expansion of relationships with prominent Canadian financial institutions.” Commented Marc Murnaghan, CEO of Polaris. “In addition, the changes to the executive positions are illustrative of the growth of the business and the team.”

Polaris is also pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report its Q3 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-0011 entry code 732324.

or URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2773/51834

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion.

Replay Call Information:

Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 51833

International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 51834

Encore Replay Expiration Date: November 13, 2025

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company’s portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire