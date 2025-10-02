Tonum Health Partners with AI-Driven Nutrition and Wellness App MyNetDiary

Tonum Health’s supplements integrated with MyNetDiary’s AI tools for personalized, data-driven weight loss

Tonum Health, a developer of science-backed natural supplements for cognitive performance, weight loss and metabolic health, announced Tuesday a partnership with MyNetDiary, a leading AI-powered nutrition and wellness tracker with more than 28 million users worldwide. The partnership is designed to help Tonum Health’s customers take a smarter, more personalized approach to their health by combining the company’s evidence-based supplements with advanced digital tracking and coaching tools.

By integrating MyNetDiary’s Plate.AI technology, which uses artificial intelligence for instant meal logging, nutrition insights, and real-time coaching, Tonum Health customers will be able to track their diet, exercise, and progress more accurately. The collaboration gives users actionable data to help maximize the results of Tonum Health’s flagship supplement, Motus™ for weight management creating a seamless path to achieving sustainable, science-driven health outcomes.

“MyNetDiary has been my go-to wellness app for 15 years, both personally and professionally, because it is the most effective and reliable nutrition app on the market,” said Lance Converse, CEO of Tonum Health. “I’ve leveraged its platform in some of the largest global obesity clinical studies ever conducted and most recently in our own human trial, where it delivered precise nutrition and activity data that helped validate our results.”

As part of the partnership, Tonum Health premium subscribers will gain access to Plate.AI, MyNetDiary’s new AI-powered food logging system that provides instant meal recognition and real-time coaching to help users track progress, achieve goals, and build healthy sustainable habits. Tonum Health’s network of nutritionists and fitness coaches will also be able to monitor client data and optimize personalized wellness plans through the app.

“We’ve been working with Tonum Health on their human studies and have collaborated with their team for nearly 15 years,” said Sergey Oreshko, founder and CEO of MyNetDiary. “Tonum Health’s decade of rigorous research into natural supplements for weight loss and brain health aligns perfectly with our mission to empower consumers with safe, data-driven tools for healthier living.”

Tonum Health launched its weight loss product, Motus, and its brain health product, Nouro, on September 8th, 2025.

About Tonum Health

Founded in 2018, Tonum Health, a division of Prostasis, develops natural supplements rooted in rigorous scientific research to help promote weight loss, metabolic balance, and healthy cognitive performance and resilience. With a team of pharmaceutical researchers and wellness experts, Tonum is reshaping the way individuals take control of their long-term health – naturally. Learn more at www.tonum.com.

About MyNetDiary, Inc.

Founded in 2005, MyNetDiary, Inc. is a private company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. MyNetDiary’s mobile apps are available on iOS, Android, Apple Watch, and Google Wear, as well as an online diet and weight loss service at www.mynetdiary.com. Named the “Best Overall Diet App for Tracking” by US News and World Report in January 2024, MyNetDiary helps people become healthier and more active and lose weight. Downloaded by over 28 million people worldwide. MyNetDiary is the most comprehensive, accurate, and user-friendly diet app in the App Store and Google Play. MyNetDiary has been featured in USA Today, Women’s Health, Today’s Dietitian, NPR Morning Edition, Health Magazine, Chicago Tribune, Lifetime Network, NBC-TV and FOX 5 in DC.

