Green Hippo Ships TEKA MX Hippotizer Media Server

CINCINNATI, OHIO, JULY 16, 2025 ― Green Hippo, an industry leader in media playback, manipulation and 3D mapping, announces the shipment of its new, award-winning 1U Hippotizer MX Series Media Server, TEKA MX. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of Green Hippo media servers and digital display products.

TEKA MX is a compact and cost-effective powerhouse designed for smaller live productions. With the ability to drive up to 4K worth of pixels without restrictions on output splitting, this single-output system delivers exceptional performance in a streamlined form factor.

TEKA is enhanced with a library of stock content, including vibrant new 10-bit NotchLC clips, while 2TB of internal media storage ensures ample space for high-resolution assets. Fully customizable, the TEKA can be configured with optional capture cards, network cards or GPU upgrades, offering maximum flexibility to meet the demands of any production.

The full Hippotizer MX Series is now shipping, offering five new customizable, dependable and future-proofed media server solutions that enhance workflow efficiency with the best in high-quality playback and purpose-built design.

Building off 20 years of robust and dependable hardware, the Hippotizer MX Series provides 10-bit video playback for accurate color reproduction, supporting SMPTE 2110 and IPMX workflows, as well as easy system customization and seamless delivery of large media and quality playback. Crafted for designers, touring professionals and integrators, the new solutions offer rear-chassis illumination, upgradeable and swappable media drives, customizable output configurations and an OLED display.

“The shipment of the TEKA 1U marks a major milestone — the complete rollout of our award-winning Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers,” says Nick Spencer, Technical Product Manager at Green Hippo. “Now in the hands of Live Event and Pro AV professionals, we are excited to see how our MX Series of Media Servers ignite fresh creativity and redefine what’s possible in visual storytelling across the industry.”